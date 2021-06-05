Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are John 14:1-3 and II Corinthians 4:13-5:1.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page also at 10 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Psalm 138 and I Samuel 8, and the sermon is titled “Watch what you ask for.” Music will be provided by Flora Isenberg and Hazel Johnston.
All are welcome.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 on the radio from the church parking lot.
The adult Sunday school class meets at 9:45 a.m. with a focus on Matthew 6:25-31, “Freed from Worry.”
The youth group meets at noon.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Mark 3:20-35.
There will be communion this Sunday. We are also recognizing “Peace with Justice” Sunday.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Will the Real You Stand Up?,” with scripture from 2 Corinthians 10:12-13, 17-18.
The traditional service begins at 9 a.m., and the contemporary service at 11 a.m.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Genesis 4:1-5 and Hebrews 12:1-3, “Let us Run: Remembering the Witnesses.” Getting to know a spiritual hero from among the cloud of witnesses — Biblical or otherwise.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week two of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Tax Collector.” Scripture is Luke 5:27-32.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is starting a June series on Hope. We all need a little hope, especially after this past 15 months. Sometimes hope feels like it’s in short supply. Maybe you need a “re-charge” or maybe you just need to recognize you’re still filled with hope from a faithful God. Time to “plug back in” and get a “tune up.”
This Sunday’s sermon title is “Hope & Peace.”
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “Keeping the Right Focus.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch. 2, Part 2. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “What is Wrong with the World.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Smaligo named Hebron pastor
BLAIRSVILLE —The members of Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., are pleased to announce that Pastor John Smaligo accepted the call to serve as pastor.
Smaligo served as a transitional interim for Hebron from December 2020 through May 2021. Prior to that, he served at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church in Greensburg.
“Kids, community and church” encompasses his outlook as he officially took on his new role June 1.
Smaligo has church hours from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (Some of Smaligo’s Fridays may have different office hours.)
You may view current events or contact the church in several ways: by email at hebronlu theran@comcast.net; church phone at (724) 459-8920; Facebook at Hebron Lutheran Church; or on the web at www.hebronlutheran.com.
Join us each Sunday for worship at 10:45 a.m.. A special children’s Sunday School lesson is posted on Facebook each Sunday at 9 a.m. Be sure to check on the website or on Facebook for special services that are periodically posted throughout the week.
Vacation Bible School
God’s Kids in Action Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 14 through 18 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St.
Come enjoy Bible stories, small group activities, crafts and games.
Register by Sunday at https://tinyurl.com/GodsKidsInAction 2021 or call the church office at (724) 463-9197.
o o o
DIXONVILLE — Two Lick Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. nightly Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18, for children age 3 to teens.
The theme this year is “Big Fish Bay, Hooked on God’s Mercy.” For more information, call (724) 254-9035.
o o o
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of Church and 12th streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, through Friday, June 18, with a Sunday program at 10 a.m. June 20.
There will be stories, songs, games and snacks.
For more information, contact Pastor Benjamin Blowers at (724) 463-0475, text (614) 937-9374 or email pastorblowers@juno.com.
Turkey dinner
Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Five Points, will hold a take-out turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. June 19.
The dinner consists of turkey (prepared by Wadding Family Meats), mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, roll and angel food cake with strawberries.
Proceeds will be donated to our local fire departments.
Meals must be pre-ordered. To place an order, call (724) 397-4005 and leave your name, phone number and how many dinners, or order online at https://tinyurl.com/Harmony GroveLC before Wednesday.
Basket raffle
GLEN CAMPBELL — Glen Campbell United Methodist Church will host a basket raffle and refreshments event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 12.
All are welcome to join us for fun and fellowship.
Community praise, worship and picnic
BLACK LICK — Grace Bible Chapel in Black Lick will sponsor a community praise, worship and picnic in the park at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13, in the Burrell Township Community Park.
All are invited; there is no charge. Come join in hymns and songs of praise.
There will be a free picnic lunch following worship.
Dress comfortably. You may bring a lawn chair.
Call (412) 289-0181 with questions or for more information.
Community Food Pantry
The next drive-thru food distribution at Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19.
After a pause of several pandemic months, the church’s Community Food Pantry resumed operation in May on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month at the designated hours (unless it is gone sooner). Participants remain in their vehicles and drive through the church parking lot at 100 S. Church St.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window at the church’s ADA entrance. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks should be worn.
Drivers are asked not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
Riverside worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., welcomes the community to join in worship “down by the river” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20, with Pastor John Smaligo.
Service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available.
In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church. We hope to see you along the river on this Father’s Day.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebr onlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.