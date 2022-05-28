Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Every family that is serious about its survival and health will find its place in the church. You need a survival kit for life. Society is encouraging people to commit themselves to nothing.
Wholesome, positive participations in the life of Christian fellowship will allow your family to breathe the atmosphere of the church.
Join Sunday’s service and participate in music, communion, prayer request, praise and fellowship and a message from God’s word.
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
For more information, call (724) 549-4358.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Revelation 22:12-14, 16-17, 20-21 and John 17:20-26.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in Westminster Hall and the dining room.
Barkley Butler will preach. His sermon is “An Old Wooden Rocker,” based on Matthew 9:2-8 and Acts 16:16-34. The Chancel choir and piano will also provide music.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “The Final Study of Revelation: Come and See.” Scripture focus will be Revelation 21: 9-12, 22-27, 22: 12-14, 16-21.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Vonnie Roser.
Scriptures are Psalms 77, verse 11; 78, verses 1-8; and 2 Timothy 2:1-8, and the sermon is titled “Remembering.”
Lily Carone and the choir will provide special music.
Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome.
Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free,” is based on Acts 16:16-34.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair starts the “Five Smooth Stones” series based on David and Goliath. His message is “The Enemy,” with scripture from 1 Samuel 17:1-11. The Youth Dance Team will dance to “Rise Up.”
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s patriotic anthem will be “God Bless America.”
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons: “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising),” “It Is So,” “Holy Spirit” and “Cornerstone.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s new sermon series, “Five Smooth Stones,” is based on David and Goliath: June 5 (Pentecost), “Victory in the Face of Ridicule”; June 12, “All that You Need”; and June 19, “Our Response to Victory.”
Grace Church will host the Indiana Area High School baccalaureate service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Join Grace Church for a special Ukraine Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the sanctuary. An offering will be taken to benefit the Ukrainian refugees. The service will be led by Pastor Bill Blair, and Father Ihor Protsak from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will be the guest speaker.
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “The Reign of Christ.” Scripture is Luke Acts 1:1-11.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sermon title is “Are You Devoted?,” based on Acts 2:42-47.
The Rev. Howard Greenfield will be preaching.
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “A Day of Remembrance.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Ezra chapter 4. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “A Great Battle.”
The message for the month of May is posted on Facebook at the John Traxler page.
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Outdoor service/picnic
Cornerstone Worship Center will be conducting an outdoor service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday followed by a picnic.
A council fire will be burning during the worship service, and there will be a cappella singing, testimonies and a message from Pastor Paul Price.
People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for the service and some picnic food items to share after the service.
Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286 in White Township. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit to www.indianachurch.com.
Worship services on Facebook
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church is posting weekly worship at 10:45 a.m. led by the Rev. John Smaligo, live on Facebook. This can be found by searching “Hebron Lutheran Church” (the Blairsville location) on the Facebook site. If you are unable to login at that time, the service can be viewed anytime following the morning worship.
In addition, Hebron continues to post a Sunday morning children’s lesson on its Facebook page as well. Be prepared for a wonderful Bible story, an activity, maybe a song and an enjoyable time with either Pastor John or Charlotte Robertson leading the lesson. If you miss it Sunday morning, no worries. These lessons may be viewed anytime.
Hebron Lutheran hopes that you either log in to hear the word of God or, better yet, join us in person.
Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo from Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is continuing his Brown Bag Lunch Bible Study.
Join us at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday as we continue our study of the need for God’s mercy in “Manna and Mercy.” Bring a brown bag lunch and come to the church. All are invited to join us in this time of Bible study, food and fellowship.
Memorial Day observance
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., and the Rev. John Smaligo invites all to a Memorial Day observance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
This special tribute will include a scripture lesson, prayer, the playing of taps and a hymn at the conclusion of the worship service. All are welcome to worship with Hebron during this time of thanksgiving and prayer.
Joyce Igo to perform
ALVERDA — Gospel singers Joyce Igo and Steven Nichols will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road.
Indoor yard sale
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road. will hold its annual indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
There will be 32 individual yard sale spaces along with the church yard sale. The church will have a bake sale during the event and food trucks will be available outside along with Alter Family Farm’s Flowers. Patterson’s Country Cookin’ and Just Chillin Rolled Ice Cream will be available for food purchases.
