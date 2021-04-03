Special service of biblical drama
Pastor Walt Marr will be presenting a first-person drama of one of the Roman soldiers who stood at the tomb of Jesus, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Marr will portray, according to the Biblical account found in the Gospel of Matthew chapters 27 and 28, as one of the Roman soldiers who was appointed to watch the tomb where Jesus’ body was placed and his eyewitness account of what he saw when Jesus resurrected from the dead.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo.
Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran @comcast.net.
Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Free food distribution canceled
A free community food distribution hosted by Harvest Church, scheduled for April 9 at the Indiana Mall, has been canceled.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space.
There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.