Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 6:1-8 and Romans 8:12-17.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship with at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Elder Jim Irwin will salute the veterans. Scriptures are Joel 3:9-10 and Ecclesiastes 3:1-5, and the sermon is titled “Remembering.” Lily Carone will have special music.
A church picnic follows worship.
All are welcome.
Tune in to Sunday worship on FM 88.3 at 11 a.m. in or near the church parking lot. The adult Sunday school class meets at 9:45 a.m. for a study on Jonah.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on John 3:1-17.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healing Perfectionism (Part 2),” with scripture from Isaiah 53:4-11.
The traditional service begins at 9 a.m., and the contemporary service at 11 a.m.
Grace Church will host a United Night of Worship at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is a multi-church event and all are welcome to worship and pray for the young people in our community and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 16:5-14, “Messy Church — Benediction.” May you be on your guard, may you stand firm in the faith, may you be a people of courage and may God give you strength. But above all, may everything you do be done in the love of Jesus Christ.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week one of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The First Disciples.” Scripture is Luke 5:1-11.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join them for Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing a five-week series theme on Neighboring. This Sunday’s sermon title is “When it isn’t easy.” Scripture readings will be from Matthew 18:21-35.
All are welcome.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Honoring The Greatest Captain.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch. 2. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A Good Man.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Joyce Igo in concert
ALVERDA — Gospel singer Joyce Igo will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Alverda Faith Tabernacle Church, Tipperary Road.
Everyone is welcome.
Vacation Bible school
Crete, Shelocta and Elderton Presbyterian churches will sponsor an online community vacation Bible school, “I Wonder,” which will run eight weeks.
Parents can register children, preschool through sixth grade, by Tuesday by calling the Shelocta church at (724) 354-2352, registering online at bit.ly/scpc2021 or through the mail to Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, PO Box 177, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Registered children will receive a bag full of craft materials and handouts with a weekly link to the lessons, skits and Bible school songs recorded by local youths and adults from the sponsoring churches.
Because it’s online, it can be watched at the parents’ convenience anytime, anywhere. For more information, contact the Shelocta church at (724) 354-2352.
o o o
God’s Kids in Action Vacation Bible school will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 14 through 18 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St.
Come enjoy Bible stories, small group activities, crafts and games. Register by June 6 at https://tinyurl.com/GodsKidsInAction2021 or call the church office at (724) 463-9197.
Turkey dinner
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Five Points, will hold a take-out turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. June 19.
Cost is $10 per dinner and consists of turkey (prepared by Wadding Family Meats), mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, roll and angel food cake with strawberries.
Proceeds will be donated to our local fire departments.
Meals must be pre-ordered. To place an order, call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many dinners, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/HarmonyGroveLC before June 9.
Basket raffle
GLEN CAMPBELL — Glen Campbell United Methodist Church will hold a basket raffle and refreshments event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Community praise, worship and picnic
BLACK LICK — Grace Bible Chapel in Black Lick will sponsor a community praise, worship and picnic in the park at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13, in the Burrell Township Community Park.
All are invited; there is no charge. Come join in hymns and songs of praise. There will be a free picnic lunch following worship.
Dress comfortably. You may bring a lawn chair.
Call (412) 289-0181 with questions or for more information.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are still available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. There will be a church yard and bake sale as well as breakfast items available at the concession stand inside. From 10 a.m. to noon, the church will hold a silent auction of theme baskets.
New this year will be the addition of food trucks, which will be open starting at 11 a.m. Food trucks include J&J Funnel Cakes, Patterson’s Country Cookin’ and J&J Cluckin Sammiches LLC.
Items included but not limited to in the church and individual yard sales are Dali Print-Jesus on the Cross, Concertmate 990 electronic keyboard with stand, a Console piano in good condition, two youth bikes, silver-plated Communion set with glass cups, Vera Bradley, Brighton and 31 Bags, Longaberger items, collectible dolls, assorted clothing, golf bags/clubs/balls, knives, tools, bicycle seats/helmet, motorcycle saddlebags, Jeep Cruise Control, watches, small furniture/appliances, Stampin’ Up, books, large area rugs, crafts, braided rugs, quilt patterns/fabric, toys, jewelry, household/home décor, quart jars and miscellaneous items.
Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.