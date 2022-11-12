Worship services
ALVERDA —Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, Communion and fellowship.
Remember, we are either the masters or the victims of our attitudes and practices. It is a matter of personal choice.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 65:17-25 and Luke 21:5-19.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Our Better Angels,” based on Romans 12:9-21.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones on the piano. Matthew Cyphert, the director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “If You Love Me,” by Joel Raney. The choir will sing “All Good Gifts” by Eugene Butler as the offertory anthem.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Nov. 20, join Calvary for Christ the King Sunday. On Nov. 27, the first Sunday in Advent, Calvary will celebrate Communion.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanouff.
Scriptures are Luke 21:5-19 and Isaiah 65:17-19, and the sermon is titled “Stand Firm.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 12.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues “The Always God” series. The message is “God is Always Seeing,” with scripture from 1 Peter 5:6-11.
During the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Sounds of Grace Orchestra will play “I Sing the Mighty Power of God” and “America the Beautiful,” which was arranged by Keith Young in honor of our veterans. The Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “God Sits on High.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” continues Nov. 20, “God is Always Restoring”; Nov. 27, “God is Always Pursuing”; Dec. 4, “God is Always Seeking”; Dec. 11, “God is Always a Source of Joy”; and Dec. 18, “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Wardrobe Change.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Esther Chs. 7 and 8.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. The series of studies continues called “Pictures of God in The Psalms.” The message will be “God Is Our Shepherd.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “A Fortified Tower.”
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Anniversary service
Cornerstone Worship Center will be celebrating its 38th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Prophet Mike Peterson.
Born in Iowa in a ministerial family, Peterson received the Lord at a young age and was filled with the Holy Spirit at the age of 15. In 1975, he became a pastor of a church in Donora. In the late 1970s, Peterson was discipled and served in the Latter Rain Movement. He also attended and graduated in 1985 from the ministry training school at South Hills Christian Center in South Hills.
He also has served on several editorial committees for many written works. He has been a contributor to books, namely Dr. Charles Carrin’s book, “Spirit-Empowered Theology.”
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to celebrate with them. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
Lisa Smith from Integrative Wellness will be leading the discussion on nutrition and wellness.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church.
For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Hymn sing
COMMODORE — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Mahoning Baptist Church, 4988 Purchase Line Road.
Come to sing; come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo is leading Bible study at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The group will be embarking on a new topic, “Wicked Women of the Bible.” Jezebel, the Woman at the Well, and the woman whose tears were used to bathe the feet of Jesus, along with some “wicked good” women such as Deborah, Ruth, Esther, Mary and more will be studied as the participants look to see what the lives of these ladies tell us about God’s invincible love and his determined plan to save us. Hebron would love to have the public join in this time of fellowship, conversation and learning.
Roll sale
HOMER CITY — Nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls are available to order for December pickup from SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets.
Orders will be accepted until Saturday, Nov. 20. To order, please call (724) 910-4697.
Thanksgiving Eve worship service
Please join Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, for a Thanksgiving Eve worship service in Fellowship Hall, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Giving thanks is an integral component of worshiping God, and Grace Church’s Thanksgiving Eve service is the perfect way to prepare our hearts and minds for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season. All are welcome.
Arts and crafts showcase
An arts and crafts showcase will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Artwork and handiwork by members and regular attendees of Grace Church will be for sale and on display. Support your talented friends at Grace Church.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, biscuits, broccoli and cauliflower salad, dessert and beverage.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — Back by popular demand, Cookies by the Mile will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17, in the social hall of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek Street.
The cost is $8 per dozen, mix and match, with a 6 dozen limit. Many varieties will be available, while supplies last.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Christmas Eve candlelight services
Four candlelight Christmas Eve services will be held in the Sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services.