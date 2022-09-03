Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation and participate in music, communion, prayer requests, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
True worship may be too deep and lofty an experience for us to describe or analyze, but we can experience it and from it emerge strong.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 18:1-11 and Luke 14:25-33.
Special music will be provided by the Kerin family.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Remember,” based on 1 Corinthians 11:23-26.
The children’s choir will sing the Introit “Come Into God’s Presence” Hymn 413. Additional music will be provided by the Chancel choir and organ.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Upcoming events at Calvary include: Sept. 11 rededication service for the church’s dome, with special music, and on Sept. 25, you can join our team for the 2022 Crop Hunger Walk. Look for more information at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion at 8 a.m. Sunday with an additional outside service celebrating the annual church picnic at 10:30 a.m. at Eagle’s Rest in White Township Recreation Center.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with guest speaker Donna Kanyan.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear,
Scriptures are Exodus 20:1-17, Psalm 84 and Mark 6:30-34, 53-56, and the sermon is titled “Take a Break.”
Lily Carone and the choir will provide special music.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s last message in the sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “Moderation in All Things,” with scripture from Luke 10:25-37.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature a hymn medley by Bob Penrose.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “The Lion and the Lamb,” “Good Good Father” “Tremble” and “Ever Be.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s next six-week sermon series and small group book study, “The Unshakable Kingdom,” will start on Sept. 11, with “The Solid Rock” (pages 23-71); Sept. 18, “The Kingdom’s Total Reign” (pages 72-103); Sept. 25, “The Call of the Wild vs. The Call of the Kingdom” (pages 105-154). Call the church office to join a small group or Sunday School class.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about the importance of sharing your faith.
Scripture is Matthew 28:18-20.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Matthew Gress.
The sermon title is “Life or Possessions.” Scriptures are Jeremiah 18:1-11, Philemon 1:1-21 and Luke 14:25-33.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church want to invite folks to a special service on Sunday.
Brother Mike Safko from Hilltop Baptist Church in Indiana will bring the message in the morning.
Worship is at 11 a.m. There will not be Sunday school or an evening service this week.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon is “Wonded Brother”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Outdoor service
Cornerstone Worship Center will hold an outdoor worship service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
“This is a special time to worship the Lord out in His creation,” said Pastor Paul Price. The service will take place on the church property at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286 in White Township.
The service will include a capella singing, personal testimonies and a biblical message around a council fire.
The public is invited to attend. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and some picnic food items to share after the service.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 11 is designated as God’s Work, Our Hands day where we as a church work together to help those in need in our community by doing God’s work.
Donations of new backpacks and three-ring binders to help the underserved children of all grade levels in their school district are still being accepted and may be brought to Hebron Lutheran Church at 125 N. Liberty St.
The second part of the initiative will run through Sept. 11. During this time, the church is collecting socks and undergarments for children of school age. After being packed on the 11th, they too will be given to the school district to assist in their program.
If you are wanting to donate any of these items at a time other than at worship, call the church at (724) 459-8920 to make sure the church is open. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as its members continue to do God’s Work.
Summer lunchbox program
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to host a free drive-thru summer lunchbox program.
This program is available to all Indiana County residents with at least one child 18 years of age or younger. Each family will receive a food box with food staples, snacks, meal kits and recipe.
Stop by the church parking lot on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This will be distributed in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Special presentation
Cornerstone Worship Center, located on the hill across from Walmart overlooking the Route 422 bypass, invites the public to attend a special presentation titled “Christian Patriots” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Is there a biblical connection between God and country? Cornerstone encourages the public to come and find out if there is and, if so, what it is and why. This and other related topics will be covered.
200th anniversary dinner/presentation
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a 200th anniversary dinner and historical presentation on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. respectively.
A catered dinner will be served for a nominal fee followed by a presentation on the church’s first 200 years in ministry. Dinner is by reservation only.
Bicentennial worship and luncheon
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold a special bicentennial worship service including bagpipes, special music and the Blairsville Brass Ensemble at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Following the service, a soup, sandwich and salad luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall.
Anniversary concert
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will host a 200th anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
A variety of musicians who have shared their talents with the church in worship have been invited to be join again. All those participating will come together to form a choir to present a couple numbers. It will be a wonderful evening of praise to our God for all he’s done through the years and for what he has yet to do.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.