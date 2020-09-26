Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold worship services Sunday: Harmony Grove, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, at 9 a.m. and Grove Chapel, 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township, at 11 a.m. Guest minister for Sunday is the Rev. Hosea Nabors.
Social distancing is observed; each church will have extra masks and hand sanitizer available at the church entrance.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 53:7–9; 1 Corinthians 2:1-6, “Messy Church — Christ and Him Crucified.” The importance of the basic message of the gospel is an imperative. Do we trust in that message?
o o o
WILLET — Plum Creek Presbyterian Church will hold worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. There is no Sunday school.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Strike the Rock,” is based on Exodus 17:1-7.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Matthew 21:23-32 and Philippians 2:1-13.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
PENN RUN — There will be a drive-thru ready-to-eat chicken dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with pick-up at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road.
Menu consists of baked chicken, baked potato, macaroni salad, corn, roll and dessert for $10.
To order your meals, please call the church office by Monday at (724) 463-0420.
Holupki & pirohi sale
CLYMER — St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 465 Morris St., is holding a holupki & pirohi sale.
Cost is $25 for a pan of cooked and frozen holupki (amount varies), and $7 a dozen for frozen pirohi.
Call (724) 465-9882 to order.
Heritage concert
As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the present church building, the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville will host a concert by Heritage, a classic gospel male quartet.
The concert will be in the church sanctuary at 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
We will be practicing social distancing and masks are required.
Donations will benefit the church window restoration project.
Pierogi, holupki, haluski and soup sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, corner of Main and Columbia streets, is holding a pierogi, holupki, haluski and soup sale.
They can be purchased at the church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Lordsmen in concert
The Lordsmen, from Elkview, W.Va., will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Community Bible Church in Sagamore.
Fellowship in the church basement will follow the Saturday evening performance.
Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you wish.
Takeout spaghetti dinner
A takeout-only spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville (5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg).
Cost is $8 per adult and $4 for kids younger than 12.
Proceeds benefit Ebenezer’s Rwanda partner church.
‘Family-Up’ day
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church will hold a “Family-Up” day on Sunday, Oct. 18. Following the morning worship service, we will move to the basement for a time of fun, friendship, fellowship and reacquainting.
It will be a day for church family members to “catch up” after being quarantined for a long period of time.
Come and enjoy refreshments and one another.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
Crafters are wanted for this year’s event.
There will be limited spaces this year due to social distancing and baskets for sale instead of a silent auction.
There will be homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup for sale. Lunch items will be on a to-go basis.
For more information, contact Lori prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929 or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.