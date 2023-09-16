Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, Communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., along with the Rev. William Schaefer, interim pastor, welcome the Rev. Craig Hess as the worship leader for Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. service.
Adult Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m.
If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 14:1-12 and Matthew 18:21-35.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna shares the Rwanda Partnership Sunday Fun Fest. There will be music and pictures from Calvary’s recent Rwanda Mission Trip followed by lunch with some authentic foods. Everyone is welcome to join Calvary in celebrating this wonderful partnership with its sister churches in Rwanda.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming Events at Calvary Presbyterian: Calvary organists will participate in a festive hymn sing at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Join them at Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Donations support the Teti Scholarships for organ students at IUP. The event is open to all.
A new sermon series starts on Sept. 24 called “Believe Help Unbelief.”
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., celebrates Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 9:45 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
Congregational worship leader John Bomboy will lead the service Sunday at Grove Church Lutheran Church, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Indiana.
Worship begins at 11 a.m. and Holy Communion will be celebrated. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Apostleship” by Pastor Dawn Krishart, is based on Acts 10:9-39.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The God Questions,” with the message, “What About People Who Never Heard?” based on scripture from Romans 1:19-20. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck’s scripture lesson is from 1 Peter 3:15-17.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem is “I Give You Praise.” Worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word Class, The Chosen Class and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “The God Questions,” continues on Sept. 24, “Does God Really Answer Prayer?”; Oct. 1, “Is it OK to Question God?”; Oct. 8, “Even If God Could Change Me, Why Bother?”; and Oct. 15, “Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good People?”
o o o
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join First Methodist Church of Marion Center for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. John Ciampa will be preaching.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the public to a special service Sunday.
Brother Jim Fry from Servant’s Heart Camp will bring the message in the morning worship service at 11 a.m.
There will not be Sunday School or an evening service this week.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Lay leader Vivian Schaeffer will deliver the message.
You may also join on the church Zoom link by contacting the office at (724) 354-2352, or you may visit www.sheloctapc.com for the video of the service. Also check out the church Facebook page for updated information on different programs happening through out the month.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Saved to Do Good Works.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, holds worship at 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Potluck picnic
Creekside Methodist Church will hold a potluck picnic at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Please come to an afternoon full of good food, games and entertainment. Bring yourself and a favorite dish or dessert to share. The church provides fried chicken and drinks.
National Back to Church Sunday
Cornerstone Worship Center will be taking part in the National Back to Church Sunday to be held this Sunday.
Back to Church Sunday is a national movement of churches across America.
Beginning in 2009, a trend in America was noted. Church attendance in America was declining and church leaders began to look for ways to involve their congregations in reaching out and inviting people back to church. The purpose of National Back to Church Sunday is an initiative to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who have never attended church, or who once attended church but don’t anymore — and invite them to return on this special Sunday.
There are more than 200 million Americans, including teens and children, who are presently un-churched people and the number is increasing weekly.
Pastor Paul Price extends an invitation to everyone to attend. His message in the 10 a.m. service will be “Church is So Much More Than Just a Place to Go.”
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. The service times are 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church’s adult Sunday School class will be resuming on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
This class is led by Robert Gilmore and is open to all. This class continues weekly through May. Visitors are always welcome as we explore God’s word and engage in Christian fellowship.
GriefShare
Grace Church is holding a GriefShare group on Sundays at 1 p.m.
GriefShare is a support group for those experiencing grief. If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Roast beef and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, Rayne Township, will hold a roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
Cost is $14 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru take-outs only.
The last dinner of 2023 is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Fun fest
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will hold its Rwanda Partnership Sunday Fun Fest this Sunday.
There will be special partnership liturgy, music and pictures from Calvary’s recent Rwanda mission trip followed by lunch with some authentic foods. Everyone is welcome to join Calvary in celebrating this wonderful partnership with its sister churches in Rwanda.
Movie night
Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg will be hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday, presenting “The Jesus Revolution.”
All are welcome to attend.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will be the guest speaker at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, on Sunday.
She will present a biblical portrayal of “Ruth: Dedication and Obedience.”
A brief social time will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the worship service will start at 9:30. Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Everyone is welcome.
DivorceCare
A new DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church at 6 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face. There are so many emotions and challenges. DivorceCare offers support, answers and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
The DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Register online at div orcecare.org.
Spaghetti dinner
Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and younger.
Kid’s Kloset canceled
PENN RUN — Kid’s Kloset at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center on Saturday, Sept. 23, has been canceled.
Coffee bar
BLAIRSVILLE — A monthly coffee bar will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, immediately following worship.
This is a time for conversation, coffee and sweet treats. The coffee bar is scheduled for the last Sunday of each month. We hope you can join us.
Teen Bible Study
Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, will begin an eight-week Teen Bible Study for grades 9 to 12.
It starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, biscuits, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, corn, green beans, baked pineapple, desserts and beverages. Take out is always available.
The next buffet is a pasta buffet on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road in Penn Run, just off of Route 553 behind the church. We are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 80 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost-famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
Commented
