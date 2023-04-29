Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember, Be a “joiner” — we are in other places — why not in God’s House?
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Peter 2:19-25 and John 10:1-10. All are welcome.
Our live stream is operational again. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the fourth Sunday of Easter worship at 11 a.m.
General Presbyter the Rev. Dr. Donald Wilson’s sermon, “We Like Sheep,” will be based on Psalm 23 and John 10:1-10. The choir will lead the congregation in singing the general anthem, “Praise the Lord Who Reigns Above,” arranged by Alice Parker, and the offertory anthem, “To the Lamb on the Throne,” by Dan Forrest. The Youth Choir will also join in the worship service singing “I Believe” by Mark A. Miller.
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. John Jackson.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 1 Peter 2:19-25.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m.
Pastor Bill Blair will continue the sermon series, “Rooted.” His message is “Prune,” with scripture from John 15:1-5.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “I Believe in the Old Rugged Cross.” Matthew Lin Xu will play “Little Prelude in F Major” on the organ, and the Agape Bells will play “Because He Lives” during the offertory. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word, The Chosen and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the series “Rooted”: May 7, “Harvest.” On Mother’s Day, he will start a new series, “Devoted”: May 14, “Devoted to Teaching Acts”; May 21, “Devoted to Fellowship”; May 28 (Pentecost), “Devoted to Prayer”; and June 4, “Devoted to Communion.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on forgiveness, based on Ephesians 4:30-32.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Glenda Mears.
The sermon is “Family: Common Denominator = The Blood” with scripture from 1 John 3:1-2.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “A Charge to Keep.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 23.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: James, the Brother of John.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Called by Name.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Pop-up shop
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will have a Rwanda Partnership Pop-Up Shop on Sunday and May 7.
Janet Treacy and Trades of Hope will be offering items for cash-and-carry purchases to help with Mother’s Day gifting. Every time a Calvary member makes a purchase, 25 percent of the sale is donated by Treacy to Calvary’s mission partnership with the Gitarama Presbytery in Rwanda. This collaboration with Trades of Hope is just one more way Calvary shows its commitment to the Matthew 25 call for justice.
These purchases are ethical fairt-trade purchases. (Ethically fair-trade items are sustainably made, assuring the well-being of the workers that producers get their fair share of the money in the process.)
Choir performance
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church will be hosting a choir from Northwest Indian Bible School in Alberton, Mont.
The service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church on the corners of Church and 12th streets in Indiana.
Northwest Indian Bible School is a Christian boarding school for Native American youths.
Contact Pastor Ben Blowers at (724) 463-0475 for information.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — A new focus for Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study continues with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
National Day of Prayer
Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana, will hold a special prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Local radio host Todd Marino will be the featured speaker for the service. Plan now to join Grace Church and invite members of the community.
Ladies brunch
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold a ladies brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
LuAnne Baker will have a special biblical presentation, “Mrs. Noah.” Baker brings biblical women to life using costume and storytelling.
There is no cost to attend, but please RSVP by April 29 by calling Beth Turner at (412) 289-6821 or Cindy Mouser at (724) 388-9795.
Wear your favorite hat and bring your favorite teacup. Don’t have either? Just come for the food, fellowship and a ladies day outing. Gluten-free foods will be available.
Ladies Day Out Luncheon
The “Women Growing in Faith” Ladies Ministry group at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church invites all women to attend the seventh annual Ladies Day Out Luncheon on Saturday, May 20, at the Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall, Plumville.
Registration will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be awarded.
Guest speaker LuAnne Baker will present her biblical portrayal, “Esther: Make Every Moment Count.”
Please RSVP by May 6 by mailing registration fee(s) and number of reservations needed to Wanda Chambers, 10687 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Call Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615 or Darlene Shields at (724) 397-4340 with questions.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10. A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow.
There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event. Seating is limited. This event is free.
Craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church in May.
Join Calvary for “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday, May 21. People of all ages are welcome to attend one or all of the activities.
More information about this event can be found at calvarychurchpa.com or by contacting Calvary’s director of Christian education at 695dce@gmail.com or (724) 463-9197.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The church will have a yard and bake sale. Spaces are available for individuals and food trucks will be outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
