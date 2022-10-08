Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The Lord calls us to order our lives around His priorities and purposes.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Timothy 2:8-15 and Luke 17:11-19.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Stick That in Your Pipe,” based on Galatians 2:15-21.
The Children’s Choir and Chancel Choir will combine their talents to sing “Shine on Me.” The choirs will be accompanied by organist Roberta Jones on piano.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “The Staff.” Scripture focus will be Exodus 13:5-18, 17:1-6.
All are welcome to worship at Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are from Psalms and Philippians 1:3-6, and the sermon is titled “Shalom, Good Friends! Amen.”
Lily Carone and the choir will sing.
Sunday School meets at 9:45 a.m. The Youth Group meets after worship.
This Sunday, the Rev. Katie Ward Stear retires after 40 years of service as a minister of Word and Sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA. A graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College and Princeton Theological Seminary, she was ordained in her home church in Moundsville, W.Va., on Aug. 1, 1982. She served Presbyterian churches in Endicott, N.Y., and Plumville, Black Lick and Jacksonville, with 17 years at Crete Presbyterian Church.
She’s led worship in many of the churches in Kiskiminetas Presbytery and continues to moderate several area churches.
A celebration dinner is planned for November.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Rev. Dr. Don Wilson, the general presbytery of Kiskiminetas Presbytery, leads worship. Wilson graduated from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, runs marathons and has traveled around the world as an Air Force chaplain.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series based on the E. Stanley Jones book, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person.” His message is “The Kingdom’s Blessing,” with scripture from Matthew 5:1-12.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, individuals will be received into membership, and the Chancel Choir will sing “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series and small group book study concludes on Oct. 16, with “Five Conclusions on the Unshakable Kingdom and Unchanging Person” (pages 361-394). The message on Oct. 23 is “The Cheerful Farmer,” and the next sermon series, “The Always God,” begins on Oct. 30.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
New members will join the church.
Pastor Kyle will preach on baptism.
Scripture is Romans 6:1-7.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “An Inability Complex.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 10.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m., with the message “The Man Who Was Sticking to His Story.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon is “Thank You God for Healing.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church will hold a takeout-only spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.
The dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a roll, salad and dessert, all bagged up and ready for you to enjoy at home. The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-12. Proceeds benefit the youth group activities and missions.Concerts scheduled
The public is invited to two concerts at Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5060 Ferguson Road, Indiana.
The Isbell Family will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The Don Lore Family will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Ladies Luncheon
DERRY — Derry First UMC will host its monthly Ladies Luncheon at noon Tuesday.
Join for great food and great conversation. This is a free lunch.
The Lordsmen in concert
SAGAMORE — Gospel group The Lordsmen will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Community Bible Church.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., continues his Brown Bag Lunch Bible study.
The study will focus on Revelation. This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions may be answered by calling the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Turkey and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, Indiana, will hold a turkey and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The menu includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $12 per person.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only.
This is the last dinner of 2022. Thank you for your support.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Stuffed pork chop dinner
DERRY — Derry First United Methodist Church is hosting a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
The cost is $12. The menu consists of a stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, applesauce, rolls and homemade dessert.
You can reserve your dinner by calling (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The last day to reserve a dinner is Oct. 26.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Baker’s presentation will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvation message very clearly and plainly.
She has presented portrayals throughout the United States and Mexico, to all denominations, venues, fills pulpits, and ministers at retreats.
In the presentation, Martha gets disgusted with Mary for not helping. This portrayal describes many of Jesus’ miracles and ministries. People will be challenged to get their life prioritized. Who comes first, Christ or our earthly cares and busyness?
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering at 9 a.m. in the church basement with light refreshments; regular worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience.
A love offering will be received for Baker.
For more information, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp@comcast.net.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.