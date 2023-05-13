Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation as we honor our mothers, worship in song, prayers, communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Acts 17:22-31 and I Peter 3:13-22. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for the sixth Sunday of Easter worship at 11 a.m.
Elder Betsy DeGory’s sermon, “Life Stories — Ours and Theirs,” will be based on John 17:1-11.
The choir will lead the congregation in singing the general anthem, “Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven,” and the offertory anthem, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Nursery will be available for infants through age 4. All are welcome. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair begins a new sermon series, “Devoted.” His message this week is “Devoted to Teaching,” with scripture from Acts 2:42-47 and 2 Timothy 3:16.
Scott Cramer will play the gathering music on the piano; the Sounds of Grace Orchestra, under the direction of Paul Rode, will play “We’re Marching to Zion” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”; and the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Order My Steps.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word, The Chosen and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Liberty and Justice for All,” based on Micah 6:3-8.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “Honoring Mothers.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with Scripture focus on Matthew 24:32-51.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “Disciples of Christ: Philip.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes the Rev. Lisa Lyons as guest minister Sunday. Services begin at 10 a.m.
The service is also available on Zoom; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for login information.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for a daily inspiration message and updates to church activities.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “Another Advocate.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Pancake and Sausage Day
BRUSH VALLEY — Brush Valley Chapel will hold an all-day, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pancake and Sausage Day on Tuesday.
Menu items include buttermilk or buckwheat cakes, sausage, beverages and dessert. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children age 5 to 10, and free for children age 4 and younger.
The church is located on Route 259 between Brush Valley and Yellow Creek State Park.
Ascension of Our Lord service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church are celebrating the Ascension of Our Lord on Thursday.
The return of Jesus into heaven took place 40 days after his resurrection from the dead. Please join Hebron online, on the church’s Facebook page for a brief service. This service may be viewed at any time of the day and will be only online.
Church yard sale
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, Indiana, will hold a church yard sale, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Items for sale include furniture, holiday decorations, glassware, kitchen items, toys, bicycle, craft items and more.
Refreshments will be available for sale both days, along with baked goods.
Free clothing fair
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church will be having its free clothing fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Lots of gently worn clothing is available in a variety of sizes. There’s lots of baby clothes, too. If you know someone who needs clothing, please let them know. Everything is free.
Ladies Day Out Luncheon
The “Women Growing in Faith” Ladies Ministry group at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church invites all women to attend the seventh annual Ladies Day Out Luncheon on Saturday, May 20, at the Plumville Volunteer Fire Hall, Plumville.
Registration will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m.; cost is $20 per person. Lunch will be provided and door prizes will be awarded.
Guest speaker LuAnne Baker will present her biblical portrayal, “Esther: Make Every Moment Count.”
Please RSVP by May 6 by mailing registration fee(s) and number of reservations needed to Wanda Chambers, 10687 Route 536, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Call Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615 or Darlene Shields at (724) 397-4340 with questions.
Huey to speak at church breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church will host Michele Huey, well-known local speaker, author, teacher and lay pastor, at a breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 in the Fellowship Hall.
Huey, who writes a popular column for The Indiana Gazette, “God, Me, and a Cup of Tea,” will speak on “What’s Your Thorn? His Sufficient Grace,” based upon 2 Corinthians 12:1-10. A light breakfast will be served, and discussion will follow. There will also be an opportunity to purchase some of the 10 books that she has written.
Huey has published five Christian fiction books and five devotionals, is a sought-after speaker and pastors a small congregation that she calls her little flock.
Call the Grace Church office at (724) 463-8535 to make a reservation for this event. Seating is limited. This event is free.
Craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Chicken and holupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and 286 East, Rayne Township, will hold a chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, May 21.
Cost is $14 per person and includes parsley potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The dinner is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner will be June 18, Father’s Day.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Taste and tour dinner
CORAL — Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Coral will host a taste and tour of many ethnic foods from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.
Reservations are required in advance. Contact the church office at (724) 479-9542.
Fun Fest Sunday
Fun Fest Sunday is coming to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, later this month.
Join Calvary for a morning full of fun, learning and food as participants explore “Wonderous Weather” on Sunday, May 21. Start by joining the youth choir at 9:30 a.m. and learn a new song, attend Sunday school, have coffee and doughnuts, and after service join in the dining room for lunch, a game, a craft and discussion.
People of all ages are welcome to join Calvary for one or all of the activities.
Walk the Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church invite the public to walk the church on May 22.
The Labyrinth is in the downstairs Fellowship Hall and will be open from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8pm. This provides a serene atmosphere to focus on your prayer time by inviting God to walk with you. Enjoy the time to rest in Christ’s loving presence and to reflect on how to integrate into your life and service to others what God has been showing you.
If you have questions, please call the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Oldies dance
An oldies dance, sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish, will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
The cost will be $25 per person. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available. DJ Mike Miller, mixmaster, will provide the music for the evening. Basket and 50-50 raffles will be held.
For more information and/or to purchase tickets, call the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Please purchase tickets before May 25. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Festival of Pentecost service
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., invite the public to the 10:45 a.m. service on May 28 to celebrate the Festival of Pentecost and to take part in Hebron’s Memorial Day observance.
The service will begin by celebrating the coming of the Holy Spirit. Fifty days after the Lord’s resurrection, the promised Holy Spirit was sent to Earth.
Immediately following the Festival of Pentecost, Hebron will be observing Memorial Day with a time of remembrance and thanksgiving. At that time, we will give thanks to God and remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country, our lives and our freedom. Those who served in the military of our country will be recognized as well.
Following the observance, you may choose to stay for the Coffee Bar, gathering for a time of fellowship, refreshments and conversation.
Rummage sales
DERRY — Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Chestnut Street and Presby Way, will be hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The kitchen will be open to purchase $2 hotdogs with sauerkraut, and bottled water for 50 cents.
Items for sale include glassware, kitchen utensils and small appliances, Christmas decorations, puzzles, children’s toys/bikes, clothing, entertainment center, electronics and more.
Watch for the signs; you can see the church from the bridge.
The sale will go on rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the roof repair fund.
o o o
Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church is sponsoring a rummage and bake sale at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Burrell Township fire hall, 108 Cochran’s Mill Road, Ford City.
Lunch will be available.
Call (724) 354-2010 for more information.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, will hold its annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The church will have a yard and bake sale. Spaces are available for individuals and food trucks will be outside with lunch items, snacks and drinks.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month this summer, June 4, July 2 and Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
