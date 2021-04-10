Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are I John 1:1-2:2 and John 20:19-31.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on 1 John 1:1-2:2.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., is starting a new series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” with Pastor Bill Blair.
This week’s message is “Biblical Principles of Internal Medicine” with scripture from Romans 8:26-30. The Virtual Chancel Choir will provide special music at the 8 a.m. traditional service. Pastor Will Pinos will lead worship music at the 11 a.m. contemporary service.
Services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, will welcome members and guests to its in-house and/or online Zoom services at 10 a.m. Sunday. COVID-19 CDC guidelines will be in effect.
The guest speaker will be Don McCormick. All are welcome.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is Numbers 21:4-9; John 3:14-21, “God Responds.” God provides a way, through faith in His Word and Light.
Donna Kanouff will be preaching.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled, “Are You Weary and Heavy Burdened?” Scripture is Matthew 11:25-30.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
Science and Faith Conference
Harvest Church is hosting a free Science and Faith Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 at 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, Indiana.
This conference will help equip people (especially high school and college-age students) to navigate the deluge of information thrown at them from our educational systems that pit science against Christian belief.
There is no cost to attend and no registration is required in advance. Pack a lunch or bring money to purchase lunch downtown.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org or call the church office at (724) 548-5643.
Grab-and-go meals
SHELOCTA — Grab-and-go meals will be offered April 21 at the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road.
The meal consists of chicken salad croissant, Jell-O Salad, veggies and dip, chips and dessert.
A free-will love offering will be appreciated to support community mission projects. Meals can be ordered online at bit.ly/scpc2021 or call the church office (724) 354-2352.
Orders are due by Wednesday.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space. There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.