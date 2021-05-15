Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Acts 1:6-11 and Ephesians 1:15-23.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healing Low Self-Esteem (Part 2),” with scripture from Romans 5:7-11.
A mother-daughter music video will be shown at the 9 a.m. traditional service.
During the 11 a.m. contemporary service, Pastor Will Pinos will lead the worship music.
Mark your calendar for the Pentecost musical drama, “Heaven Came Down,” in the sanctuary on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2:30 p.m. It is an original theatrical production written by Pastor Blair with original score by Tina St.Clair.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 14:26-33; 40, “Messy Church — Decent and in Order.” Worship is to be orderly for “building up.” But what all will that entail?
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week four of our series in 1 John. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “God is Love.” Scripture is 1 John 4:7-21.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join them for Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom.
Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at shelocta pres@gmail.com.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing a five-week series theme on Neighboring. This Sunday’s sermon title is “Like a Child.” Scripture readings will be from Luke 10:1-12.
All are welcome.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services this Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Loving Your Enemies.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Blessing of the bikes and spaghetti dinner
The Montgomery Church of the Brethren will host a “Blessing of the Bikes” at 11 a.m. on June 5 for all interested motorcyclists. There will also be a benefit spaghetti dinner to assist the church. A rain date is set for June 12 at the same time. For more information, contact the church at (724) 254-9720, or follow the event on the church’s Facebook page.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebron lutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Spring craft fair
COMMODORE — A spring craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 East.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch.
Masks are optional.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside.
Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.
Vacation Bible school
God’s Kids in Action Vacation Bible school will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 14 through 18 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School Street. Come enjoy Bible stories, small group activities, crafts and games. Please register by June 6 at https://tinyurl.com/GodsKidsInAction2021 or call the church office at (724) 463-9197.