Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation and participate in music, communion, prayer requests, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Think about this: You have to be strong to open doors that have been closed for a while. Then to begin to walk back through, you have to want to do it. Do you have enough courage to take that step?
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with guest speaker Dianna Messinger at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 86:1-7 and Philippians 4:10-14.
Special music will be provided by Bob Klingensmith.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Can You Find God in Church?,” based on Mark 1:16-20.
Henry O’Neill will sing the anthem “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” with Stella Chepaitis singing the offertory anthem “Evensong.” Additional music will be provided by the organ.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Upcoming events include a re-dedication service for the church’s dome on Sept. 11, and on Sept. 25, you can join Calvary’s team for the 2022 Crop Hunger Walk. Look for more information at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with its congregation on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Bruce Shannon.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with Elder Donna Kanouff.
Scriptures are Psalm 81:10-16 and Luke 14:7-11, and the sermon is titled “Honey from the Rock.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16 and Luke 14:1, 7-14.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “Let Your Conscience be Your Guide,” with scripture from Titus 1:14-16.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature a quartet of Kathy Lyon, Dawn Winstead, Lon Lowman and Dave Dixon singing “This Little Light of Mine” and “Fly Away Home,” with Shanda Tomer at the piano.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is: “Open Up the Heavens,” “Homecoming,” “As You Find Me” and “Slow Fade.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with “Moderation in All Things.”
A new sermon series and small group book study, “The Unshakable Kingdom,” will start on Sept. 11, with “The Solid Rock” (pages 23-72). Call the church office to join a small group or Sunday School class.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about serving others like Jesus.
Scripture is Mark 10:35-45.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Different Things Are Not The Same.”
There will be a church picnic after the morning service. There will be an afternoon service outside.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 5:1-6:14.
There will not be an evening service this Sunday.
Those who are coming to the morning service and staying for the picnic are asked to bring a dessert or a side dish to share.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Who Do You Invite to Dinner?”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 11 is designated as God’s Work, Our Hands day where we as a church work together to help those in need in our community by doing God’s work.
Donations of new backpacks and three-ring binders to help the underserved children of all grade levels in their school district are still being accepted and may be brought to Hebron Lutheran Church at 125 N. Liberty St.
The second part of the initiative will run through Sept. 11. During this time, the church is collecting socks and undergarments for children of school age. After being packed on the 11th, they too will be given to the school district to assist in their program.
If you are wanting to donate any of these items at a time other than at worship, call the church at (724) 459-8920 to make sure the church is open. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as its members continue to do God’s Work.
Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is beginning a new ministry, a Prayer Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo will be dedicating the labyrinth, located in the church’s fellowship hall, after worship on Sunday.
The labyrinth will be available to the public Monday from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. It is requested that socks be worn as you engage in prayer as you walk the 36-by-40-foot labyrinth.
Questions may be directed to the church office at (724) 459-8920. Additional information will follow.
Summer lunchbox program
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to host a free drive-thru summer lunchbox program.
This program is available to all Indiana County residents with at least one child 18 years of age or younger. Each family will receive a food box with food staples, snacks, meal kits and recipe.
Stop by the church parking lot on Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This will be distributed in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Special presentation
Cornerstone Worship Center, located on the hill across from Walmart overlooking the Route 422 bypass, invites the public to attend a special presentation titled “Christian Patriots” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 10.
Is there a biblical connection between God and country? Cornerstone encourages the public to come and find out if there is and, if so, what it is and why. This and other related topics will be covered.
200th anniversary dinner/presentation
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a 200th anniversary dinner and historical presentation on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. respectively.
A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on the church’s first 200 years in ministry. Dinner is by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a special bicentennial worship service including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
Anniversary concert
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will host a 200th anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
A variety of musicians who have shared their talents with the church in worship have been invited to be join again.
All those participating will come together to form a choir to present a couple numbers. It will be a wonderful evening of praise to our God for all he’s done through the years and for what he has yet to do.