Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, communion and a message from God’s Word and fellowship.
Looking ahead on the calendar is rewarding to think of the fresh new pages. We need to resolve to heed apostle Paul’s advice: “Forgetting the pain and failures of the past and press toward what is ahead.”
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are Isaiah 42:1-9 and Matthew 3:13-17.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Just Breathe,” based on Matthew 3:13-17.
Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the Chancel Choir in singing the introit, “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” from “Responses for Worship” by Catherine Winkworth, arranged by Paul Sjolund; the general anthem, “Arise, Shine, for Thy Light is Come” by Healey Willan; and the offertory anthem, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” arranged by Harold M. Best. Organist Roberta Jones will provide additional music from G.F Handel.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Jan. 15, Hanna will begin a new sermon series, “Under Construction.”
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Matt Gress.
Scriptures are Isaiah 42:1-9 and Acts 10:34-43, and the sermon is titled “Baptism of the Lord.”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Isaiah 42:1-9.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “Jesus’ Early Wisdom” with scripture from Luke 2:41-46.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom”: Jan. 15, “Wisdom from a Healthy Fear of God”; Jan. 22, “A Wise View of Work”; Jan. 29, “Wisdom with Words”; Feb. 5, “A Vision Larger than Life”; and Feb. 12, “God’s Vision for God’s Family.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach on the Wise Men, based on Matthew 2:1-12.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Spiritual Arithmetic: Faith is First.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 6:1-34.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will resume with the subject “God is Our Judge.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “God Loves You!”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Welcome Center of Grace United Methodist Church, corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana.
If you or a loved one is living with cancer, please join us.
Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535 ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
Pasta buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, mushroom and sausage sauce, alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend vegetables, salad, bread, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a “Souper Bowl” soup fundraiser for takeout quarts of homemade soup on Feb 11.
Preorders will be taken until Jan. 29. Only pre-orders will be taken, and pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 3 p.m..
Suggested donation is $10 per quart and you may choose from potato, chicken noodle, hot sausage, chili, green pepper, vegetable beef, and ham and bean.
Call (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941. If there is no answer, please leave a message. Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.
Soup sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will hold a soup sale just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Preorders will be taken until Thursday, Feb. 9, for homemade vegetable beef, chicken noodle and ham and bean soup by the quart. Homemade snacks (original, sweet and Muddie Buddies) will be available for preorders of two cups per bag.
Pickup time is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the outreach center located at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
For more information or to place an order, contact the church office by Thursday, Feb. 9, at (724) 463-0420.
GriefShare
Grace Methodist Church is hosting a new GriefShare group that will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 15 in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join. We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together. Register online at grief share.org.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler @yahoo.com for more information to register.