Items included in this year’s yard sale include men’s Harley Davidson boots/jackets, Brighton, Pampered Chef, Pfaltzgraff, & Longaberger items, John Deer pedal tractor, baseball cards/coins, old Hot Wheels, Country Primitives, small furniture/appliances, antiques, tools, watches, canning jars/zinc lids, women’s leather cowboy boots/dressy boots, record albums, sports equipment, books, crafts, quilt patterns/fabric, kids clothing/toys, jewelry, variety of clothing, housewares, home/holiday décor and miscellaneous items.
For more information, contact the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Eagle Scout recognition/bench dedication
On Pentecost Sunday, June 5, Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, will recognize new Eagle Scout Jonathan Paul in the 11 a.m. worship service and dedicate an outdoor bench in memory of Marie Bahn.
Paul built the outdoor bench and supervised his fellow Scouts in refurbishing the church’s rose garden as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Bahn served Crete Church as an elder and clerk of session for more than 18 years. She taught Sunday School, sang with the choir, and was active in the Mission Group and with the Youth Group.
Bahn made at least 11 trips to Haiti where she volunteered with New Missions, teaching children, supplying families with clothes, hygiene items, rice and beans.
She was a retired special education professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a staunch supporter of the Miracle League. She was a volunteer and leader in St. Andrew’s Auxiliary.
Bahn was active in Presbyterian Women, served on the Mission Committee of Presbytery, and went on several Presbyterian disaster relief mission trips to West Virginia and Kentucky.
All are welcome to attend this special service. There will be light refreshments.
Security training
Harvest Church will host a security training from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 7 at the church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.
The event, “Houses of Worship Security Training — Know How to Keep Your Flock Safe,” is open to pastors, priests, rabbis, clergy, lay people, church personnel, Sunday school teachers, board members, ushers, greeters, custodians, elders, deacons, any servant-leader and any faith and emergency services professionals.
The key presenter will be Bob Winters, CPP, protective security adviser with Pittsburgh DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Other presenters are Jonathan Takac, CIKR analyst, Western PA All Hazards Fusion Center, Moon Township, and Mike Mollick, director of public safety, Armstrong County Public Safety.
The training is free to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m., and registration is recommended. Register at harvestpa.org/events. For questions, call (724) 548-5643 or visit harvestpa.org.
Strawberry festival
The drive-thru Ebenezer Strawberry Festival in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
Vacation Bible School
Calvary Bible Church will have a Vacation Bible School for all ages starting Sunday, June 5, through Friday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Back on the Right Track.” There will be a large model train display available for viewing each night. Also, there will be a model 1978 Lancia Stratus race car given away as a prize one night during the week. Evangelist David Barker will be giving Bible messages each night.
All adults and children are invited to come to this special VBS.
The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road between East Run and Rochester Mills. For more information and to register, please call (814) 743-5448.
ERNEST — Ernest Bible Church, 70 Church Road, will hold daily Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6 through 10. The final program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
The theme is “Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” (curriculum from “Answers in Genesis.”
The event is for children and youths age 3 through grade 12.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17.
The theme is “Food Truck Party — On a Roll with God,” and is for children age 4 through sixth grade.
Along with Bible stories, crafts and music, a free lunch is provided daily. An actual food truck will arrive on June 17. Call the church office at (724) 463-9197 to register.
VINTONDALE — Blacklick Community United Methodist Church, 1453 Bracken Road, will hold Vacation Bible School with the theme “Make Waves,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 13-17.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets, Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:35 p.m. daily Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24.
This year’s theme is “Food Truck Party — on a Roll with God!”
Children ages preschool through sixth grade are welcome to attend.
There is no cost to participate.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Grace Kids Vacation Bible School with the theme “Spark Studios” from 9 a.m. to noon daily Aug. 1-5 for children Pre-K through fifth grade (completed).
Spark imagination and kick creativity into high gear at Spark Studios, where kids will learn that God has created them to be creative and to use their talents to do good. A promo video and sign up can be found at indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs.