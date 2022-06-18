Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Father’s Day should cause reflection of examples that are set by Dad. Every child builds upon others’ experiences. Too often fathers are neglecting their place. Remember, society is “feeding” your children ideas, values and concepts — without your permission.
Children are lost to the church because parents have ceased to keep the church worship first.
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, prayer, Communion, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16 and Luke 14:1, 7-14.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “From a Lost Soul,” based on Matthew 7:24-27.
New member admissions will take place. The Chancel choir, Children’s choir and piano will provide music.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Setting Us Free.” Scripture focus will be 1 Kings 19:1-15.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m.
Bible storyteller Randy Stear will lead worship. Scriptures are Amos 7:1-8 and Luke 10:25-37, and the sermon is titled “Plumb Surprised.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone and the choir. All are welcome.
o o o
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold Sunday worship beginning at 10 a.m. for the month of June.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 1 Kings 19:1-15a.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes his series on David and Goliath: “The Five Small Stones.” The sermon is titled “How to Handle Victory,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:45-54.
The Men’s Chorus will sing at the 9 a.m. traditional service. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Raise A Hallelujah,” “The Father’s House,” “King of Kings” and “Goodness of God.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Next week, Pastor Blair will start a new sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: June 26, “Cleanliness is Next to Godliness”; July 3, “God Helps Those Who Help Themselves”; July 10, “Money is the Root of All Evil”; July 17, “God Won’t Put More On You Than You Can Bear”; July 24, “To Err is Human and to Forgive is Divine”; and July 31, “When God Shuts One Door, He Opens Another.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Guest speaker Pastor Howard Greenfield will deliver a message titled “To Boldly Go.” Scripture is Acts 4:21-31.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “What are You Waiting For?,” based on Ephesians 4:11-13.
Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give a special Father’s Day message: “Keeping Families on The Right Track.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapters 5, 6. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Precious Prayer Time.”
The message for the month of June will be posted soon on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will preach “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Roast beef and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, will hold a Father’s Day roast beef and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only. Cost is $12 and the menu includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The next dinner is scheduled for July 17.
Hebron summer changes
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo’s Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will not be meeting during the summer months. The Bible study will be resuming after Labor Day. Details will be available in September.
Also, the Adult Sunday School class, which meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m., will be discontinued during June, July and August. The class will resume after Labor Day.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There will be lots of clothes available that need to find new homes. There is a great selection of sizes and lots of baby clothes. Everything is free. Come and bring your friends.
Vacation Bible School
First Church Of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold “Lava Lava Luau” VBS from 10 a.m. to noon each day from Monday to Wednesday for age 4 through fourth grade.
There will be exciting Bible lessons on handling our emotions, interesting object lessons and experiments, crafts — each child will make a beautiful wooden cutting board (with adult supervision), and fun recreation games.
Lunch will be provided each day.
Register by calling (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941.
o o o
Heart of Grace Ministry will have Vacation Bible School for ages 2 to 100 from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at 184 Route 119 North, White Township.
The theme is “Mission Possible.”
There will be a puppet show/skit every night, Bible stories, music, contests, games, prizes, fun crafts and snacks. Participants also will be able to ride in the spy mobile.
For more information and to register, contact the church at (724) 968-7143.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
This year’s theme is “Food Truck Party — on a Roll with God!”
Children ages preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
There is no cost to participate.
The HomeMade Ice Cream Truck will be on site to help participants celebrate on Friday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School for ages 4-19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 11-15.
There will be Bible stories, horse rides, a puppet show, snacks and songs.
There is no cost to attend. For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18-22.
The theme is “Jesus the Son of God.”
For more information, contact Mona Branan at (724) 397-8171 or Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.