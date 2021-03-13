Worship services
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Lent.
Scripture is John 6:1-15, “A Season of Miracles — The Miracle of Daily Bread.” Jesus will feed us in many, many ways. It is a promise.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week four of “Easter from the Backside.” Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “Ezekiel Celebrates Easter.” Scripture is Ezekiel 37:1-10.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 11 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday in Lent.
Scriptures are John 3:14-21 and Ephesians 2:1-10.
Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold a traditional service at 9 a.m. Sunday, which will include special music a quartet, Audra and Debra Moore, Bob Penrose and Bill Taylor. The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Pastor Will Pinos. Pastor Bill Blair will give the message, “An Anchor of Grace” with scripture from Ephesians 2:1-10.
We are looking forward to Holy Week beginning on Palm Sunday, March 28. Stations of the Cross will be available throughout the week, and the Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. Easter services will be held at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.
All services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org. Social distancing is observed, and extra masks and hand sanitizer are available. The air handlers are equipped with bipolar ionizers to clean and replace the air to increase safety.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 South Ridge Road, invites everyone to join its indoor worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Lent.
The Scripture lesson is from John 3:14-21, “Again & Again, God Loves First.”
Our service is also offered online. Please contact the church office, (724) 354-2352, for details. The service also is downloaded on the church website following the service.
o o o
CLARKSBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Jerry Hoch at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Romans 12:1-2 and Titus 3:1-5. Safety guidelines will be followed in-house. Livestream on Facebook is available at Trinity Presbyterian Church (Clarksburg), or join us in the parking lot broadcast on 91.5 FM.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church invites the public to join in the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Those in attendance are invited to participate in the music, prayer time and Communion, to be followed by the message of the morning by Pastor Prewitt Duncan.
Preparations continue to be made for the Easter season celebration. Plan ahead to join us.
Message series
Pastor Paul Price of Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township, has announced a new message series titled “The Week that Changed the World,” starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
“This message series will follow along with the steps of Jesus Christ from Palm Sunday through Resurrection Sunday, exploring the major biblical events that occurred on each day,” Price said. The messages in the series will be presented Sundays at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and the messages will build from one event to the next event.
The public is invited to attend, For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com.
Grit Guys for Lent
The Christian Witness Inc. will present a Grit Guys Bible study, “Ashes to Ashes,” at 7 a.m. during the Fridays of Lent with free coffee in the back dining room of Eat’n Park, Oakland Avenue and Indian Springs Road, White Township.
Men are invited to gather to become better equipped for serving both the risen Lord, and those for whom he died.
A variety of talented teachers will share their insights, with breakfast of choice to follow.
The schedule of speakers is as follows:
• Friday, the Rev. Ray Degenkolb, “If you love me”
• March 26, Kenny Schramko, “Because I live”
• Good Friday, April 2, to be determined
Walk with Jesus event
BLACK LICK — Chapel of Hope, 470 Main St., will hold a Walk with Jesus kids’ Easter event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Children and their families will walk through different stations and learn in a fun way about Jesus and the significance of the Easter season. There will be activities, games and crafts. We will also have prizes, candy and a raffle.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and followed during the event.
Easter egg hunt
The Great Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, in the courtyard of Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, for children pre-K to fifth grade.
The public is invited.
Good Friday Passion Walk
BLACK LICK — Chapel of Hope, 470 Main St., will hold a Good Friday Passion Walk at 3 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Saylor Park.
There will be a church service and singing. Afterward, the cross will be carried around the park. Everyone is welcome to carry the cross as a remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice for us. Adaptations have been made so even children can participate.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and followed.