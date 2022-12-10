Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, communion and a message from God’s Word and fellowship.
Remember: Worship gives us a reason when reason can’t be found.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship for the third Sunday of Advent with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 35:1-10 and James 5:7-10.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the third Sunday in Advent worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the Dining Room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Gift: Home,” based on Isaiah 35:1-10.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones on the piano. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Rejoice and be Merry,” by Walter L. Pelz and the offertory anthem, “The Holy Boy,” by John Ireland.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Yarnal.
Scriptures are Micah 5:1-5 and Matthew 11:2-11, and the sermon is titled “From Doubts to Discovery.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route, Armstrong Township, will hold a modern service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Joy in the Midst of Discouragement” by Barb Reinard, is based on Isaiah 35:1-10.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This is the third Sunday of Advent when we light the candle of Joy.
Pastor Bill Blair continues “The Always God” series. The message is “God is Always Offering Joy,” with scripture from Isaiah 35:1-10.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Sounds of Grace Orchestra will play “Joy to the World,” “What Child is This,” and accompany the Chancel Choir as they sing “Shout! Sing Hallelujah!”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service and worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s series “The Always God” concludes on Dec. 18 with “God is Always Seeking Intimacy.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about joy.
Scripture is Isaiah 35.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Hotel Hunting in Bethlehem.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 3:1-17.
There will be a Bible study and prayer meeting at 6 p.m. The studies called “Word Pictures of God in the Psalms” will resume. The message will be “God is Our Redeemer.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Get Set.”
Sunday morning worship will also feature the children’s Christmas musical.
Sunday school for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church, corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana.
Join us as we discuss the attitude of gratitude this holiday season..
Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535 ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Ladies Lunch
DERRY — Derry First UMC’s Ladies Lunch will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. This is a free lunch. Please join for good food and great conversation.
Advent midweek studies
BLAIRSVILLE — During the Wednesdays of Advent, Hebron Lutheran Church will hold a midweek study group.
Susan O’Shaughnessy will lead this group in a study to prepare for Christmas. “A Wonderful Life in Christ,” the very best gift of all, will be the focus of the sessions. Dates are Dec. 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
These evening study groups will be taking the place of the midday Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study, which concluded Nov. 16.
The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron invite all in studying how our lives are wonderful in Christ.
Zion’s Advent devotions
Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church is hosting Advent devotions at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
The sessions continue each of the remaining Wednesdays in Advent: Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. They meet in the church’s office area.
Grit Guys Advent series
The Indiana Grit Guys will continue to hold a series of Advent gatherings each Friday morning in December starting at 7:30 a.m. in the back dining room of the Eat’n Park restaurant in White Township.
The speaker on Dec. 16 is Pastor David Schweissing of the Resurrection Church. The theme is “Getting to Know Jesus Better,” and free coffee will be served by Terri of the Eat’n Park staff. A dutch-treat breakfast will follow for those able to stay.
Special musical service
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of 12th and Church streets, Indiana, will present a special Christmas musical service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The service will include handbell choir selections, a harp special, children’s choir, and a 26-member choir with live instrumental accompaniment presenting a cantata titled “Christmas: We Remember, Rejoice, Worship.”
For more information, contact Pastor Ben Blowers at (724) 463-0475 or visit www.indianawmc.com.
Music presentation
Approximately 75 elementary and high school students at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy near Willet will present a one-hour program of spiritual and secular music at Harmony Grove Church.
Their musical performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Harmony Grove Church is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, near Willet.
Everyone is welcome.
Walk Thru Bethlehem
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, located at 35 W. Campbell St., will have its annual Walk Thru Bethlehem display from 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.
There will be light refreshments. All are welcome.
Live Nativity
KENT — Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting a Live Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. Drive through or walk in to meditate on the birth of Christ at the Nativity display. Enjoy music by the parish choirs, hot chocolate and other refreshments. For more information, call (724) 479-3881.
Cookies by the Mile
HOMER CITY — Back by popular demand, Cookies by the Mile will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17, in the social hall of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 279 Yellow Creek Street.
The cost is $8 per dozen, mix and match, with a 6 dozen limit. Many varieties will be available, while supplies last.
No early birds. Please bring your own containers.
Christmas pageant and services
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church will be presenting its Christmas pageant, under the direction of the Rev. John Smaligo, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
The public is invited to join as Hebron celebrates the holiday season.
Longest Night service
Grace Methodist Church will hold a Longest Night service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the church sanctuary, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
The winter solstice on Dec. 21 is also called the Longest Night because that day has the fewest hours of daylight. Grace Church’s Longest Night service is for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one — or any type of loss. For them, the holidays are now different than ever before, and the pain is real. We gather in the midst of our suffering to remember that we are not alone, and that there is reason to hold on to hope.
At this service, attendees will have the time and space to simply be in the present moment, and then encounter the light and peace that Jesus offers to each of us.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group will meet on Thursdays starting Jan. 5 in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.