Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
When we face the storm, we need to have good shipmates. Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion. You won’t be disappointed in those beside you.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Peter 1:16-21 and Matthew 17:1-9.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Transfiguration of the Lord Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Lord, If You Wish,” based on Psalm 84; Matthew 17:1-9.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “One Faith, One Hope, One Lord” by Craig Courtney featuring Austin Widmann on trumpet, and the offertory anthem, “Solemn Prayer & Dedication” by Caroline Gessler. The Handbell Choir will play “Jubilee!” by Arnold B. Sherman.
Re-dedication of the sanctuary will be included in the service.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
Refreshments will be provided by the Hospitality Committee following worship.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Matt Gress.
Scriptures are Exodus 24:12-18 and 2 Peter 1:16-21, and the sermon is titled “The Transfiguration.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Transfiguration Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair concludes the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “A Vision on the Cloud Covered Mountaintop” with scripture from Exodus 24:14-18.
Special music at the 9 a.m. traditional service will be the Agape Handbell Choir playing the prelude, “Calypso on ‘He Leadeth Me,’” and the anthem, “The Question,” will be sung by the Chancel Choir. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen meets in Room 205, Live Wire meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair begins the Lenten sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life” on Feb. 26, with “Giving Up the Need for Self-Gratification”; Mar. 5, “Giving Up Conflict”; March 12, “Giving Up Gossip”; March 19, “Giving Up Judgment”; March 26, “Giving Up Selfishness”; and Palm Sunday, April 2, “Giving Up Negativity for Positive Thinking.”
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on families from Ephesians 5:21-6:4.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Randy Stear.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Add Godliness.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew Chapter 13:1-43.
In the 6 p.m. service, a series of messages will continue called “Songs of The Saints.” The message will be “A Beautiful Duet.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will hold Sunday services at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Donald Wilson.
Lenten communion will be shared.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in person, Shelocta Church offers Zoom services as well; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 to obtain the Zoom login information.
The service is downloaded to the website, www.sheloctapc.com, after the church service for those interested. Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for daily inspirational messages.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “It’s Wonderful to Be Here!”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Lent and imposition of ashes
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Pastors of Grace Church will be available to offer ashes on your way to or from work beginning at 7 and until 9 a.m., at noon and again at 3 p.m.
Everyone is invited to stop by and, if you wish, you will be able to remain in your car. Imposition of ashes will be on the street outside the Grace Church office at 712 Church St., Indiana.
There will be an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary with another opportunity for imposition of ashes.
Grace Church is located at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana. The Lenten sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life,” begins Sunday, Feb. 26.
Ash Wednesday services
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. This service begins the season of Lent with a public act of confession. Acknowledging that we have all sinned and fallen short, we repent and return to our loving creator. The imposition of ashes on the forehead or hand is part of this worship service. Arrive early at 6 p.m. and walk the Labyrinth growing your spiritual journey with God.
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, with Communion and imposition of ashes.
This year, Zion Lutheran Church will join other members of Trinity 3-2-1 in observing Ash Wednesday. The joint service will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Luther Chapel, Coral. There will be no Ash Wednesday service at Zion this year.
Beginning March 1, midweek Lenten services will take place at Zion every Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will be held in the office area.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will begin at 7 p.m. March 1 and will continue each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy.
This study is open to all who have an interest in attending. Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs, Alfredo sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, stuffed shells or lasagna, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
Takeout is available.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.