Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Remember, no service for Christ is insignificant.
Join the congregational involvement — prayer, music, Communion, praise, God’s Word and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Romans 7:15-25a and Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Communion Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Calvary welcomes the Rev. Dr. Angela Dienhart Hancock, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, to preside at the pulpit for the rest of the month of July. This week, the Rev. Dr.’s sermon, “Lambing Season,” will be based on Isaiah 40:6-11 and John 10:11-18.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Look for pictures and videos from Calvary’s Rwanda Mission Trip on the church website.
The church is hiring a part-time nursery caregiver. For details, visit calvarychurchpa.com or call (724) 463-9197. Follow Calvary on Facebook.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Sharon Nelmes.
Scriptures are Genesis 22 and Matthew 10:40-42.
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Joshua,” and his message is “Present Choices Beat Present Circumstances,” with scripture from Joshua 2:4-14.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the special music will be a solo by Debra Moore, “Jesus, Take All of Me.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen, the Journey Class, and the Living Word Class will start a topical study of Psalms.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “Joshua.” The messages will be: July 16, “God Will Do Great Wonders Among You”; July 23, “All the King’s Horses and King’s Men Couldn’t”; July 30, “One Bad Apple”; and Aug. 6, “Young at Heart.”
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Celebrate When God Forgives” based on Jonah 3:10-4:11.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “False Doctrines in the Last Days.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “Prosperity Theology,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “A Listening Disciple.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach this week’s message of “Priorities.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Each week, the worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church, led by the Rev. John Smaligo, is recorded and then posted on the church’s Facebook page.
For those unable to attend, this is a wonderful way to open our hearts to the worship of God. The service is live during the 10:45 a.m. service. If you are unable to watch it at that time, you are free to view it on Facebook when it is convenient for you.
Brown Bag Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo of Hebron Lutheran Church will continue the study of “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” in the month of July.
The last two sessions will be July 12 and the 19 at 11:30 a.m. in the library. Hebron invites anyone interested to join in this study.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
Vacation Bible School
DIXONVILLE — Two Lick Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:15 p.m. daily Monday through Friday for age 3 to teens.
The theme this year is “A Cyberspace Adventure: Do What’s Right.”
For more information, call (724) 254-9035.
BLAIRSVILLE — Mt. Tabor Methodist Church on Route 22 will hold Vacation Bible School, “New Crocodile Dock,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
There will be prizes, puppets, Bible lessons, snacks and fun for all ages.
For more information, call Betty at (724) 676-5794.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center Community Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The theme is Space, and kids will learn to shine God’s light.
Information on registration is available on the Marion Center First United Methodist Church Facebook page or by calling the First Methodist Church office at (724) 397-5517.
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church, 2644 Route 210, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The program is for children age 2 and older; teens are welcome.
For more information, please contact Mona Branan at (724) 397-8171; Becky Blystone at (724) 397-2763; Katie at (724) 599-6869; or Pastor Ken Branan at (724) 397-8171.
Grace Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 7-11.
The outer space theme is called “Stellar.” Kids launch on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. It is for preschool (must be potty-trained) through fifth grade completed.
There will be a closing foam party at noon Aug. 11 in the courtyard at 50 S. Seventh Street, Indiana.
Register your kids at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8434c6.
PENN RUN — Harmony Presbyterian Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Children ages 2 through sixth grade are invited to join for a celebration called “Jesus is the Light.” This Bible school will have a space theme with lessons, crafts, music and snacks. A covered dish dinner will follow for the whole family.
Registration forms are available at hupc495@gmail.com. Please join Harmony for an experience that will be out of this world.
Church yard sale
CLYMER — St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church will hold a three-day yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 13-15.
The event will take place in the lower level of the church at 360 Franklin St. There will be many slightly used items to purchase, excluding clothing.
There will also be a bake sale, food and basket raffle.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
The menu is as follows: July 13, wedding soup; Aug. 10, chicken vegetable noodle, with homemade noodles; and Sept. 14, stuffed cabbage.
This event is a free community dinner featuring live music with local artists.
Roast pork and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, will hold a roast pork and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, July 16.
Cost is $14 per person and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert. The dinner is drive-thru take-outs only.
The next dinner is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Gather at the river
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join for worship “down by the river” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16, with Pastor John Smaligo.
The service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available. In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church.
Hebron invites all to gather at the river to worship in the beauty of God’s creation.
Rummage sale
The Ladies Ministry group of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will hold a “Seek, and Ye Shall Find” rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Along with gently used “treasures,” a food concession will be available featuring hot dogs (plain, sauerkraut or cheese), funnel cakes, nachos and cheese, pop and bottled water; bake sale items also will be available. There are restrooms on the premises.
