Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Let’s make our worship a first priority, instead of a last resort.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Peter 2:2-10 and John 14:1-14. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the fifth Sunday of Easter worship at 11 a.m. for a Communion service.
Pastor Daniel Little’s sermon, “The Faith of the Church,” will be based on Revelation 5:11-14, Psalm 23 and the Gospel, John 10:11-16. The choir will lead the congregation in singing the Communion anthem, “Come, Share This Feast of Love” by Lloyd Larson, and the offertory anthem, “At the Name of Jesus,” arranged by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The Youth Choir will also join in the worship service, singing “I Believe” by Mark A. Miller.
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanouff.
Scriptures are Proverbs 4:10-18 and John 14:1-14, and the sermon is titled “Words of Comfort.” Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Fully God and Fully Man” by Barb Reinard, is based on Matthew 14:22-33; Mark 1:40-42; Luke 8:22-25; and John 11:30-44.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes the sermon series, “Rooted.” His message is “Harvest,” with scripture from Matthew 9:35-38.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Mike McElhaney, soloist, will sing “Whispering Hope.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word, The Chosen and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair will start a new series, “Devoted”: May 14 (Mother’s Day), “Devoted to Teaching Acts”; May 21, “Devoted to Fellowship”; May 28 (Pentecost), “Devoted to Prayer”; and June 4, “Devoted to Communion.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is based on Ephesians 4:30-32 and addresses whether we can forgive if we do not forget.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Prayer For All Men.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 24:1-31.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: John, The Brother of James.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Knowing and Experiencing Jesus Christ.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Special choir service
The Allegheny Wesleyan College choir will be presenting a service of traditional gospel music at 10 a.m. Sunday at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, located at the corner of Church and 12th streets in Indiana.
All are invited to attend this service and learn more about the ministry of Allegheny Wesleyan College from Salem, Ohio. Contact Pastor Ben Blowers for more information at (724) 463-0475.
Pop-up shop
Trades of Hope will have cash-and-carry items for Mother’s Day and other occasion shopping in the Chalice Room following church Sunday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana
Janet Treacy donates 25 percent of the sales to the Rwanda Partnership fund. Last week it was $300. Purchasing ethically fair-trade items shows commitment to our Matthew 25 promises.
GriefShare
Grace Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — A new focus for Hebron Lutheran Church’s Wednesday Bible Study continues with the Rev. John Smaligo leading the study. “Reclaiming the ‘L’ Word” will be the topic on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring your lunch and join in the fellowship. Questions may be addressed to the church office at (724) 459-8920.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, alfredo sauce, sausage ad mushroom sauce, California blend vegetables, stuffed shells or lasagna, salad, bread, dessert and drinks.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Soup and bake sale
Diamondville United Methodist Church will hold a soup and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the church.
There will be a variety of soups and baked goods.
Pancake and Sausage Day
BRUSH VALLEY — Brush Valley Chapel will hold an all-day, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pancake and Sausage Day on Tuesday, May 16.
Menu items include buttermilk or buckwheat cakes, sausage, beverages and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 10, and free for children age 4 and younger.
The church is located on Route 259 between Brush Valley and Yellow Creek State Park.
Church yard sale
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana, will hold a church yard sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Items for sale include furniture, holiday decorations, glassware, kitchen items, toys, bicycle, craft items and more.
Refreshments will be available for sale both days, along with baked goods.
Ladies Day Out Luncheon
The “Women Growing in Faith” Ladies Ministry group at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church invites all women to attend the seventh annual Ladies Day Out Luncheon on Saturday, May 20, at the Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall, Plumville.
Registration will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be awarded.
Guest speaker LuAnne Baker will present her biblical portrayal, “Esther: Make Every Moment Count.”
Please RSVP by May 6 by mailing registration fee(s) and number of reservations needed to Wanda Chambers, 10687 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Call Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615 or Darlene Shields at (724) 397-4340 with questions.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10. A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow. There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event. Seating is limited. This event is free.
Craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Taste and tour dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Coral will host a taste and tour of many ethnic foods from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
Reservations are required in advance. Contact the church office at (724) 479-9542.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, later this month.
Join Calvary for a morning full of fun, learning and food as participants explore “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday, May 21. Start by joining the youth choir at 9:30 a.m. and learn a new song, attend Sunday school, have coffee and doughnuts, and after service join in the dining room for lunch, a game, a craft and discussion.
People of all ages are welcome to join for one or all of the activities.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The church will have a yard and bake sale. Spaces are available for individuals and food trucks will be outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
