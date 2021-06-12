Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 5:6-17 and Mark 4:26-34.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I Samuel 16, Mark 4:26-32, and the sermon is titled “Big Enough!” Special music will be provided by Linda Lloyd and Flora Isenberg.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 on the radio from the church parking lot.
Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 2 Corinthians 5:6-17.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Dealing with Depression, with scripture from 2 Corinthians 1:3-7 and Psalm 42:5-11.”
The traditional service begins at 9 a.m., and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are 1 John 1:7-10; Hebrews 12:1-3, “Let Us Run: Removing Hindrances.” Ridding ourselves of the baggage of sin to help us run faster.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week three of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Wedding at Cana.” Scripture is John 2:1-12.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing June’s series on Hope. We all need a little hope, especially after this past 15 months. Sometimes hope feels like it’s in short supply. Maybe you need a “re-charge” or maybe you just need to recognize you’re still filled with hope from a faithful God. Time to “plug back in” and get a “tune up.”
This Sunday’s sermon title is “Hope & Faith.”
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “God’s Cure for Care.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch. 3. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Strong Words.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Vacation Bible School
DIXONVILLE — Two Lick Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:15 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday for children age 3 to teens.
The theme this year is “Big Fish Bay, Hooked on God’s Mercy.” For more information, call (724) 254-9035.
o o o
Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, corner of Church and 12th streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with a Sunday program at 10 a.m. June 20.
There will be stories, songs, games and snacks.
For more information, contact Pastor Benjamin Blowers at (724) 463-0475, text (614) 937-9374 or email pastorblowers@juno.com.
o o o
Christ Bible Fellowship, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, will hold “Deep Sea Discovery” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 to 25.
Elementary-age children are invited. There will be music, snacks, lessons, games and fun.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
It is open to children age 4 to high school seniors. There is no cost to attend. There will be horseback rides, snacks, puppets and so much more.
For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6.
Registration is open for children and volunteers.
Revival services
The Stephen Cassady Family will be conducting revival services at the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, Indiana, from Wednesday through Sunday, June 20. The time of services Wednesday through Saturday will be 7 p.m. Services on Sunday will be at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The Cassady Family consists of the Rev. Stephen Cassady, his wife, Nicole, and their three children, Blake, Chloe and Ashton. They all play instruments and sing, in various arrangements. The Rev. Cassady always brings a Bible message following the music.
Everyone is invited to come. There is plenty of parking space, and the church is air-conditioned. For more information, call (724) 459-5944.
Community Food Pantry
The next drive-thru food distribution at Indiana’s Zion Lutheran Church will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19.
After a pause of several pandemic months, the church’s Community Food Pantry resumed operation in May on a drive-thru basis. Food is distributed only to Indiana County residents on the third Saturday of each month at the designated hours (unless it is gone sooner). Participants remain in their vehicles and drive through the church parking lot at 100 S. Church St.
No registration or income documentation is necessary to receive food bags through the vehicle window at the church’s ADA entrance. Names are not recorded, but the number of families is counted. Up to two families in the same vehicle may receive food, but a person from each family must be present. Masks should be worn.
Drivers are asked not to block the roadway or parking lot exit.
Riverside worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., welcomes the community to join in worship “down by the river” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20, with Pastor John Smaligo.
Service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available.
In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church. We hope to see you along the river on this Father’s Day.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.