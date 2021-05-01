Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I John 4:7-21 and John 15:1-8.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 5:1-7, 1 John 4:7-21 and John 15:1-8 and the sermon is “Vital Connections.” Lily Carone has special music. All are welcome.
The church is following mask and social distancing guidelines.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. from or near the church parking lot. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m., and the youth group meets at noon.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on John 15:1-8.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Satan’s Deadly Weapon Called Low Self-Esteem,” with scripture from Ephesians 6:10-16. Communion will be served at both services.
The Agape Bells will play “Amazing Grace” and Debra Moore will provide special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service. During the 11 a.m. contemporary service, Pastor Will Pinos and the Worship Team will be performing their second single, “The Way,” from their first album due to be released in August. Setlist consists of “The Father’s House,” “We Believe,” “See a Victory,” and “The Way.”
Mark your calendar for the Pentecost musical/play, “Heaven Came Down,” in the sanctuary on May 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 12th and Church streets, Indiana, will be hosting a traditional music service at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Allegheny Wesleyan College Choir and Instrumental Ensemble.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Contact Pastor Ben Blowers for information at (724) 463-0475.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will hold in-house worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Donna Kanyan, CLP, will lead worship. Her message is titled “Another Sleepless Night.” Her scripture is from 2 Samuel 11.
Everyone is invited to worship with us. We continue to follow masking and distancing guidelines.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 12:12-31, “Messy Church — One Bread, One Body.” There are many parts to the Body of Christ, unified sealed with the promise found at communion.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week two of our series in 1 John. Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Children of God.”
Scripture is 1 John 3:1-7
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join them for Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
Pastor Kathy Nice will begin a five-week series theme on Neighboring. This Sunday’s sermon title is “Who is My Neighbor? Scripture readings will be from Luke 10:25-37.
All are welcome.
Guest speakers
Cornerstone Worship Center will have special guest speakers during its morning and evening services.
In the 10 a.m. service, the church will host the Rev. Dennis Kutzner, the general overseer of Calvary Ministries International.
Before becoming general overseer, Kutzner pastored for 12 years, then he was appointed to be the executive secretary of Calvary Ministries International from 1982 to 2012.
Calvary Ministries International exists as a fellowship of ministers and churches for the purpose of helping establish and strengthen the local church.
In the 6:30 p.m. service, Cornerstone will host the Rev. Mark Berkshine, the regional director of Voice of the Martyrs. He will be sharing how Voice of the Martyrs is providing practical and spiritual help to persecuted Christians in 68 countries around the world.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information visit www.indianachurch.com.
Missionary hymn sing
SAGAMORE — There will be a missionary hymn sing at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holiness Gospel Center Church on Cemetery Road.
There will be special music and singing. The public is invited to come and take part in the service.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronluth eran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Spring craft fair
COMMODORE — A spring craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 East.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch.
Masks are optional.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.