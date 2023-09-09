Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, Communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., along with the Rev. William Schaefer, interim pastor, welcome the Rev. Craig Hess as the worship leader for Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. service.
If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship and Communion with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 13:8-14 and Matthew 18:15-20.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna closes his sermon series, “Life’s Pivotal Moments.” Among all the events in Jesus’ life that could have been documented, we come across this odd, unique healing story right in the middle of Mark’s Gospel — only Mark tells it. It is odd because of the mention of walking trees, and unique because Jesus had to heal the person twice. We need to ask ourselves this faith question: How can we see the world the way God intends, to see the world in a different way. Based on Mark 8:22-23.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming events at Calvary: Rally Day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with breakfast, music, checking out Sunday School rooms and meeting teachers. After worship, any child 6 years or older interested in cross-bearer or beadle service may stay and enjoy pizza and training.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., celebrates Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 9:45 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. (Harmony Grove) and 11 a.m. (Grove Chapel).
Lay worship leader Shelby Lemmon will lead the services. A special anthem will be sung by the congregations — a Senior Citizen’s version of “Jesus Loves Me” — in honor of Grandparents Day.
Harmony Grove is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside; Grove Chapel is located at 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The God Questions,” with the message, “Is Jesus Really God?” based on scripture from John 14:5-6. Pastor Kathy’s scripture lesson is 1 Timothy 2:5-6.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, Scott Cramer will be organist and the Chancel Choir, directed by Debra Moore, returns with “Blood of Jesus Medley.” It’s Grandparents Day and the children will sing “This Little Light of Mine” at the 11 a.m. service. Worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word Class, The Chosen Class and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join First Methodist Church of Marion Center for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is about how we know we are saved, based on Romans 10:6-13.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “How to Victory Win Inward and Outward Battles.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “Personal Purity,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of studies called “Ten Common Myths About Christianity” will continue. The message will be, “Christianity is Out of Touch with the Real World.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Fred Mitchell will be the guest speaker leading the congregation and guest in the Rwanda Partnership Sunday message.
You may also join on the church Zoom link by contacting the office at (724) 354-2352, or you may visit www.sheloctapc.com for the video of the service. Also check out the church Facebook page for updated information on different programs happening through out the month.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Blessed and Chosen for This Moment.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, holds worship at 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
No hymn sing
NEW FLORENCE — There will not be an Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing at the The Church of God, 13791 Route 259, this Sunday.
Organizers hope to see you next month at Cardiff Road Church of God in Nanty Glo.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This week’s soup is stuffed cabbage.
This event is a free community dinner featuring live music with local artists.
DivorceCare
A new DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church at 6 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 7.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face. There are so many emotions and challenges. DivorceCare offers support, answers and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
The DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Register online at divorcecare.org.
Free movie night
CLYMER — Join Clymer Alliance Church for a free outdoor movie on the church lawn.
Beginning at dusk Saturday, there will be free snacks as well.
While the weather is still nice, enjoy a night out with the family that won’t hurt your budget. Come to 690 Franklin St. with your chair or blanket.
In case of rain, the movie will be shown inside.
For more information, call (724) 254-2565.
9/11 patriot service
Trinity 321 will honor the service of military and first responders at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana.
The congregations will join in prayer and song as they recall the sacrifices made 22 years ago and give thanks for all those who continue to serve and protect.
Area musicians will add their contributions to the service. Zion’s regular 5:30 p.m. liturgy will not be held that day. Trinity 321 comprises Zion, Luther Chapel in Coral and the Lutheran Campus Ministry at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Michael Lozano, bishop of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will participate in the patriot service and will also meet with Trinity 321 congregational members at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zion.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Adult Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church’s adult Sunday School class will be resuming on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
This class is led by Robert Gilmore and is open to all. This class continues weekly through May. Visitors are always welcome as we explore God’s word and engage in Christian fellowship.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 10 is designated as “God’s Work, Our Hands” day, where members of Hebron Lutheran Church work together to help those in need in the community by doing God’s work.
This day is an opportunity to celebrate that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron will be collecting new underwear and socks to help the underserved children, kindergarten to grade 12, in the community. These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St. through Sunday. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. All donated items will be given to the school district to assist in their program to help those in need.
If you are wanting to bring items at a time other than Sunday mornings, the church office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, we suggest you call the church at (724) 459-8920 prior to coming. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as we continue to do God’s work by sharing our love for others.
Fun fest
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will hold its Rwanda Partnership Sunday Fun Fest on Sept. 17.
There will be special partnership liturgy, music and pictures from Calvary’s recent Rwanda mission trip followed by lunch with some authentic foods. Everyone is welcome to join Calvary in celebrating this wonderful partnership with its sister churches in Rwanda.
Movie night
Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg will be hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, presenting “The Jesus Revolution.”
All are welcome to attend.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will be the guest speaker at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, on Sunday, Sept. 17.
She will present a biblical portrayal of “Ruth: Dedication and Obedience.” A brief social time will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the worship service will start at 9:30. Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Everyone is welcome.
Spaghetti dinner
Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and younger.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants. Spaces are available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.
Coffee bar
BLAIRSVILLE — A monthly coffee bar will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, immediately following worship.
This is a time for conversation, coffee and sweet treats. The coffee bar is scheduled for the last Sunday of each month. We hope you can join us.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, biscuits, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, corn, green beans, baked pineapple, desserts and beverages. Take out is always available.
The next buffet is a pasta buffet on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road in Penn Run, just off of Route 553 behind the church. We are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 80 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost-famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
