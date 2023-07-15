Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Remember, when we see life, salvation and church attendance as gifts, our whole perspective changes.
Join the congregation in prayer, music, Communion, praise, God’s Word and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 55:10-13 and Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Calvary welcomes the Rev. Dr. Angela Dienhart Hancock, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, to preside at the pulpit for the rest of the month of July. This week, the Rev. Dr.’s sermon, “When the Light Goes Out,” will be based on Isaiah 60:19-22 and Matthew 25:1-13.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Matt Gress.
The sermon is titled “The Sower & the Seeds Planted.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “All Things New,” is based on Revelation 21:1-7.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Joshua,” and his message is “God Will Do Great Wonders Among You,” with scripture from Joshua 3:1-5.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the special music, “There is a Balm in Gilead,” will be sung by Lon Lowman. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen, the Journey Class, and the Living Word Class is starting a topical study of Psalms.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Celebrate” based on Luke 15: 23-32.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Five Keys for a Blessed Minister.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “Prosperity Theology, Part Two,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “A Generous Disciple.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach this week’s message of “Getting Dirty.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
GriefShare
Grace Church will hold a new GriefShare group on Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 10.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Gather at the river
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invites the public to join for worship “down by the river” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Smaligo.
The service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available. In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church.
Hebron invites all to gather at the river to worship in the beauty of God’s creation.
Rummage sale
CREEKSIDE — Creekside Methodist Church, 444 Indiana Road, will be hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28.
The kitchen will be open serving sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
Items for sale include home décor, kitchen utensils, glassware, books, baby items and much more.
All proceeds benefit missions.
Vacation Bible School
Grace Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 7-11.
The outer space theme is called “Stellar.” Kids launch on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. It is for preschool (must be potty-trained) through fifth grade completed.
There will be a closing foam party at noon Aug. 11 in the courtyard at 50 S. Seventh Street, Indiana.
Register your kids at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8434c6.
PENN RUN — Harmony Presbyterian Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Children ages 2 through sixth grade are invited to join for a celebration called “Jesus is the Light.” This Bible school will have a space theme with lessons, crafts, music and snacks. A covered dish dinner will follow for the whole family.
Registration forms are available at hupc495@gmail.com. Please join Harmony for an experience that will be out of this world.
Back to School Bash
Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, will hold the 2023 Indiana County Back to School Bash on Aug. 19.
B2SB will be providing an in-person event including backpack distributions, haircuts, fun activities, food and more.
Online registration is now open. Go to https://forms.gle/egpXUxABA7Scytdn6 or you may register by phone at (814) 619-0355 from July 17-21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each child MUST be registered to attend the bash. To qualify, children must be a resident of Indiana County, entering school grades K4-12 within Indiana County, and income must be below 200 percent of the poverty line. Further details will be given when registration is complete.
