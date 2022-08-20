Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation and participate in music, Communion, prayer requests, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Current trends show that younger generation is less likely to be church involved. Ask yourself what or who has set this influence or example. We must begin to reach out and involve our youth.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Jeremiah 1:4-10 and Luke 13:10-17.
Special music will be provided by The Blairsville Brass.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Home, Sweet Home,” based on Mark 6:1-6a.
Stella Chepaitis will sing the anthem “O Lord Hear Me.” Additional music will be provided by the organ.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Trust.” Scripture focus will be Hebrews 12:18-29.
Communion will be celebrated.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Psalm 19 and Exodus 17:8-13, and the sermon is titled “Feel the Burn, Find the Power.”
With the start of the new school year, back packs will be blessed.
Lily Carone and the choir will sing.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Jeremiah 1:4-10.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
The Nightengals will bless us with special music this week.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “We Are All God’s Children,” with scripture from 1 John 3:1-10.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature a duet by Tim Sexton and Megan Larko, “Find Us Faithful,” with Dave Larko at the piano.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is: “Overcome,” “Goodness of God,” “No Longer Slaves” and “Forever (We Sing Hallelujah).”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” continues Aug. 28: “Let Your Conscience be Your Guide”; and the series concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with “Moderation in All Things.”
A new sermon series and small group book study, “The Unshakable Kingdom,” will start on Sept. 11. Now is a great time to join a small group. Call the church office for more information.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Howard Greenfield will be preaching.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “David Singing to God.”
After the morning service, the church will have a picnic. There will be an afternoon service outside.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 4:1-6:14.
There will not be an evening service this Sunday.
Those who are coming to the morning service and staying for the picnic are asked to bring a dessert or a side dish to share.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Sabbath Necessities.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 11 is designated as God’s Work, Our Hands day where we as a church work together to help those in need in our community by doing God’s work.
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church have divided their project into two parts. During Part A, they are collecting new backpacks and three-ring binders to help the underserved children of all grade levels in their school district.
These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St., through Sunday. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. Part B will run through Sept. 11. During this time, the church is collecting socks and undergarments for children of school age. After being packed on the 11th, they too will be given to the school district to assist in their program.
If you are wanting to donate any of these items at a time other than at worship, call the church at (724) 459-8920 to make sure the church is open. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as its members continue to do God’s Work.
Hymn sing
Heart of Grace Ministry, 184 Route 119 N., White Township, will hold a hymn sing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
All singers and musicians welcome. Let’s make a joyful noise unto the Lord.
For more information, call (724) 968-7143.
End of summer bash/basket raffle
Our Lady of the Assumption parish will have an end of summer celebration from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Lucerne site.
Music will be provided by the PA Express. A variety of ethnic foods will be sold including halupki, haluski, kielbasa and meatball sandwiches. There will be a basket raffle, bingo and other raffles available.
All are welcome.
Chicken and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, will hold a chicken and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
Cost is $12 per person and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner is Sept. 18.
School blessings
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be blessing students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff on Sunday as they prepare for a new school year.
All are welcome to come to the 10:45 a.m. worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. A special token will be given to each participant to remind them that Jesus is always by their side and that members of Hebron will be thinking of them as they embark on a new school adventure.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Jacksonville U.P. Church. There’s lots of clothing in a great selection of sizes. There’s lots of baby clothing, too.
Everything is free, so come and outfit your whole family.
Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is beginning a new ministry, a Prayer Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo will be dedicating the labyrinth, located in the church’s fellowship hall, after worship on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The labyrinth will be available to the public Monday, Aug. 29, from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. It is requested that socks be worn as you engage in prayer as you walk the 36-by-40-foot labyrinth.
Questions may be directed to the church office at (724) 459-8920. Additional information will follow.
Summer lunchbox program
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to host a free drive-thru summer lunchbox program.
This program is available to all Indiana County residents with at least one child 18 years of age or younger. Each family will receive a food box with food staples, snacks, meal kits and recipe.
Stop by the church parking lot on Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This will be distributed in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.