New pastor
Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer will welcome its new pastor, Stephen Stockton and family, on Sunday.
Pastor Stockton previously served 14 years at Bible Baptist Church in Creedmoor, N.C. He will be preaching in both the morning and evening services. The community is invited to join worship at the 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.
Calvary Baptist Church is located at 11394 Route 286 Highway E. For more information, visit cbcclymer.com or call (724) 254-2140.
Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Refresh your knowledge of John 1; notice there are two curious disciples of John the Baptist asking Jesus where He was staying. The Lord replied: “Come and see!” How often have you had this question? Where is God? Become involved: “Come and see what is happening in our church.”
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Communion will be served.
Scriptures are John 14:8-17, 25-27 and Acts 2:1-21.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Pentecost Communion worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Fly Cry Seek,” based on Acts 2:1-4, 12. A special recognition will honor the 2022 graduates.
Vacation Bible School information will be featured in the minute for mission.
The Chancel choir and piano will provide music.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Following the service, cake will be served in the dining room to celebrate the 2022 graduates.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “No More Babbling.” Scripture focus will be Acts 2:1-21.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for Communion worship at 11 a.m. Pentecost Sunday with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear.
Scriptures are Isaiah 40:27-31 and Acts 2, and the sermon is titled “The Wings of the Spirit.”
Crete will recognize Eagle Scout Jonathan Paul. As part of his Eagle Scout project, he built an outdoor bench and supervised the Scouts in refurbishing the church’s rose garden.
Crete will dedicate the bench in memory of Marie Bahn. Marie served Crete Church for 23 years as an elder, 22 years as the clerk of session, and took an active part in the church’s Presbytery. She taught Sunday School and was active in the choir and Missionary. Bahn made many mission trips to Haiti and southern West Virginia. She put in many hours as a leader or volunteer at St. Andrew’s Village, CareNet, the Church Crisis committee of ICCAP, and Four Footed Friends.
A retired IUP professor of special education, she cheered for the Miracle League ball players.
There will be light refreshments after worship. All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “The Spirit is the Breath We Breathe,” is based on Romans 8:14-17.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Pentecost, the day we celebrate the birthday of the church. Please wear red.
The “Five Smooth Stones” series continues with Pastor Bill Blair’s message, “Victory in the Face of Ridicule,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:12-28.
The Agape Bells will ring at the 9 a.m. traditional service and will be accompanied by Aiden Glaser and Shanda Tomer, percussion. They will also accompany the Chancel Choir’s anthem “Upon This Rock.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Glorious Day,” “The Father’s House,” “See a Victory” and “The Blessing.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series, “Five Smooth Stones,” is based on David and Goliath: June 12, “All that You Need”; and June 19, “Our Response to Victory.” On June 26, Pastor Blair will start a new series, “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?”
The community is invited to join Grace Church for a special Ukraine Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. An offering will be taken to benefit the Ukrainian refugees. The service will be led by Pastor Bill Blair, and Father Ihor Protsak from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will be the guest speaker.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Pentecost Sunday. Don’t forget to wear red.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Come Holy Spirit.” Scripture is Acts 2:1-21.
Communion will be served.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Pentecost Sunday. Wear red to church.
The sermon title is “For Every Time and Place.”
Randy Stear will be preaching.
The church will hold graduate recognition.
The deacons will host a social following worship.
o o o
This will be a special Sunday at Calvary Bible Church. Evangelist David Barker will be speaking in Sunday School at 10 a.m. and in the worship service at 11 a.m.
Vacation Bible School for adults and children with the theme “Back On The Right Track” will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. VBS will continue Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. The church folks invite everyone to come to this special Vacation Bible School.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Call (814) 743-5448 for more information or to let the church know that you are coming for Bible School.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Golden will preach “Contending for the Faith.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Joyce Igo to perform
ALVERDA — Gospel singers Joyce Igo and Steven Nichols will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road.
Strawberry festival
The drive-thru Ebenezer Strawberry Festival in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Bible Church will have a Vacation Bible School for all ages starting Sunday through Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Back on the Right Track.” There will be a large model train display available for viewing each night. Also, there will be a model 1978 Lancia Stratus race car given away as a prize one night during the week. Evangelist David Barker will be giving Bible messages each night.
All adults and children are invited to come to this special VBS.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448.
o o o
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, will hold daily Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6 through 10. The final program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
The theme is “Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” (curriculum from “Answers in Genesis.”
The event is for children and youths age 3 through grade 12.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will offer Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17.
The theme is “Food Truck Party — On a Roll with God,” and is for children age 4 through sixth grade.
This Vacation Bible School invites children to pray as Jesus teaches us in Matthew 6:11; “Give us this day our daily bread.” These words serve as a reminder that everything we have comes from God — and that it’s by turning to God in prayer that all of our daily needs are met. At the center of the food truck party is a special food truck called “On a Roll.”
Here, kids (or “chefs”) will learn from the food truck’s Top Chef, along with DJ Skillet (an adorable cupcake puppet), about Daily Specials (Daily Learnings), which are lines from the well-loved prayer that teaches us to turn to God to meet our needs. A free lunch is provided daily. The PA BBQ food truck will arrive on June 17. More information and registration for Vacation Bible School is located at calvarychurchpa.com/vacation-bible-school/ or by calling the church office at (724) 463-9197.
o o o
VINTONDALE — Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, 1453 Bracken Road, will hold Vacation Bible School with the theme “Make Waves,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 13-17.
o o o
First Church Of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold “Lava Lava Luau” VBS from 10 a.m. to noon each day from June 20-22 for age 4 through fourth grade.
There will be exciting Bible lessons on handling our emotions, interesting object lessons and experiments, crafts — each child will make a beautiful wooden cutting board (with adult supervision), and fun recreation games.
Lunch will be provided each day.
Register by calling (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. daily Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24.
This year’s theme is “Food Truck Party — on a Roll with God!”
Children ages preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
There is no cost to participate.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.