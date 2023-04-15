Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
We have celebrated the Resurrection! So where do we go from here? We consistently continue to reflect on Him and spread the good news.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are John 20:19-31 and I Peter 1:3-9. All are welcome.
Livestream access is unavailable at this time. Please be patient as we await repairs. Thank you.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School Street welcomes everyone to join us for the second Sunday of Easter worship at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon, “Knock. Knock. Knock.,” is based on John 20, 19-31. Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, the director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “He Is Risen!” with words by Susan Bentall Boersma and music by Craig Courtney, and the offertory anthem, “O God Beyond All Praising” with words by Michael Perry, music by Gustav T. Holst and arranged by Mark Hayes. Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanouff.
Scriptures are 1 Peter 1:3-9 and Psalm 16, and the sermon is titled “Living Hope — I Believe!”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 1 Peter 1:3-9.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. It’s Palm Sunday and Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Pastor Bill Blair will begin the sermon series, “Rooted.” His message is “Plant,” with scripture from 1 Corinthians 3:5-9.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Jesus is the Living Stone.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word meets in Room 102, The Chosen meets in Room 205 and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the series “Rooted”: April 23, “Grow”; April 30, “Prune”; and May 7, “Harvest.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about doubt, based on John 20: 19-29.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, ““The Day of Myths and Lawlessness.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 21.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Peter.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Church membership class
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold a church membership class at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
There will be fellowship time Sunday after the 11 a.m. service to celebrate the unveiling of the new remodeled Upper Room.
Please join Calvary to enjoy some refreshments and see the completely transformed Youth Room.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church. If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — A new focus for Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study begins April 19 with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Benefit concert
A benefit concert featuring 7 Mile Run Band along with special guest Fire Within Band will be held at 6 p.m. April 22 at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. A monetary donation will be received at door. All proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
LuAnne Baker will have a special biblical presentation, “Mrs. Noah.” Baker brings biblical women to life using costume and storytelling.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 29 by calling Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite teacup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.
National Day of Prayer
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold a special prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Local radio host Todd Marino will be the featured speaker for the service. Plan now to join Grace Church and invite members of the community.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, alfredo sauce, sausage ad mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells or lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10.
A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow. There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event. Seating is limited. This event is free.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Crafters are needed for the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church in May.
Join Calvary for “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday, May 21. People of all ages are welcome to attend one or all of the activities.
More information about this event can be found at calvarychurchpa.com or by contacting Calvary’s director of Christian education at 695dce@gmail.com or (724) 463-9197.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.