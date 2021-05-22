Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Pentecost Sunday.
Communion also will be held.
Scriptures are John 15:26-27, 16:4b-15 and Acts 2:1-14.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Pentecost Sunday.
Scriptures are Acts 2:1-12 and Psalm 121, and the sermon is titled “Sticky Faith.”
The church will recognize its Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, Nathan Faris.
Lily Carone and Mikey Boston will have special music. All are welcome.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. from or near the church parking lot. The adult Sunday school class meets at 9:45 a.m.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healing Perfectionism (Part 1),” with scripture from Matthew 11:28-30.
Bill Taylor will be the soloist at the 9 a.m. traditional service. Pastor Will Pinos will lead the worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service.
The Pentecost musical drama, “Heaven Came Down,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Heaven Came Down” is an original theatrical production written by Pastor Bill Blair with original music score by Christine St. Clair.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will celebrate Pentecost at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service followed by Communion. His message is titled “From Ashes to Fire.” Scripture is from Ezekiel 37:1-14 and Acts 2:1-12.
Everyone is invited to worship with us.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Pentecost.
Scriptures are Acts 2:29-36 and 1 Corinthians 15:3-8;12-19, “Messy Church — Resurrection and Pentecost.” The resurrection of Christ and the promises contained in it is the prime message of Pentecost, the Apostle Paul and the church today. The deacons will hold a social — WEAR RED!
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us to celebrate Pentecost. Don’t forget to wear red.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Witness of The Spirit.” Scripture is John 16:4b-15.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join them for Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing a five-week series theme on Neighboring. This Sunday’s sermon title is “Giving and receiving.” Scripture readings will be from Luke 7:36-50.
All are welcome.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Touching Heaven.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch. 1. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A Wonderful Life.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
CrossOver in concert
The gospel group CrossOver will be in concert at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana.
A free-will offering will be taken.
Free clothing fair
KENT— A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There is lots of gently used summer clothing available in many sizes to choose from. This month, we also have a good selection of girls’ baby clothing. Everything is free.
Joyce Igo in concert
ALVERDA — Gospel singer Joyce Igo will perform at 6 p.m. June 5 at Alverda Faith Tabernacle Church, Tipperary Road.
Everyone is welcome.
Turkey dinner
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Five Points, will hold a take-out turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. June 19.
Cost is $10 per dinner and consists of turkey (prepared by Wadding Family Meats), mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, roll and angel food cake with strawberries.
Proceeds will be donated to our local fire departments.
Meals must be pre-ordered. To place an order, call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many dinners, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/HarmonyGroveLC before June 9.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are still available for $10 per 10-by-10 space.
There will be a church yard and bake sale as well as breakfast items available at the concession stand inside.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the church will hold a silent auction of theme baskets.
New this year will be the addition of food trucks, which will be open starting at 11 a.m. Food trucks include J&J Funnel Cakes, Patterson’s Country Cookin’ and J&J Cluckin Sammiches LLC.
Items included but not limited to in the church and individual yard sales are Dali Print-Jesus on the Cross, Concertmate 990 electronic keyboard with stand, silver-plated Communion set with glass cups, Vera Bradley, Brighton and 31 Bags, Longaberger items, collectible dolls, assorted clothing, golf bags/clubs/balls, knives, tools, bicycle seats/helmet, motorcycle saddlebags, Jeep Cruise Control, watches, small furniture/appliances, Stampin’ Up, books, large area rugs, crafts, braided rugs, quilt patterns/fabric, toys, jewelry, household/home décor, quart jars and miscellaneous items.
Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.