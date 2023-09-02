Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Remember, you are not defeated by your opponents, but by yourself.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 Liberty St., along with the Rev. William Schaefer, interim pastor, invites the public to join in worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
If you are unable to attend in person, the service is recorded live each Sunday and is then posted on Hebron’s Facebook page to be viewed at your convenience during the days ahead. This is a wonderful way to open our hearts and minds to the word of the Lord.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 12:9-21 and Matthew 16:21-28.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his new sermon series, “Life’s Pivotal Moments.” For the past three Sundays, we’ve been discussing the final days of Paul, Moses and Joshua. Now, you might expect us to consider Jesus and the crucifixion, but here’s the twist — we’re actually going to take a different route. In fact, we will think about Christmas. Yes, it’s September, not December, but the reason is simple: While our sermon series has been centered around what matters to us, here we discover what truly matters to God. Luke 2:1-7.
The Chancel Choir returns to Calvary this Sunday.
Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming events at Calvary: Rally Day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10. All are welcome.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., celebrates Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
This Sunday, the 10:30 a.m. service will be at Eagle’s Rest at the White Township Recreation Center, followed by a picnic.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
o o o
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
o o o
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 9:45 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
o o o
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
o o o
Grove Chapel-Harmony Grove Lutheran Parish will hold Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. (Harmony Grove) and 11 a.m. (Grove Chapel).
Lay worship leader Tina Barkley will lead the services. Harmony Grove is located at 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside; Grove Chapel is located at 2539 Grove Chapel Road, Rayne Township.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the series, “The God Questions,” with the message, “What Happens When We Die?” based on scripture from 2 Corinthians 5:1-10.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, Dave Larko will be at the piano for the prelude and offertory, and the special music will be a solo by Megan Larko, “In Remembrance of Me.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: Living Word Class, The Chosen Class and the Journey Class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
o o o
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “How to Really Enjoy Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “God’s Truth About Alternative Lifestyles,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of studies called “Ten Favorite Myths About Christianity” will continue. The message will be, “The Bible is Unreliable and Cannot be Trusted.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, welcomes the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Commissioned Pastor Donna Kanouff will deliver the message.
You may also join on the church Zoom link by contacting the office at (724) 354-2352, or you may visit www.shelocta pc.com for the video of the service. Also check out the church Facebook page for updated information on different programs happening throughout the month.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “Healing of Sight.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
o o o
Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, holds worship at 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.
Outdoor service
Cornerstone Worship Center will be conducting an outdoor service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
This service is an opportunity to go outside and worship around a council fire in God’s creation. Pastor Paul Price will be sharing a message titled “Laborers Make This Happen.” People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and some picnic food items to share after the service.
Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Meet and greet event
GLEN CAMPBELL — The churches of Glen Campbell are hosting a welcome event for Glen Campbell Borough and surrounding areas from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 9.
Come join in on the community get-together at the park gazebo, with games and crafts for the kids, refreshments and information about the local area. Come meet your neighbors.
Free movie night
CLYMER — Join Clymer Alliance Church for a free outdoor movie on the church lawn.
Beginning at dusk Saturday, Sept. 9, there will be free snacks as well.
While the weather is still nice, enjoy a night out with the family that won’t hurt your budget. Come to 690 Franklin St. with your chair or blanket.
In case of rain, the movie will be shown inside.
For more information, call (724) 254-2565.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the Welcome Center of Grace Church.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Grace Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is available behind the church.) For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
God’s Work, Our Hands
BLAIRSVILLE — Sept. 10 is designated as “God’s Work, Our Hands” day, where members of Hebron Lutheran Church work together to help those in need in the community by doing God’s work.
This day is an opportunity to celebrate that we are freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. Hebron will be collecting new underwear and socks to help the underserved children, kindergarten to grade 12, in the community. These items may be brought to the church at 125 N. Liberty St. through Sept. 10. Donations after this date will be gratefully accepted as well. All donated items will be given to the school district to assist in their program to help those in need.
If you are wanting to bring items at a time other than Sunday mornings, the church office is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, we suggest you call the church at (724) 459-8920 prior to coming. Hebron will be grateful for all donations as we continue to do God’s work by sharing our love for others.
GriefShare
Grace Church will hold a new GriefShare group on Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 10.
GriefShare is a support group for those experiencing grief. If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Movie night
Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg will be hosting a movie night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, presenting “The Jesus Revolution.”
All are welcome to attend.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will be the guest speaker at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, on Sunday, Sept. 17.
She will present a biblical portrayal of “Ruth: Dedication and Obedience.”
A brief social time will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and the worship service will start at 9:30. Holy Communion will be celebrated.
Everyone is welcome.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants. Spaces are available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a Pa. Dutch chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, noodles, biscuits, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, corn, green beans, baked pineapple, desserts and beverages. Take out is always available.
The next buffet is a pasta buffet on Saturday, Nov. 4.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road in Penn Run, just off of Route 553 behind the church. We are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 80 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost-famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.
