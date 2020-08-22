Every Saturday in The Indiana Gazette, find this roundup of family- and community-related events hosted by churches in the Indiana County area.
Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 12:1-8 and Matthew 16:13-20.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Online services can be accessed at www.r-church.com.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church, 2 S. Main St., will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Called to Freedom,” is based on Exodus 1:8-2:10.
o o o
Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286, Rayne Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The message by Pastor McCaulley will be “The Greatness of Christ and His Church,” based on Matthew chapter 16. The message will be on Facebook, and McCaulley will continue to post his daily devotionals.
Those attending are asked to use their own discretion in light of the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, call (724) 349-3557.
o o o
Northern Indiana County Larger Parish will hold the following services:
• Gilgal Presbyterian Church, north of Marion Center: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; worship, 11 a.m.
• Plum Creek Presbyterian Church of Willet: worship with the Rev. Katelyn Hendrickson, 10 a.m.
• Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church: worship with Elder Kyle Rishell, 9:30 a.m.
• Washington Presbyterian Church: worship, 10 a.m.
Free clothing fair
KENT — A free clothing fair will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church.
There will be lots of gently used summer and fall clothing available in many sizes, waiting to find a new home. Everything is free.
Jacobs Brothers in concert
Bible Baptist Church, Route 286, Rayne Township, will present a performance by the gospel music group The Jacobs Brothers at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the church east of Indiana.
Since 1962, the Jacobs Brothers — Bob and Mike — have recorded more than 50 albums and traveled millions of miles on international tours. The brothers, who welcomed Mike Lawver to the group in 1972, host weekly television programs in central Pennsylvania and on Direct TV.
The Jacobs Brothers, who specialize in traditional and sacred music, welcome a variety of singers to deliver a diverse approach to spreading the gospel through music.
For information about the show, call the church at (724) 349-3557.
Movie night
CLYMER — Families are invited to a free outdoor movie night starting at dusk (around 8:15 p.m.) Friday, Sept. 4, at Clymer Alliance Church, 690 Franklin St.
The movie “Overcomer” will be shown on the lawn behind the church. The event will be moved indoors in case of rain.
Bring a chair or blanket and spread out to a safe distance. Snacks will be available.
Everyone is invited. For more information, call (724) 254-2565.