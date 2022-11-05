Worship services
Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as they honor and strengthen their resolve to choose the harder right instead of easier wrong.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Job 19:23-17 and II Thessalonians 2:1-5, 13-17.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join its St. Andrew’s Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
David Hanna’s sermon is, “A Lad’s Lunch,” based on John 6:1-14.
Music will be provided by Piper Terry Greene. Organist Roberta Jones will set the Scottish tone playing a Scottish medley on the piano. The Chancel Choir will follow with the introit “Celtic Alleluia,” the general anthem, “Celtic Laud” and the offertory anthem “A Gaelic Blessing.”
Calvary welcomes Matthew Cyphert, the new director of music ministry.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Following the service, partake in the tea sandwiches, cookies and shortbread in the Chalice Room.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Alyson Wilson.
Scriptures are Luke 12:13-21 and 2 Samuel 12:1-9, and the sermon is titled “Teachers Lesson.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 2 Thessalonians 2:1-5, 13-17.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Grace Church will be commissioning the Mission Team that will be going to Mayfield, Ky., to assist with recovery from the tornadoes that devastated the area last winter.
This week will include Communion at both services. Pastor Bill Blair continues “The Always God” series with “God is Always Hearing.” Scripture is from 2 Kings 19:14-20.
During the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir will sing “Lord, Listen to Your Children.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” continues Nov. 13, “God is Always Seeing”; Nov. 20, “God is Always Restoring”; Nov. 27, “God is Always Pursuing”; Dec. 4, “God is Always Seeking”; Dec. 11, “God is Always a Source of Joy”; and Dec. 18, “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “An Example of Integrity.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Esther Chs. 5 and 6.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. The series of studies continues called “Pictures of God in The Psalms.” The message will be “God Is Our King.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Poor.”
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo is leading Bible study at 11 a.m. each Wednesday at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
The group will be embarking on a new topic, “Wicked Women of the Bible.” Jezebel, the Woman at the Well, and the woman whose tears were used to bathe the feet of Jesus, along with some “wicked good” women such as Deborah, Ruth, Esther, Mary and more will be studied as the participants look to see what the lives of these ladies tell us about God’s invincible love and his determined plan to save us. Hebron would love to have the public join in this time of fellowship, conversation and learning.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First UMC’s November Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday.
This is a free Lunch. Please join for good food and great conversation.
Italian dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Coral will hold a drive-thru takeout Italian dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Cost of the meal is $12 and includes homemade stuffed shells and meatballs, Italian bean salad, bread and a dessert.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Spaghetti dinner
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road Clarksburg, will hold a takeout-only spaghetti dinner from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 12.
Dinner includes spaghetti with a choice of meatballs and mushrooms, salad, roll and dessert.
Surviving the Holidays
GriefShare teams from Homer City UMC, Grace UMC and Clymer Celebrate Life have joined together to co-host Surviving the Holidays, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
The holidays can be difficult when you are grieving the death of a loved one. This single-session event is packed full of helpful tips, practical holiday coping strategies and hope for brighter days ahead.
Participants will be sharing a light lunch. The registration fee is $10 and will be collected the day of the event. Register at www.griefshare.org.
Diocesan Women’s Conference
GREENSBURG — The Diocese of Greensburg will present “Spirited,” its first ever women’s conference, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Christ Our Shepherd Center.
“Spirited” will feature praise and worship, witness testimonies, crafts, prizes and lunch. Bishop Larry J. Kulick will also celebrate Mass for attendees.
Those attending this first ever Diocesan Women’s Conference will hear from internationally known keynote speaker Carol Razza, M.S., Ed.D. Dr Raza, a psychotherapist for more than 25 years, has authored two books about grace and parenting adolescents. She is also a faculty member and formation adviser at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Florida.
Participants will also have an opportunity to attend one of eight breakout sessions and witness testimony.
“Spirited” will begin at 7 a.m. with registration. The conference will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. To register, visit Dioceseof Greensburg.org/Spirited.
Roll sale
HOMER CITY — Nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls are available to order for December pickup from SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets.
Orders will be accepted until Saturday, Nov. 20. To order, please call (724) 910-4697.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road in Penn Run, just off Route 553 behind the church.
There will be 40 craft spaces filled with Paparazzi jewelry, Trades of Hope, Pampered Chef, Color Street Nails, Usborne Books, holiday décor, wreaths, jewelry, baskets, Christmas ornaments, appliqued towels/runners, custom signs, screen-printed T-shirts, girls’ handmade bows, turned wooden bowls, vinyl shakers, felted alpaca items, honey, hanging towels/potholders, cocoa bombs, candy apples, baby onesies, bowl cozies, keychains, hand-sewn items and much more.
More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information, contact Penn Run Church of the Brethren at (724) 463-0420.
Thanksgiving Eve worship service
Please join Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, for a Thanksgiving Eve worship service in Fellowship Hall, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Giving thanks is an integral component of worshipping God, and Grace Church’s Thanksgiving Eve service is the perfect way to prepare our hearts and minds for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.
All are welcome.