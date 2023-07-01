Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Remember, there are no unimportant people in the body of Christ.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 6:12-23 and Genesis 22:1-14. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Ruling Elder Barkley Butler’s sermon, “In The Beginning: Dreamers and Dreams,” will be based on Matthew 23:34-39 and Genesis 45:1-15. Patriotic hymns will be sung anticipation of Independence Day.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Calvary’s Rwanda mission trip began Thursday.
The church is hiring a part-time nursery caregiver. For details, visit calvarychurchpa.com or call (724) 463-9197.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services.
Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Joshua,” and his message is “Be Strong and Courageous,” with scripture from Joshua 1:10-11.
Shanda Tomer will be at the piano for the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, and the special music will be a solo by Yu Jin Deem. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School Classes: Living Word, The Chosen and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “Joshua.” The messages will be: July 9, “Present Choices Beat Present Circumstances”; July 16, “God Will Do Great Wonders Among You”; July 23, “All the King’s Horses and King’s Men Couldn’t”; and July 30, “One Bad Apple.”
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “America Needs a Revival” based on Jonah 2:9-3:10.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “America in Danger!”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 27:62-28:20.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Judas Iscariot.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “If the Joy of the Lord is Our Strength, How Strong Are We?”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Patriotic services
Cornerstone Worship Center will be having two special patriotic services on Sunday, to which the public is cordially invited to attend.
The 10 a.m. service will be Cornerstone’s annual Government Day event. Elected officials from all levels of government offices have been invited. In this service, you will hear from the elected officials personally and they will be honored and prayed for as well. Pastor Paul Price will share a message titled, “Whose Side Are You On?”
In the 6:30 p.m. service, weather permitting, there will be an outdoor service around a council fire where singing and a biblical message will be given. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and some picnic food items to share after the service.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
GriefShare
Grace Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE —Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study continues with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study.
“Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month this summer, July 2 and Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
Vacation Bible School
BLAIRSVILLE — Mt. Tabor Methodist Church on Route 22 will hold Vacation Bible School, “New Crocodile Dock,” from 6 to 8 p.m. July 9-13.
There will be prizes, puppets, Bible lessons, snacks and fun for all ages.
For more information, call Betty at (724) 676-5794.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center Community Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. July 9-13.
The theme is Space, and kids will learn to shine God’s light.
Information on registration is available on the Marion Center First United Methodist Church Facebook page or by calling the First Methodist Church office at (724) 397-5517.
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church, 2644 Route 210, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10-14.
The program is for children age 2 and older; teens are welcome.
For more information, please contact Mona Branan at (724) 397-8171; Becky Blystone at (724) 397-2763; Katie at (724) 599-6869; or Pastor Ken Branan at (724) 397-8171.
Grace Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 7-11.
The outer space theme is called “Stellar.” Kids launch on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. It is for preschool (must be potty-trained) through fifth grade completed.
There will be a closing foam party at noon Aug. 11 in the courtyard at 50 S. Seventh Street, Indiana.
Register your kids at https://vbs pro.events/p/events/8434c6.
Church yard sale
CLYMER — St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a three-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13-15.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St. There will be many slightly used items to purchase, excluding clothing.
There will also be a bake sale, food and basket raffle.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
The menu is as follows: July 13, wedding soup; Aug. 10, chicken vegetable noodle, with homemade noodles; and Sept. 14, stuffed cabbage.
This event is a free community dinner featuring live music with local artists.
Rummage sale
The Ladies Ministry group of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will hold a “Seek, and Ye Shall Find” rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Along with gently used “treasures,” a food concession will be available featuring hot dogs (plain, sauerkraut or cheese), funnel cakes, nachos and cheese, pop and bottled water; bake sale items also will be available.
There are restrooms on the premises.
