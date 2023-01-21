Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
In a world that seems too often stingy and grudging, try to do one act of generosity. The results could be just what one person needs.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship, Communion and a message from God’s Word by Pastor Travis Trimble.
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Isaiah 9:1-4 and Matthew 4:12-23.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The Rev. David Hanna continues his Under Construction sermon series with “Seeing the Swine,” based on Mark 5:1-20.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “The House We Build For the Lord” by Jay Althouse, and the offertory anthem, “Fill the Earth with Music” by R.G. Huff and Milburn Price.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Jan. 29, a continental breakfast will be hosted by the hospitality committee at 9:15 a.m. followed by the annual congregational meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. The Feb. 5 service will include a Communion celebration, and Feb. 12 will involve the Scouts from Troop 29 participating in the service.
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Elder Donna Kanyan.
Scriptures are 1 Chronicles 28: 2-10, 1 Chronicles 29: 1-2 and Luke 12: 13-21, and the sermon is titled “What About All Our Stuff?”
Lily Carone will have special music.
All are welcome.
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon is based on Psalm 27:1, 4-9.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Vision and Wisdom.” This week’s message is “Wisdom with Work” with scripture from Genesis 2:1-15.
The Chancel Choir will sing the anthem “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” during the 9 a.m. traditional service, and the 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. The new adult Sunday School class, “Learning the New Testament Through Videos,” begins Jan. 29. There will be a Mission Team presentation in Fellowship Hall featuring the construction projects during their trip to the tornado-stricken area of Mayfield, Ky.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair continues the sermon series “Vision and Wisdom”: Jan. 29, “Wisdom with Words”; Feb. 5, “A Vision Larger than Life”; and Feb. 12, “God’s Vision for God’s Family.”
Feb. 19 is Transfiguration Sunday. Lent begins with an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Feb. 22, and a new Lenten sermon series begins Feb. 26.
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “Forgive Us Our Debts,” based on Psalm 37: 21-22.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Doug Snyder.
The message is “The Gospel Call of the Kingdom.”
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
The sanctity of human life will be remembered in the morning service. Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give a special pro-life message: “Precious Human Life.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew Chapters 8 and 9.
In the 6 p.m. service, the studies on “Word Pictures of God in The Psalms” will continue with the subject “God is Our Refuge.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “What Are You Fishing For?”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Guest speaker
Dr. Abel Robles will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center’s Celebration of Praise service.
Robles is founder and pastor of Oakpointe Christian Center in New Castle. Oakpointe Christian Center was originally known as Calvary Temple Worship Center, which was founded in August 1973.
Robles was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was trained under the ministry of the late Bishop Paul E. Paino, and heeded the call to start a church in New Castle. He has also helped pioneer three churches; one has been Cornerstone.
Robles has a degree in biblical studies from Fort Wayne Bible College and John Brown University. He has a doctorate degree of divinity from Assemblies of God Southern California Theological Seminary.
He is among the original members of the CMI Global fellowship and has served as a regional presbyter, presbyter at large and vice president as well. He currently is a member of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.
Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. Cornerstone Worship Center is located at 500 Lenz Road, overlooking the Route 422 bypass and Route 286, White Township. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Brown Bag Bible Study
BLAIRSVILLE — The midweek Brown Bag Bible Study, led by the Rev. John Smaligo at Hebron Lutheran Church, has resumed on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Smaligo will be leading a discussion on this year’s theme for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The topic for Jan. 25 will be “Wicked Women in the Bible — The Story of Eve.”
Further topics will be announced at a later date. If you have any questions, call Hebron at (724) 459-8920. Everyone is welcome to attend and don’t forget your lunch.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorcecare.org.
‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Indiana First Church of God, 541 Lutz School Road, White Township, will hold a “Souper Bowl” soup fundraiser for takeout quarts of homemade soup on Feb 11.
Preorders will be taken until Jan. 29. Only preorders will be taken, and pickup will be Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon until 3 p.m..
Suggested donation is $10 per quart and you may choose from potato, chicken noodle, hot sausage, chili, green pepper, vegetable beef, and ham and bean.
Call (814) 421-2205 or (724) 463-0941. If there is no answer, please leave a message. Proceeds benefit the church’s building fund.
Labyrinth open to the public
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., have announces their Labyrinth will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30.
Utilizing the prayer walk gives one an opportunity to quiet their mind while focusing on a spiritual question or prayer. Labyrinth walking is a unique experience in the form of active meditation.
Hebron invites all to come and participate. It can be a calming experience, allowing participants to clarify their thoughts, which can be difficult to achieve in our busy lives.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — There will be a chicken and waffles buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
The menu includes chicken in gravy, waffles, biscuits, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, cauliflower and broccoli salad, baked pineapple, dessert and beverages.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Swiss steak dinner
DERRY — Derry First UMC will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.
The cost of the meal is $13. Reservations can be made until Monday, Feb. 6. Contact the church office at (724) 694-8333 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Soup sales
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First UMC is holding a soup sale; pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11, at the church.
Cost is $9 a quart, and the choices are chili, chicken noodle and minestrone; all are homemade.
Orders will be taken from Sunday through Jan. 29.
To order, call Linda Bertres at (724) 254-9357 or the church office at (724) 397-5517.
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will hold a soup sale just in time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Preorders will be taken until Thursday, Feb. 9, for homemade vegetable beef, chicken noodle and ham and bean soup by the quart. Homemade snacks (original, sweet and Muddie Buddies) will be available for preorders of two cups per bag.
Pickup time is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the outreach center located at 75 Grace Church Road, behind Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553.
For more information or to place an order, contact the church office by Thursday, Feb. 9, at (724) 463-0420.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church will host a new GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays beginning Feb. 26.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
Kid’s Kloset
PENN RUN — The Penn Run Christian Outreach Center will be hosting a Kid’s Kloset from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 25, at 75 Grace Church Road (behind the Penn Run Church of the Brethren off Route 553).
New and gently used infant/children’s and maternity clothing along with toys and equipment will be available for sale at great prices from participants.
Spaces are available. Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information to register.