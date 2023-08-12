Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Being accessible is the key to a genuine relationship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 10:5-15 and Matthew 14:22-33.
Special music will be provided by Mr. Matthew Cyphert. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship and Communion at 11 a.m.
Calvary welcomes back the Rev. Dave Hanna from his sabbatical to preside at the pulpit and the table this week. Based on 2 Timothy 4:1-8, Hanna begins a new sermon series, “Life’s Pivotal Moments.” “When you think about your life’s journey, what kind of lasting impact do you want to make? It’s a thought-provoking question that really makes you reflect. How would you answer it? Just think about how you would like your life to be summed up, capturing the essence of your journey and the imprints you want to leave on the world. Over the next few weeks, let’s immerse ourselves in the Bible, seeking the most crucial insights for life’s pivotal moments. Our journey begins with Paul.”
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming events at Calvary: Teams are now forming for the Indiana CROP Hunger Walk on Oct. 14. If interested in participating, please contact the church office at (724) 463-9197.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Vision” by Pastor Bob Penrose, is based on Hebrews 12:1-12.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will deliver the next installment in the “Joshua” series. Her message is titled “As for Me and My House,” and the scripture lesson is taken from Joshua 24:11-15.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the special music will be “When We All Get to Heaven” by soloist Bill Taylor. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen class and the Journey class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair’s new sermon series, “The God Questions,” will begin on Aug. 20 with the message, “Does God Exist?” The series continues on Aug. 27, “Is the Bible Reliable?”; Sept. 3, “What Happens When We Die?”; Sept. 10, “Is Jesus Really God?”; and Sept. 17, “What About People Who Never Heard?”
o o o
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join First Methodist Church of Marion Center for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is about God’s greatness, based on 1 Chronicles 16: 8-14.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Having Nothing, but Possessing All Things.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “Gambling From God’s Perspective,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, a new series of studies called “Ten Favorite Myths About Christianity” will begin. The message will be, “Only Weak People Are Christians.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
James Lee will be the guest speaker. Summer Communion will be offered, and a covered dish meal will be held following the service in the church social hall.
The service is also available on Zoom and downloaded to the church website at www.sheloctapc.com. More details are available by contacting the church office at (724) 354-2352.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Ordinary to Extraordinary.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Each week, the worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church is recorded and then posted on the church’s Facebook page.
For those unable to attend, this is a wonderful way to open our hearts to the worship of God. The service is live during the 10:45 a.m. service. If you are unable to watch it at that time, you are free to view it on Facebook when it is convenient for you.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Bible Church will have Vacation Bible School at the church from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14-18 at the church.
The theme is “The Incredible Race.” School-age children are invited to join in a race around the world. They will learn that God created all people and that He wants them to know Him.
There will be Bible lessons, games and crafts.
The church is located at 1712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills.
For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448 and leave a message by Aug. 11.
o o o
Vacation Bible School will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Aug. 25, at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church.
The theme is “‘Bee’ Like Jesus!” Ages 4 and older are invited to attend. The church is located at the corners of 12th and Church streets in Indiana.
Contact Pastor Blowers for more information or to register at (614) 937-9374 or (724) 463-0475.
Sub sale/yard sale
Mt. Tabor Church, 4660 Route 22, Blairsville, will hold a sub sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. until sold out Saturday.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace Church.
John Hockenberry, owner of Drive Personal Fitness, will speak on “Making Fitness Available to Everyone.” If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Parish picnic
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd is having its first annual parish picnic with Mass on the Grass from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Activities include a cornhole tournament, kids obstacle course, face-painting and kids’ crafts. There will be candy bingo, a firetruck for kids and a sundae bar.
Lunch at noon includes hot dogs, ham barbecue, walking tacos and drinks. Please bring a side dish to share.
Sacrament of Reconciliation is at 3:30 p.m. and Mass on the Grass begins at 4:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Contact the parish office at (724) 479-3881 with questions or for more information.
Canoe Ridge concert
Canoe Ridge bluegrass band will be performing at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
The concert is planned to be an outside event but will move inside in case of rain. The church will have food and refreshments at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6.
Bring your family and friends and your lawn chair and join the band and friends and family.
A love offering will be taken to present to the band. For more information, contact the church office at (724) 354-2352.
Chicken and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, Rayne Township, will host a chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, Aug. 20.
The cost is $14 per person and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner is scheduled for Sept. 17.
DivorceCare
A new DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church at 6 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face. There are so many emotions and challenges. DivorceCare offers support, answers and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
The DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Register online at divorcecare.org.
9/11 patriot service
A 9/11 patriot service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.
It will be a nondenominational, hour-long service, featuring patriotic poetry readings, hymns, songs and more.
GriefShare
Grace Church will hold a new GriefShare group on Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 10.
GriefShare is a support group for those experiencing grief. If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church morning worship service on Sunday, Sept. 17.
More information will be available at a later date.
Commented
