Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 13:8-14 and Matthew 18:15-20.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house.
Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Lay worship leader for Sunday is Randy Stear.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
Parents who are interested in having their child/children take first Communion instruction, please contact John Bomboy at (724) 397-5529 as soon as possible so that instructional materials can be gathered.
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Cornerstone Worship Center will hold an outdoor service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
“In this special service is a time when we can get out in God’s creation and worship the Lord around a council fire,” said Pastor Paul Price.
Everyone is invited to attend. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and food items to share after the service.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286, Rayne Township, will meet for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The church asks each one attending to use their own discretion in light of the COVID-19 virus.
The message of the morning will be posted on Facebook. The message by Pastor McCaulley will be “Rise Up Oh Man Of God,” based on Ezekiel 22:30. The message on this Labor Day weekend is geared to encourage men to take a stand for God, home and country in difficult times.
The pastor will continue his daily devotionals on Face book.
For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
Yard sale
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will hold a free yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
There will be a free hot dog for everyone. Water and coffee also will be available.
Basket party rescheduled
HOMER CITY — A basket party will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in the social hall at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek St.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, only 25 people at a time can be admitted in the hall to deposit basket tickets and receive a carry-out lunch.
Tickets are numbered. Ticketholders, please come to the church hall according to the following schedule:
• Ticket numbers 1 through 25: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 26 through 50: 1:30 to 2 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 51 through 75: 2:30 to 3 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 76 through 100: 3 to 3:30 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 101 through 125: 3:30 to 4 p.m.
• Ticket numbers 126 and above: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Those in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Prizes will be drawn at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified by phone.
Winning baskets may be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
Call (724) 549-6151 or (724) 726-5120 with questions or for more information.
Ready-to-eat meal
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, is selling hot, ready-to-eat pasta meals for Saturday, Sept. 19, at a cost of $10 per meal.
The ready-to-eat meal consists of two stuffed shells, spaghetti with four meatballs, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. The meals need to be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
Orders must be called in to the Penn Run Church of the Brethren office at (724) 463-0420 no later than Monday, Sept. 14.
Contact Pastor Jeff Fackler with questions at the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event. There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.