Pork and sauerkraut dinner
DERRY — Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will be hosting a pork and sauerkraut dinner from 2 p.m. until sold out Saturday.
The cost is $12 per meal. The menu includes, pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert.
This is takeout only. Please pick up at the rear entrance to the Fellowship Hall at the back parking lot.
Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Stay within whispering distance. If you stray, you won’t hear His voice.
Join the congregation in song, prayer, fellowship and Communion.
The morning message by Pastor Travis Trimble will follow.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
All are welcome to join in worship and fellowship.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hilltop Baptist Church Blairsville Campus, 35 W. Campbell St., holds its Sunday worship service at 9 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas.
There also is a mid-week service, held on Thursdays at 7 p.m., taught by Lucas. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are — John 9:1-41 and Ephesians 5:8-14.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join the fourth Sunday of Lent worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Come to the Table: How Are We Doing?” based on Luke 19:1-10.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organist Roberta Jones. Matthew Cyphert, director of Music Ministry, will lead the choir in singing the general anthem, “Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs” by Karl Heinrich Graun and edited by Walter E. Buszin, and the offertory anthem, “O Lamb of God” by Thomas H.B. Slawson.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com.
On Sunday, March 26, Hanna will bless the little dresses ministry. On Palm Sunday, April 2, the youths will be reading scripture and singing.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Giving Up Having a Bad Temper,” is based on Ephesians 4:26-32.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 419 S. Main St., holds Sunday services at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Hilltop Baptist Church, 4859 Route 286, holds its Sunday worship services as follows:
• Early service: 8:30 a.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick/Bro. Mike Safko
• Sunday school: 9:45 a.m., taught by Bro. Jerry Wingard (kids classes age 3 years to sixth grade are available)
• Main service: 10:45 a.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (kids classes 3 years to sixth grade and nursery are available)
• Sunday evening: 6 p.m., taught by Pastor Jack Lucas (AWANA for ages 3 years to sixth grade and teen group)
There also is a mid-week service, held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., taught by Pastor Steve Rearick. Classes for kids ages 3 years to sixth grade and teens are available.
Everyone is welcome. If you are not able to attend in-person services, Hilltop live streams its services on the church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Visit www.myhilltop.org/sermons.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair continues the sermon series, “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life.” His message this week is “Giving Up Judgment” with scripture from Matthew 7:1-5.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, the Chancel Choir’s anthem will be “Bring It All.” The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos.
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Adult Sunday School classes: The Chosen meets in Room 205, Live Wire meets in Room 102, and the Journey Class meets in Room 208.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
Pastor Blair’s sermon series “Giving Up Toxicity for Lent and Life” continues through Easter Sunday: March 26, “Giving Up Selfishness”; Palm Sunday, April 2, “Giving Up Negativity for Positive Thinking”; and Easter Sunday, April 9, “There’s Always Tomorrow.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle’s sermon is “When God Gives You More Than You Can Handle,” based on James 1:2-15.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Doug Snyder.
Scripture is 2 Timothy 4:1-5, and the sermon is “Times of Itching Ears.”
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services on Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “A Great Faith Against Great Odds.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Matthew 16:13-17:13.
In the 6 p.m. service, the series of messages will continue called “Songs of The Saints.” The message will be “A Song of Praise and Hope.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
SAGAMORE — Holiness Gospel Center, Route 210, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kal Henry.
Hymn sing is held at 2 p.m. the first Sunday in May and October.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, invites the public to join its worship services at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Lynn Mance.
Zoom services are also available; please contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 for details.
Also visit the church’s Facebook page, Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, for events and daily spiritual messages.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “So That God’s Works Might Be Revealed.”
Sunday School is at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Online Sunday School
BLAIRSVILLE — Pastor John Smaligo with Hebron Lutheran Church continues to post a weekly children’s Sunday School lesson.
These lessons are posted on Hebron’s Facebook page each Saturday evening and can be viewed any time after that. Lessons are taken from the Spark Story Bible. Everyone is welcome to view this lesson. Enjoy a story and an activity. Tell a friend so they too can join the fun.
Community soup luncheon
HEILWOOD — There will be a free community soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Heilwood Presbyterian Church social hall, 6470 Route 403.
The featured soup is turkey noodle, while supplies last.
Everyone is welcome.
