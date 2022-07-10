Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, prayer, Communion, praise, fellowship and a message from God’s word.
We need to reaffirm our determination to be cooperative and contributing in regular attendance, financially and prayerfully.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Colossians 1:1-14 and Luke 10:25-37.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Dan Little will preach. His sermon, “Proverbial Sayings,” is based on Proverbs 9:1-12 and Mark 9:38-50.
There will be music from the organ and Chancel choir.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchur chindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “A Line is Drawn.” Scripture focus will be Luke 10:25-37.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Isaiah 5:1-7 and Hosea 11:1-11, and the sermon is titled “Heart to Heart.”
Lily Carone and the choir will sing.
All are welcome.
Crete is collecting school supplies for the Back-to-School Bash and food items to help restock the shelves of Love Basket. Both support those in need in Indiana County.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 2 Kings 5:1-14.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s third message in the sermon series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “Money is the Root of All Evil,” with scripture from 1 Timothy 6:6-10.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will feature a duet by Lon Lowman and Debra Moore, “Solo El Amor (Only Love).” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “The Lion And The Lamb,” “Who You Say I Am,” “Tremble” and “Your Love Never Fails.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle Eisenhuth will preach about why Jesus had to die. Scripture is Romans 3:19-27.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Marion Center Community Park.
The sermon title is “The Power of the Focused Few.” Scripture is Matthew 9:35-37. Pastor Jackie Greene will be preaching.
A picnic will follow. Bring a covered dish to share and a lawn chair to relax and enjoy a time of fellowship.
All are welcome to join.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the Independence Day message: “Living In Perilous Times.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 1:1-3. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “A Concerned Son-In-Law.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Great Redemption.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church.
For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Chickaree Union Church, 476 Whitetail Road. (Route 22), Johnstown.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Kids and Youth Summer Camp
CHERRY TREE — The members of Lighthouse Morningstar Church has introduced its 2022 Kids and Youth Summer Camp.
It will be held at the main campus in Cherry Tree Monday through Friday and July 18 through 22.
Kids from all over the area are welcome to come have a good time. The age limit is kids 4 to 17 up to seniors in high school.
Lots of food and fun are provided at no charge. Come and have a good time, learn about Jesus, play games and make new friends.
If your young ones need transportation, please call (814) 948-5765 or (724) 599-9058. The church will come get them at no charge. Do call ahead so the appropriate plans can be made.
Fundraising yard sale
Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119, White Township, is holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to benefit the construction of a new children’s playground/fellowship pavilion.
Holiday décor, clothing, household items, china, toys, costume jewelry, Steelers items, lamps, collectibles, books, new, vintage and miscellaneous items will be available. There is something for everyone.
Zion’s Food Pantry Distribution
Zion Lutheran Church’s next Food Pantry distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 16 inside the church at Sixth and Church streets.
On the third Saturday of each month, each Food Pantry family receives a three-bag quantity of food. Participants enter through the glass doors on the Church Street side. After making their way downstairs to the social hall and obtaining their food, they exit through the red wooden door near the corner of Church and Sixth streets.
No registration is required.
Grab-n-go meal
SHELOCTA — A grab-n-go meal will be available Wednesday, July 20, at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road (creek side entrance for pickup).
Pickup times are 4:30 to 6 p.m. The meal costs $10 and consists of baked chicken breast, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll, butter and pineapple upside-down cake.
Reservations are required and due by July 15. Contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 (leave name, telephone number, number of meals and preferred pickup time), or register online at https://rsvp.church/r/loD4 y2ui.
The $10 donation benefits mission activities of the church.
Biblical portrayal
LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church Sunday, July 24. The large red brick church is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, between Willet and Five Points.
Baker’s presentation on this day “will contain some lightheartedness, but will also deliver the salvations message very clearly and plainly. Mrs. Noah talks to the congregation from a ‘woman’s point of view’ of building the ark, gathering the animals and living in the ark during the flood.”
The morning will begin with a brief social gathering in the church basement at 9 a.m. with light refreshments; regular worship will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary — Baker’s presentation will take place during the sermon portion of the service.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this very special experience. A love offering will be received for Baker; non-perishable food items are also being collected for the Love Basket (Indiana). Any questions, please contact Myrna Orr at (724) 397-2615, Harmony Grove at (724) 397-4005 or gchglp @comcast.net.
Vacation Bible School
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4660 Route 22 East, Blairsville, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday for ages 2 to 100.
The theme is “Mission Impossible,” and there will be stories, games, crafts, puppet shows, skits, Bible lessons, contests and snacks.
For more information, call (724) 676-5794.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School for ages 4-19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be Bible stories, horse rides, a puppet show, snacks and songs.
There is no cost to attend. For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Community Bible Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18-22.
The theme is “Jesus the Son of God.”
For more information, contact Mona Branan at (724) 397-8171 or Joanne Fairman at (724) 397-8476.
o o o
DERRY — A summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS will be hosted at Derry First UMC from 6 to 8:30 p.m. daily July 18 to July 22.
At Monumental, kids will celebrate God’s greatness. They participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats and dinner, experience awesome Bible adventures, collect Bible memory buddies to remind them of God’s love, and make fun crafts they’ll take home and play with all summer long.
Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.
Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this celebration and watch Spotlight Video at 8:10 p.m. each day.
Kids at Monumental VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide school supplies to students in the Derry Area School District in the way of monetary donations or notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, glue, etc.
These items will be donated as part of Derry First UMC’s “back-to-school” program.
Monumental VBS is for kids age 3 through completed sixth grade. Dinner is provided.
For more information, call (724) 694-8333.
o o o
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, will hold “Truerassic Park” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1-5.
There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks and crafts. The event is free.
For more information, call (814) 743-5532.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.
o o o
Harmony United Presbyterian Church will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mission: Deep Sea!” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
Registration is encouraged to order T-shirts at mworzbyt@gmail.com.