Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures will be Romans 11:1-2, 29-32 and Matthew 15:21-28.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house.
Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Full-Circle Redemption,” is based on Genesis 45:1-15.
Dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, Indiana, will hold a roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday.
The menu will include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
Cost is $11 per person and will be available for drive-thru takeouts only.
Pickup Picnic
Shelocta Presbyterian Church will offer a special Pickup Picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Reservations are required by Friday. The free meal includes a hamburger and hot dog, pasta salad, chips, drink and dessert.
To reserve a meal, email sheloctapres@gmail.com or call the church at (724) 354-2352.
Drive-thru meal
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru pulled pork sandwich meal from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The meal costs $9 and includes pulled pork on a kaiser roll, macaroni salad, coleslaw, applesauce and cookies.
To order, please either call the church office at (724) 463-0420 and leave a message or comment on our Facebook page at Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The deadline to order is Friday, Aug. 21.
Giveaway rescheduled
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God’s annual Back To School Giveaway has been rescheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 22.
The giveaway will be a drive-thru distribution for all children in grades K through 12 only.
You must remain in your vehicles. Children must be present to receive items.
Items to be handed out include book bags with school supplies, coats, socks and hygiene items, all while supplies last.
Parking will be set up in the right-hand-side parking lot; please be patient and respect others while you are waiting.
Please arrive no earlier than 8 a.m.
For more information, contact the church office at (814) 743-5532 or see updated information on the church’s Facebook page.