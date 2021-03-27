Worship services
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. This week’s sermon, “Gethsemane: Risking Temptation,” is based on Mark 14:32-52 and John 18:1-11.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity, all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebron lutheran@comcast.net.
Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
The speaker for Good Friday is to be determined.
Good Friday Passion Walk
BLACK LICK — Chapel of Hope, 470 Main St., will hold a Good Friday Passion Walk at 3 p.m. Friday at Saylor Park.
There will be a church service and singing. Afterward, the cross will be carried around the park. Everyone is welcome to carry the cross as a remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice for us. Adaptations have been made so even children can participate.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and followed.
Free food distribution
Harvest Church is hosting a free community food distribution at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at the Indiana Mall (former Bon-Ton parking lot), 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
Cars should use the Oakland Avenue entry past Harbor Freight to line up. Boxes will contain dairy, meat and produce. One unit per household. All distributions will be non-contact. Drive up and the box will be loaded in your trunk. Distribution is on a first come, first-served basis.
For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org or call (724) 548-5643.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be holding its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 5.
Individual yard sale spaces are available for $10 per 10-by-10 space. Registration and payment are required to secure a yard sale space.
There also will be a bake sale, theme basket silent auction, foods to go and church yard sale.
New this year will be food trucks joining us outside. Call the church at (724) 463-0420 for more information regarding indoor yard sale activities and Marie at (724) 388-2319 for food truck details.