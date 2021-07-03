Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are II Corinthians 12:2-10 and Mark 6:1-13.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for a Prayers for America worship with the Rev. Katie Ward Stear at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scripture is “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and heal their land,” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Patriotic music will be provided by Lily Carone and Flora Isenberg. All are welcome.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 from your vehicle in the church parking lot.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: Admitting Need,” is based on Matthew 5:3.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday with special music by Dawn Winstead. A contemporary service will be held at 11 a.m. with worship music led by Pastor Will Pinos. Pastor Bill Blair is starting a new series, “The Path.” The sermon title is “The Direction Determines the Destination” with scripture from Proverbs 7:7-10, 21-27.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 9:30 a.m.
Elder Donna Kanyan will deliver the message titled, “Why Not Try Water-Walking?” based on Matthew 14: 22-33.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Exodus 34:28-35 and Hebrews 12:1-3, “Let Us Run: Reaching for the Goal.” Making Christ the first and last thought of your day; focusing on Christ throughout your day.
The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week six of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “A Foreigner’s Faith.” Scripture is Matthew 15:1-28.
Communion will be served.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is beginning a new sermon series on revisiting our favorite childhood Bible stories. Sunday’s sermon focuses on Creation/Adam & Eve.
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “In God We Trust.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Chs. 6 and 7. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Prayer for America.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Jacobs Brothers concert
The Fourth of July weekend will begin with a patriotic and gospel concert by the Jacobs Brothers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bible Baptist Church.
The Jacobs Brothers are veterans of gospel music and have been well received on past visits. The public is invited and will enjoy great music. There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be received.
The church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana.
An invitation is also extended for Sunday morning worship, which begins at 11 a.m. The message of the morning will be based on the concept “Dependence is Included in Independence.”
For information, call (724) 349-3557.
Government Day service
Cornerstone Worship Center will host its annual Government Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
“This special service is designed to honor and pray for elected government officials in all levels,” said Pastor Paul Price. The service will include singing patriotic hymns, hearing from each of the elected officials, and a special message.
The public is invited to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indi anachurch.com.
Family movie night
ARMAGH — Valley Grace Brethren Church will be hosting a family movie night at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Everyone is welcome to attend the first of a series of well-produced, quality Christian films that the church will be showing.
Jesus Youth Rally
CHERRY TREE — Youths, young adults and the young at heart are invited to join Kinport Youth for a fun night celebrating Jesus at 4:30 p.m. July 10.
The event is free. Concessions, games and registration open at 4:30 p.m. followed by worship featuring University of Valley Forge Worship. Guest speakers are Wes Foor and Sierra Berringer, two young adults who gave up careers as an engineer and nurse to reach young adults for Jesus.
To register or for more information, email kinportyouth@gmail.com or call (814) 952-8863.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
COURAGE and Cancer is a support group for those living with cancer; whether you are fighting cancer yourself or are a caregiver, this group is for you. If you are a survivor and would like to be encouraging to others, we welcome your story.
COURAGE and Cancer will meet the second Sunday of each month from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting July 11 in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. (Parking is located behind the church.) For more information please call Kathy (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie (724) 388-3929.
The goal of the group is to encourage, listen to and support people at any stage of a cancer journey. We have different topics monthly with special speakers and light refreshments to enjoy.
Courtyard carnival
A courtyard carnival is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana.
There will be great food, family fun and free entertainment.
Blue Mass
SEWARD — Holy Family Parish, 425 Bridge St., will hold a Blue Mass honoring all first responders at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The Mass is a chance for the community to show its gratitude for all that first responders do, and to pray for their ongoing safety and protection. The prayers are not exclusively for those from any particular religious denomination, but are for all who serve the region in any first-response capacity.
There will be a blessing of first-response vehicles and emergency response equipment immediately following the Mass.
K-9 officers also are welcome to attend the event for a special blessing invoking the protection and guidance of St. Francis of Assisi; their service is deeply appreciated, as is the work that the humans who work with them do.
This time of prayer also is an opportunity for the community to recall the bravery and service of those who assisted in any way when the Johnstown Flood of July 19-20, 1977, struck the region. In a special way we will remember in prayer those who lost their lives in the flood and in the previous floods of the region. We also will remember their loved ones who suffered any loss in these tragedies.
For more information, call (814) 446-5759 or visit www.holyfamilyseward.org.
Vacation Bible School
CHERRY TREE — Kinport Assembly of God will hold “A Space Odyssey VBS” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
Every evening there will be snacks, games and crafts, as well as a time to gather for a fun skit and engaging message. There will be a fun picnic Friday night for children and parents to close the experience.
There is no cost for this event and children who are Pre-K (potty trained) through fifth grade (graduating from or going into) are welcome to attend.
o o o
Calvary Bible Church will have Vacation Bible School at the church, located between East Run and Rochester Mills at 2712 Pine Vale Road, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
The theme will be “Pioneering on Life’s Trail.” There will Bible lessons, songs, crafts, snacks and a missionary adventure story.
Call (814) 743-5448 or (724) 286-9684 for more information and to register. Rewards will be given to those who register and are in attendance Monday night.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
It is open to children age 4 to high school seniors. There is no cost to attend. There will be horseback rides, snacks, puppets and so much more.
For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold “Journey to Freedom” Vacation Bible School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The event is for children age 4 to high school seniors.
For more information, visit Marion Center First United Methodist Church on Facebook.
o o o
PLUMVILLE — Plumville Presbyterian Church will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School, “Jesus Loves You,” from 10 a.m. to noon July 31, with a program at 11:40.
Lunch will be provided for the whole family immediately following.
Follow the church on its Facebook page, Presbyterian Church of Plumville.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6 for grades pre-K to fifth grade (completed). The event is free and all are welcome.
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.