GriefShare
Grace United Methodist Church is hosting a GriefShare group at 1 p.m. Sundays.
If you or someone you know has lost a loved one and are experiencing grief and loneliness, consider joining this support group. Those who have taken the class have been blessed and are encouraging others to join.
We hope you will have the courage to come as we walk this journey together.
GriefShare will meet in the Grace in Ministries (G.I.M.) Building at 728 Church St., Indiana. Register online at griefshare.org.
DivorceCare
A DivorceCare group meets on Thursdays in Room 208 at Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Divorce is one of the most painful experiences you can face with so many emotions and challenges; you don’t have to go through it alone. DivorceCare offers support and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and find healing. Sign up online at divorce care.org.
Perspectives on the Cross
Lent services continue every Wednesday in March at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana.
Services of evening prayer will focus our attention on the cross in preparation for Holy Week and Easter. Each week, there will be prayers, scripture readings, hymns, music from Calvary’s choral scholars, two members of the congregation sharing brief meditations on what the cross means to them, and Holy Communion.
These worship services will begin at 7 p.m. weekly. Plan to join Calvary for these meaningful times of preparation. Arrive early at 6 p.m. and walk the Labyrinth growing your spiritual journey with God.
Midweek Lenten services
Beginning March 1, midweek Lenten services will take place at Zion Lutheran Church every Wednesday at 7 p.m. They will be held in the office area.
Midweek Lenten study
BLAIRSVILLE — Midweek Lenten Study at Hebron Lutheran Church will continue at 7 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the Lenten season.
The topic for this series is “Amazing Grace — You Love It or Hate It,” and is led by Susan O’Shaughnessy. Maybe to know you is to love you.
These studies are open to all who have an interest in attending. The Rev. John Smaligo and Hebron members extend a warm welcome to all.
Questions may be addressed through the church office at (724) 459-8920.
Kid’s Kloset canceled
PENN RUN — The Kid’s Kloset to be held at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center at 75 Grace Church Road on Saturday, March 25, has been canceled.
Craft fair
COMMODORE — Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286, will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
There will be crafts, baked goods and lunch for purchase.
Applications for crafters are still being accepted.
For more information, call (724) 254-1350.
Chicken and waffles buffet
PENN RUN — A chicken and waffles buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Menu includes waffles, chicken in gravy, biscuits, mashed potatoes, noodles, baked pineapple, broccoli and cauliflower salad, coleslaw, green beans, corn, beverages and dessert.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420.
Spaghetti dinner
PENN RUN — Penn Run Brethren Outreach Center, will be hosting a spaghetti dinner benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Indiana County from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a presentation at the event by Jim Sisitki, co-president.
The cost for the meal is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 and free for those younger than 5.
o o o
Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, 5620 Newport Road, Clarksburg, will hold a takeout spaghetti dinner Sunday.
Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 12.
The meal includes spaghetti with a choice of meatballs and mushrooms, salad, roll and dessert.
Roll and pascha sale
HOMER CITY — SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Columbia and Main streets, is taking orders for nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls and pascha.
Orders will be accepted until Saturday, April 1. To order, please call (724) 910-4697.
Holy Week and Easter services
The pastors of Grace United Methodist Church will hold a Maundy Thursday service on April 6 and a Good Friday service on April 7. Both services are at 7 p.m.
An Easter Sunrise service will be held at 6:30 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park at the large pavilion near the water. Two Easter services will be held in the sanctuary: 9 a.m. traditional service and 11 a.m. contemporary service.
All are welcome to join Grace Church for these services and every Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. under the steeple at 50 S. Seventh St., Indiana.
Scrapbook and crafting retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and crafting retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
You can scrapbook, make cards or other paper crafts, knit, crochet, etc. Snacks, lunch, door prizes will be provided, as well as a Creative Memories and Stampin’ Up! vendor to help you be even more crafty.
For more information, please call the church office at (724) 463-0420. Registration deadline is Saturday, April 22.
Craft show
PENN RUN — Crafters are needed for the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center’s spring craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The center is a ministry of the Penn Run Church of the Brethren and is located at 75 Grace Church Road, just off Route 553 behind the church.
More than 60 theme baskets will be up for silent auction from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a church bake sale and food trucks will be available.
Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com for more information regarding available spaces.