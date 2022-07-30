Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
Worship is an incredible privilege, not a religious duty. Have you ever asked yourself why you have to “take a ‘vacation’ from your worship service”? Probably a very good time to question yourself.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Colossians 3:1-11 and Luke 12:13-21.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
Barkley Butler will preach. His sermon, “Hesed — The steadfast Love of God,” is based on Psalm 107:1-9, 32 and Hosea 11:1-11.
Sabrina Long will sing the Anthem Solo along with music from the organ. Brad Holuta, cello, and Susan Wheatley, piano, will combine their musical talents for the prelude, offertory music and postlude.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Greedy.” Scripture focus will be Luke 12:13-21.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “God’s Love for a Sinful People,” is based on Colossians 3:1-11.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “When God Shuts One Door, He Opens Another,” with scripture from Acts 16:6-10.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will feature Betty McCoy on the piano for the gathering music and piano, and the special music will be a solo by Megan Larko, “Thy Will.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “The Father’s House,” “It Is So,” “Only King Forever” and “How Can It Be.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”: Aug. 7, “God Moves in Mysterious Ways.” On Aug. 14, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will continue the series with “To Thine Own Self Be True.”
Pastor Blair will continue the series on Aug. 21, “We Are All God’s Children”; and Aug. 28, “Let Your Conscience by Your Guide.” The series concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with “Moderation in All Things.”
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle Eisenhuth will preach about the Trinity. Scripture is John 14:16-20.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Check Your Passport.” Scripture is Philippians 3:20-21. Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Customized Christianity.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 2:9-16. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Twelve Years of Affliction.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Great Commitment.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible study
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will be starting a new Brown Bag Lunch Bible study in August.
The study will focus on Revelation. This group meets every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Questions may be answered by calling the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — The Burnside Camp Meeting will take place from Friday, July 29, to Friday, Aug. 5, at the Burnside Church of God campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
The service times are 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Meals will be available.
Vacation Bible School
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, will hold “Truerassic Park” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks and crafts. The event is free.
For more information, call (814) 743-5532.
A back to school giveaway and community days will be held Saturday, Aug. 6.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Monday through Friday for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.
Zion Lutheran Church has set its VBS for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Blue Spruce Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and activities will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
This year’s theme is “Parable Family Fun Day.” This is a family event for parents to participate in completing crafts and activities with their children as they learn the parables. The parables will be “The Lilies of the Field and Birds of the Air,” “Good Soil,” “Living Water,” “Seek and You Will Find” and “Fishers of Men.”
There is no fee for VBS. Registration forms will be taken until Aug. 1. If you would like to attend “Parable Family Fun Day,” please contact the Parish Education Committee at ParishEd.zion@comcast.net. You will be sent a registration form that can be returned via email.
Harmony United Presbyterian Church will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mission: Deep Sea!” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Registration is encouraged to order T-shirts at mworzbyt@gmail.com.
Rummage sale
The Ladies’ Ministry of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, will hold a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Gently used items — clothing, home décor, glassware, pictures/frames, furniture, books, children’s toys, games, holiday decorations and more will be offered for sale at reasonable prices.
Hot dogs, haluski, funnel cakes, bottled water, lemonade and pop will be for sale as well as bake sale items. Restrooms are available.
Free rummage giveaway
A free rummage giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, Route 711 between New Florence and Ligonier.
There will be clothes, toys, books, decorations, household items and more for free.
200th anniversary celebration
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold an open house in celebration of its 200th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, during the community Knotweed Festival.
The open house will include: a history display, PowerPoint of historic photographs, genealogy, collection of vintage Blairsville postcards, sanctuary tours, Grannies display, refreshments and more.
Church picnic/Men with Mixers auction
BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville United Presbyterian Church will hold a church picnic at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Chicken, beverage and place settings will be provided. Those attending can bring a dish to share.
The Men with Mixers auction will be held following the meal. Men of the church will prepare their favorite dessert/baked good items to be auctioned off. The proceeds will be sent to benefit Tackle Hunger.
Basket raffle
CLYMER — A basket raffle will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the Church of the Resurrection social hall, 349 Morris St.
Drawing will start at 5 p.m. Cost is 20 tickets for $5, which includes four bonus tickets this year only.
Ethnic and picnic food will be served. Win a cake at the cake wheel and play corn hole. Come and enjoy the day.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.