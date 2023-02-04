Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
It has been said that God gives us everything at the price of an effort on our part. Let’s put forth an effort to be present to worship. Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 58:1-9a and Matthew 5:13-20.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Communion worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Good and Bad Anger,” based on Matthew 5:21-26.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the Communion anthem, “Come and Taste,” arranged by Alice Parker, and the offertory anthem, “The Whisper” by Craig Courtney.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Feb. 12 will involve the Scouts from Troop 29 participating in the service. Make plans to attend the celebratory re-dedication of the sanctuary on Feb. 19.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanouff.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 9:23-24 and 1 Corinthians 2:1-5, 13-16, and the sermon is titled “Humble In His Word.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Thy Will Be Done,” is based on Matthew 6:9-13.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “A Vision Larger than Life” with scripture from Colossians 3:1-10.
The sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem “Let the Walk of Faith Begin” during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. A new adult Sunday School class will meet in Room 201 and begin showing “The Chosen” series (no need to purchase study items). The Live Wire class meets in Room 102. The Journey Class meets in Room 208 and recently began a study of the Gospel of John.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair concludes the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom” on Scout Sunday, Feb. 12, with the message “God’s Vision for God’s Family.” Boy Scout Troop 1011 will participate in the service.
Feb. 19 is Transfiguration Sunday,and the sermon is “The Cloud Covered Mountain.” Lent begins Feb. 22 with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m., and the new Lenten sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity,” begins Feb. 26.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on friendship from 1 Samuel 20.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Angel De Le Cruz.
There will be a congregational meeting at 10 a.m.
The installation of officers will take place.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Temperance.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew Chapter 11.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will conclude with the subject, “God is Our Guide.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold Sunday services at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Kirt Anderson.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in person, Shelocta Church offers Zoom services as well; please contact the church office (724) 354-2352 to obtain the Zoom login information.
The service is downloaded to the website, www.sheloctapc.com, after the church service for those interested. Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for daily inspirational messages.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Rick Russell will preach “Ways God Heals” on Saturday evening. Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Salt and Light” on Sunday morning.
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Souper Bowl of Caring
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church on Sunday will be collecting small garbage bags, large garbage bags, napkins, paper towels, gallon freezer bags and disinfectant wipes to be donated to a local charity for the underserved
The Souper Bowl of Caring originated in 1990 to be mindful that though we are celebrating the Super Bowl football game with food and fun, we need to remember that there are those who are in need of the essentials of life.
Monetary donations to this cause are also welcome. Donations may be brought to the church on Sunday.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays led by the Rev. John Smaligo continues through February at Hebron Lutheran Church, studying the Wicked Women of the Bible.
The topic for Feb. 1 was “A Wicked Disguise — The Story of Tamar.” The study continues on Feb. 8 with “A Wicked Surprise — Deborah and Jael.”
This study is open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, biscuits, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, baked pineapple, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First UMC’s February Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday.
Please note the date change; this is the first Tuesday of the month. This is a free Lunch. Join us for good food and great conversation. A free will offering will be collected.
‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a “Souper Bowl” soup fundraiser for takeout quarts of homemade soup on Feb 11.
Preorders will be taken until Sunday. Only preorders will be taken, and pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 3 p.m.
Suggested donation is $10 per quart and you may choose from potato, chicken noodle, hot sausage, chili, green pepper, vegetable beef, and ham and bean.
Call (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941. If there is no answer, please leave a message. Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.
COURAGE and Cancer
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church Streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church.
For more information please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at New Life Community Church at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
This is a free community dinner, which is held the second Thursday of every month. The featured soup is chicken pot pie.
There also will be live music with local artists.
Spaghetti dinner
First Christian Church, Fifth and Water streets in Indiana, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Cost is $10 per meal and includes dinner, salad, bread and dessert.
Eat-in and take-out are available.
Ash Wednesday services
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will lead two Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Hebron Lutheran, 125 N. Liberty St.
The first service will be at noon. This worship is designed for those who may prefer this time or who want to come during the lunch hour and will include the confession, imposition of ashes and the sacrament of Holy Communion.
An evening service will also be held at 7 p.m. Worship will follow the liturgy for Ash Wednesday and includes confession, imposition of ashes, hymns and meditation. All are welcome to attend.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will begin at 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy.
This study is open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.