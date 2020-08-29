Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
KENT — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville Presbyterian Church on Mill Street is currently having in-house worship on the first and third Sundays of each month.
On Sept. 6, Elder Donna Kanyan, CLP, will speak on “Do They Know You’re a Christian?”, based on text from John 13:34-35 and Leviticus 19:18.
On Sept. 20, the Rev. Richard Cassel will lead the worship service.
We are following distancing and masking guidelines. All are welcome.
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Guest minister for Sunday is the Rev. Hosea Nabors.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
Harmony Grove will hold a congregational meeting following the morning worship service.
Parents who are interested in having their child/children take first Communion instruction, please contact John Bomboy at (724) 397-5529 as soon as possible so that instructional materials can be gathered.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 12:9-21 and Matthew 16:21-28.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet: worship with the Rev. Katelyn Hendrickson, 10 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Jacobs Brothers in concert
Bible Baptist Church, Route 286, Rayne Township, will present a performance by the gospel music group The Jacobs Brothers at 6 p.m. today at the church east of Indiana.
Since 1962, the Jacobs Brothers — Bob and Mike — have recorded more than 50 albums and traveled millions of miles on international tours.
The brothers, who welcomed Mike Lawver to the group in 1972, host weekly television programs in central Pennsylvania and on Direct TV.
The Jacobs Brothers, who specialize in traditional and sacred music, welcome a variety of singers to deliver a diverse approach to spreading the gospel through music.
For information about the show, call the church at (724) 349-3557.
Movie night
CLYMER — Families are invited to a free outdoor movie night starting at dusk (around 8:15 p.m.) Friday, Sept. 4, at Clymer Alliance Church, 690 Franklin St.
The movie “Overcomer” will be shown on the lawn behind the church.
The event will be moved indoors in case of rain.
Bring a chair or blanket and spread out to a safe distance. Snacks will be available.
Everyone is invited.
For more information, call (724) 254-2565.
Basket party rescheduled
HOMER CITY — A basket party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in the social hall at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St.
Because of COVID-19 virus concerns, only 25 people at a time can be admitted in the hall to deposit basket tickets and receive a carry-out lunch.
Tickets are numbered. Ticketholders, please come to the church hall according to the following schedule:
• Ticket numbers 1 through 25: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 26 through 50: 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 51 through 75: 2:30 to 3 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 76 through 100: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 101 through 125: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 126 and above: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Prizes will be drawn at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone.
Winning baskets may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Call (724) 549-6151 or (724) 726-5120 with questions or for more information.
Pasta dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat pasta dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of spaghetti and meatballs, two stuffed shells, green beans, salad, bread and dessert for $10 per meal.
Order ahead by calling (724) 463-0420 and leaving a message or by commenting on the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center Facebook page.
The deadline to order is Monday, Sept. 14.