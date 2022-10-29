Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
The congregation will be observing Pastor Appreciation Day and invites the public to join them in this and
in music, prayer, communion, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s Word.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Habakkuk 1:1-4, 2:1-4 and Luke 19:1-10.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
Calvary will celebrate its 215-year anniversary with the Rev. David Hanna’s sermon “Treasure Hunt,” based on Matthew 13:44-46, 51-52.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir with guest choir director George Hegedus.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Partake in the refreshments follow the service provided by the Hospitality Committee.
Mark your calendar for St. Andrew’s Sunday on Nov. 6 with bagpiper Terry Green and High Tea following worship. Join the congregation in the Chalice Room for tea sandwiches, cookies and shortbread.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Jim Irwin.
Scriptures are Joshua 24:14-15 and 2 Kings 23:1-3, and the sermon is titled “Change/Your Choice.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Grace Church will observe All Saints Sunday remembering loved ones who passed in the last year.
Pastor Bill Blair begins “The Always God” series with “God is Always Speaking,” with scripture from Hebrews1:1-3.
The Agape Bells, directed by Debra Moore, will play during the 9 a.m. traditional Service, the Chancel Choir will sing “Write Your Message on My Heart” and Dave Larko will be on the piano for the offertory.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service will include the sacrament of baptism, and the worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” continues Nov. 6, “God is Always Hearing”; Nov. 13, “God is Always Seeing”; Nov. 20, “God is Always Restoring”; Nov. 27, “God is Always Pursuing”; Dec. 4, “God is Always Seeking”; Dec. 11, “God is Always a Source of Joy”; and Dec. 18, “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about aliens, as in E.T. the extraterrestrial. Scripture will be Hebrews 9:18-28.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Fear and No Fear.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Esther Chs. 3 and 4.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. The series of studies continues called “Pictures of God in The Psalms.” The message will be “God Is Our Rock.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Defense.”
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Harvest Fest
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God will hold Harvest Fest, 5658 Route 240, from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be food, games, a petting zoo, hay rides and face painting.
The event is free.
Special service
A special service to honor the life and ministry of Pastor Walter Marr will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Nov. 1 will be one year since Pastor Walt passed away. “Pastor Walt had a most unique way of presenting the gospel through one-person dramas of biblical people from the scriptures, which made the Bible come to life,” said Pastor Paul Price.
This service will present a few video memories of the biblical characters Pastor Walt portrayed.
The public is invited to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Spaghetti dinner
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road Clarksburg, will hold a takeout-only spaghetti dinner from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 12.
Dinner includes spaghetti with a choice of meatballs and mushrooms, salad, roll and dessert.
Surviving the Holidays
GriefShare teams from Homer City UMC, Grace UMC and Clymer Celebrate Life have joined together to co-host Surviving the Holidays, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Fellowship Hall at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
The holidays can be difficult when you are grieving the death of a loved one. This single-session event is packed full of helpful tips, practical holiday coping strategies and hope for brighter days ahead.
Participants will be sharing a light lunch. The registration fee is $10 and will be collected the day of the event. Register at www.griefshare.org.
Diocesan Women’s Conference
GREENSBURG — The Diocese of Greensburg will present “Spirited,” its first ever women’s conference, on Saturday, Nov 12, at Christ Our Shepherd Center.
“Spirited” will feature praise and worship, witness testimonies, crafts, prizes and lunch. Bishop Larry J. Kulick will also celebrate Mass for attendees.
Those attending this first ever Diocesan Women’s Conference will hear from internationally known keynote speaker Carol Razza, M.S., Ed.D. Dr Raza, a psychotherapist for more than 25 years, has authored two books about grace and parenting adolescents. She is also a faculty member and formation adviser at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Florida.
Participants will also have an opportunity to attend one of eight breakout sessions and witness testimony.
“Spirited” will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. The conference will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. To register, visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/Spirited.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
Thanksgiving Eve worship service
Please join Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, for a Thanksgiving Eve worship service in Fellowship Hall, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Giving thanks is an integral component of worshipping God, and Grace Church’s Thanksgiving Eve service is the perfect way to prepare our hearts and minds for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season. All are welcome.