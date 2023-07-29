Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, communion, prayer, praise and God’s Word and fellowship.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 8:26-39 and Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52.
Special music will be provided by Mr. Adam Loucks. All are welcome.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and on the church’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St. welcomes everyone to join us for Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Calvary welcomes the Rev. Dr. Angela Dienhart Hancock, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, to preside at the pulpit for the rest of the month of July. This week, the Rev. Dr.’s sermon, “Dress Code,” will be based on Isaiah 25:1-9 and Matthew 22:1-14.
The air conditioner is back up and running. Nursery care will be available for infants through age 4. Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. All are welcome.
Upcoming events at Calvary Presbyterian: Teams are now forming for the Indiana CROP Hunger Walk on Oct. 14. If interested in participating, please contact the church office at (724) 463-9197.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
CLYMER — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday at Tanoma Church, 3726 Tanoma Road.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Tanoma UMC.
CREEKSIDE — Pastor Lois Jackson welcomes the public to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at Creekside Methodist Church, Home of the Ark, 444 Indiana Road, inside and outside on 90.5.
The message and other information is posted weekly on the church’s Facebook page, Creekside UMC.
Curry Run Church, 8405 Route 422 Highway West, Armstrong Township, will hold worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bible study will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church holds worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor John Sykes.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and an evening service is held at 5:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 500 Water St. at Fifth and Water streets, Indiana, will hold Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship from 10:45-11:45 Sunday, and Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
HOMER CITY — Pastor Ryan Zeek and the Home Chapel at 50 Juniper St. would like to welcome everyone to their services on Sundays: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; celebration service, 11:15.
Thursday night home Bible studies are held throughout the community in homes and in backyards by fire pits. For more information, please call (724) 427-7507.
HOMER CITY — Homer City Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “A Mustard Seed” by Clark Bruner, is based on Matthew 13:31-33, 44-52.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace Church, 50 S. Seventh St., will hold worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Joshua,” and his message is “One Bad Apple,” with scripture from Joshua 7:1a; 19-23.
At the 9 a.m. traditional worship service, the Women’s Choir will provide the special music, “Hymn of Promise” and “Heaven’s Song.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen, the Journey class, and the Living Word class.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Bill Blair continues his sermon series, “Joshua.” The message for Aug. 6 will be “Young at Heart.” On Aug. 13, Pastor Kathy will deliver the message, “As for Me and My House.”
A new sermon series, “The God Questions,” will begin Aug. 20 with the message, “Does God Exist?,” and Aug. 27, “Is the Bible Reliable?”
Indiana Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1496 Indian Springs Road, White Township, holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church invites the public to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
MARION CENTER — Join First Methodist Church of Marion Center for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “You Reap What You Sow,” based on Galatians 6:7-10.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message, “The Care of Pastors.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with the topic, “The Social Media Tool,” to be studied.
In the 6 p.m. service, the message will be “An Old Disciple.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites the public to join for worship at 10 a.m. Sunday.
James Lee will be the guest speaker.
The service is also available on Zoom and downloaded to the church website at www.sheloctapc.com.
More details are available by contacting the church office at (724) 354-2352.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s message is “A Teachable Moment.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Hymn sing
The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Fourth Street and Liberty Avenue, Cresson.
Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.
Camp meeting
CHERRY TREE — The Church of God camp meeting will be held through Aug. 4 at the Burnside Church of God Campground, 9 Gospel Lane.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 7 p.m. with evangelist the Rev. Harold Kelly.
There also will be children and youth programs. A dining facility and housing are available if necessary.
Guest speaker
Pastor Barry Johnson from Dayton, Ohio, will be a guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center.
Johnson is an ordained minister serving as a teacher of the Gospel at Grace Ministries International under the leadership of Pastor Jim Martin. He is a graduate of Grace Ministries Bible College where he serves as a teacher and academic adviser. He is also the author of a monthly teaching letter designed to help the readers more fully understand God’s heart toward them and for the lost.
Through these teaching letters, Barry was inspired to write the book, “Teaching the Foundations: A Journey To God’s Heart.”
He is a Tennessee native and holds degrees from the University of Tennessee, Tennessee State University and Tennessee Technological University. He and his wife, Doris, recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass at Route 286, White Township.
For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Son Day in the Park
CLYMER — Son Day in the Park Ministries will once again hold its free Son Day in the Park event at Sherman Street Park.
An opening service will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be music with Brad, food, Communion, prayer requests and anointing.
The main event will be held from 1:45 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. There will be something for everyone.
There will be music at the main pavilion all day, featuring Anthony Frazier, Sherri Danae, Canoe Ridge, Olivia Cramer, The Kauffman Family, McKenna Bothell, Kelly & Cindy, Kinport Assembly and Fire Within.
The event will have crafts for kids at the Kiddie Korner, a puppet theater with Pastor Ron and Veronica, balloon art by the Kauffman Family, a 75-foot obstacle course for the older kids and a small one for the little tykes, and food at the food court.
Everything is free. Pack up your chairs and bring your family and friends; come and feed your body and soul. Join us for fun, fellowship and food.
Life Rocks
A Life Rocks event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, across from the Rustic Lodge in White Township.
There will be food trucks, crafts and live music. The event benefits Lifeway Pregnancy Center.
Corner Cafe
Join Calvary Presbyterian Church’s The Corner Cafe (a class for adults) for breakfast at Eat’n Park, 2675 Oakland Ave., White Township, at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Come and get to know Calvary. See calvarychurchpa.com to sign up.
Vacation Bible School
Grace Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 7-11.
The outer space theme is called “Stellar.” Kids launch on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. It is for preschool (must be potty-trained) through fifth grade completed.
There will be a closing foam party at noon Aug. 11 in the courtyard at 50 S. Seventh Street, Indiana.
Register your kids at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8434c6.
o o o
Calvary Bible Church will have Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 14-18 at the church.
The theme is “The Incredible Race.” School-age children are invited to join in a race around the world. They will learn that God created all people and that He wants them to know Him.
There will be Bible lessons, games and crafts.
The church is located at 1712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills.
For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448 and leave a message by Aug. 11.
o o o
PENN RUN — Harmony Presbyterian Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Children ages 2 through sixth grade are invited to join for a celebration called “Jesus is the Light.” This Bible school will have a space theme with lessons, crafts, music and snacks. A covered dish dinner will follow for the whole family.
Registration forms are available at hupc495@gmail.com. Please join Harmony for an experience that will be out of this world.
Soup for Souls
Indiana County Soup for Souls Community Table will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
The menu is as follows: Aug. 10, chicken vegetable noodle, with homemade noodles; and Sept. 14, stuffed cabbage.
This event is a free community dinner featuring live music with local artists.
GriefShare
Grace Church will hold a new GriefShare group on Sundays at 1 p.m. beginning Sept. 10.
GriefShare is a support group for those experiencing grief. If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
DivorceCare
A new DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church at 6 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 7 through Dec. 7.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face. There are so many emotions and challenges. DivorceCare offers support, answers and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing.
The DivorceCare group will meet at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana. Register online at divorcecare.org.
Biblical portrayal
CREEKSIDE — LuAnne Baker will present a biblical portrayal at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church morning worship service on Sunday, Sept. 17.
More information will be available at a later date.
