Oldies dance
St. Thomas More University Parish is sponsoring an oldies dance fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Rustic Lodge, White Township.
With no Newman Used Book Sale this year, trade in those reading glasses for a pair of dancing shoes and dance the night away to the music of DJ Mike Miller, Mixmaster.
There will be basket and 50/50 raffles. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
The cost of admission is $20 per person and the dance is open to the public. Tickets are available at the St. Thomas More University Parish Office, 1200 Oakland Ave.
For more information, call (724) 463-2277 or contact Debra Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Graham Kendrick said: “There are times when something stirs in our hearts and everything inside of us responds in true worship, but those are grace-filled promptings of the Spirit. It’s important that we make worship a conscious choice, and a willful act.”
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship for its 200th anniversary with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Ephesians 2:19-22 and I Peter 2:4-7.
Special music will be provided by piper Chris Lorince; the Blairsville Brass; and the church’s Chancel Choir and Handbell Choir.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Partnership Day worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Jesus Christ is Lord,” based on Philippians 2:1-11.
There will be special music beginning with the Introit, “Come All You People, Uyai mose,” Zimbabwe, Hymnal p. 388, arranged by Alexander Gondo, with guest drummer Tyler Cable.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem, “Singabahambayo Hallelujah!”, South African, Anders Nyberg, arranged by Susan Wheatley with organ accompaniment.
Elder Mark Phoebus will update the congregation on Calvary’s partnership church, Nyarubuye Mpushi Church in Rwanda.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Sept. 25, you can join Calvary’s team for the 2022 Crop Hunger Walk. Look for more information on all the events at calvarychurchpa.com.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “Poor.” Scripture focus will be Luke 16:1-13.
o o o
The Confirmation class and the youth group of Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will lead worship on Sunday at 11a.m. The worship theme is “Meeting God through Songs and Scriptures in Everyday Life.” Lily Carone, Caite Boston and the choir will have special music. A covered dish dinner will follow worship. All are welcome.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. A fall monthly Bible study on Revelation starts Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. Bring your Bibles and enjoy a cup of coffee.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Jeremiah 8:18-9:1.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Retired Grace pastors will be recognized and participate in the services. Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series based on the E. Stanley Jones book, “The Unshakable Kingdom and the Unchanging Person.” His message is “The Kingdom’s Total Reign,” with scripture from Mark 1:14-15.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the special music will feature the Chancel Choir singing “Jesus is the Living Stone.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series and small group book study, “The Unshakable Kingdom”: Sept. 25, “The Call of the Wild vs. The Call of the Kingdom” (pages 105-154); Oct. 2, “Ambassadors in the Kingdom” (pages 178-200); Oct. 9, “The Kingdom’s Blessing” (pages 213-261); and Oct. 16, “Five Conclusions on the Unshakable Kingdom and Unchanging Person” (pages 361-394).
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about how to honor God when single.
Scripture is 1 Corinthians 7:7-9.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with guest speaker Matthew Gress.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “Walking Through the Valley.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 7.
There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m., with the message, “A Voice in the Crowd.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon is, “Did Jesus Really Say That?”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
National Back to Church Sunday
Cornerstone Worship Center will be taking part in National Back to Church Sunday, to be held this Sunday.
Back to Church Sunday is a national movement of churches across America, and Cornerstone Worship Center is one of three churches registered in Indiana County for this event.
Starting in 2009, a trend in America was noted. Church attendance in America was declining and church leaders began to look for ways to involve their congregations in reaching out and inviting people back to church. The purpose of National Back to Church Sunday is an initiative to reach the “un-churched” and “de-churched” — people who have never attended church, or who once attended church but don’t anymore — and invite them to return on this special Sunday.
There are more than 200 million Americans, including teens and children, who are presently un-churched people, and the number is increasing weekly.
Pastor Paul Price extends an invitation to everyone to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. The service times are 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Revival services
Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, will hold a revival from Sunday through Wednesday with evangelist the Dr. Rev. Ted Lee.
Sunday’s schedule is 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday through Wednesday is 7 p.m.
Lee is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. He served at Olivet on staff for many years.
Lee served as the district superintendent of the Indianapolis, Ind., Church of the Nazarene.
He and his wife reside in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he serves as the president of the Florida Holiness camp.
Special music will be provided by Fred and Anita Stevens at each service.
Pastor Randy Perry and the congregation would like to invite everyone to the services.
For more information, contact Perry at (317) 464-7005.
Change of date for Labyrinth
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., will need to reschedule the day which the public may come to the church to participate in prayer and meditation as they walk the Labyrinth.
The Rev. John Smaligo and the Evangelism Committee has rescheduled the Sept. 26 date to Oct. 3 due to a scheduling conflict. The Labyrinth will be open from noon until 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as the last Monday of the month, which is Oct. 31.
Please be reminded that the Labyrinth is located in the church’s Fellowship Hall and that the walk is to be completed in stocking feet since it is made on canvas material. Everyone is welcome regardless of your religious affiliation.
200th anniversary presentation
BLAIRSVILLE — All are invited to join Blairsville United Presbyterian Church at 6:15 p.m. Saturday as the Rev. Timothy Monroe shares a presentation on the church’s history. Those in attendance will gather in the sanctuary and view a PowerPoint presentation of historic photos followed by the presentation. All are welcome. Please call the church office for more information, (724) 459-7991.
Roast beef and halupki dinner
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6768 Tanoma Road and Route 286, Rayne Township, will hold a roast beef and halupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out Sunday.
Cost is $12 and includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, roll and dessert.
The meal is drive-thru takeouts only.
The next dinner is Oct. 16.
Soup and baked goods fundraiser
First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a soup and baked goods fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Soups available are potato, vegetable, hot sausage, chili, ham and bean, stuffed pepper, chicken noodle and white chicken chili.
Suggested donation is $9 per quart.
Meal includes 12-ounce soup, crackers, dessert and drink for a suggested donation of $6. The daily special of a hot dog with or without sauerkraut is available for a suggested donation of $2.
Various baked goods will be available including fudge, cookies, pumpkin rolls and gob cake.
Proceeds benefit parking lot paving.
Call ahead to order at (724) 463-0941 or (814) 421-2205.
Chicken and biscuit dinner
A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, 4660 Route 22 E., Blairsville.
The meal consists of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert, and is eat-in or takeout.
A goodwill donation is suggested.
Oktoberfest
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N Liberty St, will be holding its annual Oktoberfest from 1 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24.
This is a celebration of Martin Luther, a 16th-century German monk whose work led to the Protestant Reformation.
This is a free community festival with something for everyone. There are games and activities for children, DJ music by T-Rox, an accordionist, and the band Ron and the Rump Shakers beginning at 4 p.m. A car cruise will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Rev. John Smaligo giving out three Pastor’s Pick awards.
Enjoy a huge raffle basket display inside, with winners announced at 7 p.m. There is always a wide variety of authentic German cuisine and sweets in the Fellowship Hall, and German beverages available outside. Rain or shine, all are welcome.
Chicken and waffle buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffle buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu consists of chicken in gravy, waffles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, desserts and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.
Holiday craft show
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren, will hold its annual holiday craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
The center is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off of Route 553 behind the church.
Organizers are looking for home party and crafters for the event. More than 50 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. with a pie and bake sale while supplies last.
The church will have its almost famous homemade soup sale with homemade vegetable beef and chicken noodle available by the bowl, pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch items will be sold as well.
For more information regarding spaces, contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.