Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
As we approach Thanksgiving, it is well for us to remember our experiences over the past year and be thankful for God’s care.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, Communion and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Deuteronomy 26:1-11 and Philippians 4:4-9.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Giving Thanks,” based on Luke 17:11-19.
Dory Campbell, director of Community Assistance and Mission, will provide a Minute for Mission. Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones on the piano. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehovah,” by Hal Hopson. The choir will sing “Let All the World in Every Corner Sing,” arranged by David Giardiniere, as the offertory anthem.
The Handbell Choir under the direction of Emily Ghorm will delight us with “At Calvary” for 3 Octave Handbell Choir by William R. Newell & Daniel B. Towner, arranged by Samuel Stokes.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Join Calvary on Nov. 27, the first Sunday in Advent, when Calvary will celebrate Communion.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Vonnie Roser.
Scripture is I Thessalonians 5:15-18, and the sermon is titled “A Thankful Spirit.”
Communion will be served.
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Jeremiah 23:1-6.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues “The Always God” series. The message is “God is Always Restoring,” with scripture from Jeremiah 18:1-6.
During the 9 a.m. traditional service, the prelude will be a piano/keyboard duet, “Everlasting God,” by Beth Blair and Shanda Tomer; the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Circle Without End”; and Tim Sexton will be the soloist for “The Master’s Hand” during the offertory.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service will include the sacrament of baptism, and the worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” continues Nov. 27, “God is Always Pursuing”; Traditional Music Sunday is Dec. 4, “God is Always Seeking”; Dec. 11, “God is Always a Source of Joy”; and Dec. 18, “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about Hell.
Scripture is Mark 9:42-48.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Sitting At The King’s Table.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Esther Chs. 9 and 10.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. There will be a special message given called “Praise and Thanksgiving To God.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Seedtime.”
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Christ the King Sunday
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be leading worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Hebron Lutheran Church, as Hebron celebrates Christ the King with a hymn entitled “King of Glory! King of Peace!”
This hymn festival will highlight the life of Christ with scriptures, hymns and anthems.
Please join Hebron in this time of rejoicing as we give thanks to God for the gift of his son, Jesus.
Chiz Rider in concert
CHERRY TREE — Chiz Rider will be in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Evangelical Church on Sylvis Road.
Charles “Chiz” Rider is a trumpet player from State College. His testimony and passion for Jesus Christ permeates through his life and his music.
Since the age of 4, Rider has been refining his contemporary “pop-jazz” style to present the great music of the church that is still beautifully traditional.
His first major concert was at the age of 7, and he became the youngest artist to be signed by Myrrh Records since Amy Grant.
This is a concert experience that people of all ages will thoroughly enjoy. While entertaining and professionally done, its focus and goal is to glorify Christ, to present the gospel and to encourage believers.
Pastor Jim Smith and congregation invite the public to come share this evening with them. A free will offering will be taken.
Community worship service
ELDERTON — All are welcome to attend a community worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St.
Please bring nonperishable food items for the Elderton Presbyterian Church Food Bank.
Thanksgiving Eve worship service
Please join Grace United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a Thanksgiving Eve worship service in Fellowship Hall, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Giving thanks is an integral component of worshipping God, and Grace Church’s Thanksgiving Eve service is the perfect way to prepare our hearts and minds for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season. All are welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
A spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Pine Grove Church of God Men’s Group will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the church, located on Route 240 between Uniontown and Cookport.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids age 12 and younger and free for children age 5 and younger.
Takeouts available.
The beginning of Advent
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will lead Hebron Lutheran Church as we begin the Advent season during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, Nov. 27.
Hebron will be preparing for the coming of the birth of Christ through lighting of the Advent wreath, scripture and prayers. All are welcome to come and celebrate the Advent season.
Advent midweek studies
BLAIRSVILLE — During the Wednesdays of Advent, Hebron Lutheran Church will hold a midweek study group.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead this group in a study to prepare for Christmas. “A Wonderful Life in Christ,” the very best gift of all, will be the focus of the sessions. Dates are Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
These evening study groups will be taking the place of the midday Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study, which concluded Nov. 16.
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron invite all in studying how our lives are wonderful in Christ.
Zion’s Advent devotions
Beginning Nov. 30, Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church is hosting Advent devotions at 7 p.m.
The sessions continue each of the remaining Wednesdays in Advent: Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. They meet in the church’s office area.
Arts and crafts showcase
An arts and crafts showcase will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Artwork and handiwork by members and regular attendees of Grace Church will be for sale and on display. Support your talented friends at Grace Church.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, biscuits, broccoli and cauliflower salad, dessert and beverage.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Women’s Christmas tea
AMBROSE — Ambrose Baptist Church, 22 Georgeville Road, is excited to be back in person to host its annual women’s Christmas tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
There will be sing-along Christmas carols led by Lauren Yackubosky on guitar, and Christmas stories and readings followed by tea. Guests also will receive a take-home homemade ornament.
Items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements, toiletries, etc. for the Visiting Nurse Association will be collected.
Concert
BLAIRSVILLE — The Brass Quintet of the Washington (Pa.) Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., to present a Christmas program.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the congregation welcome all to this holiday program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This hour-long concert will present arrangements of some of your favorite Christmas songs along with others of the season.
This concert is free and open to the public. Invite family and friends to join Hebron in celebrating this holiday season.
Christmas cantata/white gift service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., welcomes all to their special service, The White Gift Service and Cantata, at 7 p.m. Dec. 11.
The sanctuary is transformed into a beautifully decorated chancel of white as gifts of love are presented for those in need as we celebrate the stewardship of God’s love as we remember the coming of the King of Kings.
The choir, under the direction of Mrs. Charlotte Robertson, will be performing “Tapestry of Light: A Celtic Christmas Celebration” by Joseph M. Martin. This is a joining of traditional carols, primarily from the British Isles, with scripture reading and candle lighting.
We hope you can join in this special evening, and that you may find the joy and peace of Christ.
Christmas pageant and services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will be presenting its Christmas pageant, under the direction of the Rev. John Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The public is invited to join as Hebron celebrates the holiday season.
In addition, Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
We truly would be blessed if the public would come join us as we celebrate the birth of our Lord.
Christmas Eve candlelight services
Four candlelight Christmas Eve services will be held in the Sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana: 3 and 5 p.m. contemporary services and 7 and 9 p.m. traditional services.