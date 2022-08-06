Worship services
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday.
Join the congregation in music, prayer, Communion, praise and fellowship.
A.W. Tozer said: “I can safely say, on the authority of all revealed in the Word of God, that any man or woman on this earth who is bored and turned off by worship is not ready for heaven.”
Need to rethink and do some praying, don’t we?
Pastor Travis Trimble will deliver the morning message.
o o o
ALVERDA — Alverda Faith Tabernacle, Tipperary Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church holds its Sunday worship service with Holy Communion at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor John Smaligo.
Everyone is welcome. If you are unable to attend in person, Hebron offers online worship for all worship services. Services can be viewed on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. or anytime following.
o o o
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16 and Luke 12:32-40.
Special music will be provided by Gene Artman.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com, on the church’s YouTube channel and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
INDIANA — Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s Communion worship at 11 a.m.
The Rev. David Hanna’s sermon is “Looking In The Right Place,” based on Philippians 4:4-9.
Music will be provided by the Chancel Choir and organ.
Nursery service is available during the service.
Services are in person and live online at calvarychurchpa.com. Please join us.
o o o
Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., will hold Holy Communion Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
The 9:30 a.m. service also is livestreamed at www.facebook.com/christchurchindiana/.
o o o
CHAMBERSVILLE — Crooked Creek Baptist Church, 2962 Chambersville Road, invites the public to its Sunday prayer meeting at 10 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and church services at 11 a.m.
Pastor Julius Guidash uses the original King James Bible for all of the church services.
o o o
CLYMER — Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., welcomes the public to worship with us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle Worzbyt.
This week’s sermon is titled “The Connection Between Faith and Hope.” Scripture focus will be Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will gather for worship Sunday at 11 a.m. with Elder Jim Irwin.
Scripture is Luke 12:32-40, and the sermon is titled “Feeling the Invisible God by Faith.”
Special music will be provided by Lily Carone.
All are welcome.
o o o
Elderton United Methodist Charge holds worship Sunday at the following churches and times with the Rev. Drew Gordon.
• Cochran’s Mill United Methodist Church, 2571 Garretts Run Road, Ford City. Sunday school, 8:30 a.m.; worship 10 a.m.
• Elderton United Methodist Church, 125 N. Main St., Elderton. Worship, 11 a.m.
• Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Worship, 9 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:15 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “A Broken and Contrite Spirit,” is based on Isaiah 1:1, 10-20.
There will be a “Let Your Light Shine” Children’s Ministry at 9:30 a.m.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., holds services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
We welcome you to join with us in praising the Lord for all he has done for us.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., will hold services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Bill Blair’s message in the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” is titled “God Moves in Mysterious Ways,” with scripture from Isaiah 55:6-9.
At the 9 a.m. traditional service, Debra McCormick will be at the piano. The special music will feature Lucy Wood and Kathy Chave on violins playing “A Gift of Love with Amazing Grace,” which was arranged by Keith Young.
The 11 a.m. contemporary service worship music will be led by Jonathan Gibbons and Pastor Will Pinos. The set list is “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising),” “Holy Spirit,” “What A Beautiful Name” and “Indescribable.”
Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning. There is Sunday School for kids, youths and adults between the services at 10:10 a.m. Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at indianagrace.org.
On Aug. 14, Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will continue the sermon series “Wait! Is That Really in the Bible?” with “To Thine Own Self Be True.”
Pastor Blair will return on Aug. 21: “We Are All God’s Children”; and Aug. 28, “Let Your Conscience be Your Guide.” The series concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with “Moderation in All Things.”
o o o
MARION CENTER — Join Marion Center First United Methodist Church for worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Kyle will preach about the power of prayer. Scripture is Matthew 6:5-15.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message: “The Guiding Voice.”
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a Scripture focus on Nehemiah 2:17-20. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. Pastor Traxler will continue the studies called “The Healing Power of Jesus.” This week: “Faith and Doubt.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
o o o
Trinity United Methodist Church, Fourth and Church streets in Indiana, will have worship at 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Pastor Pat Lenox will preach “The Great Requirement.”
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
The Lore Family to perform
CLYMER — Southern gospel singing group The Lore Family will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dixonville Wesleyan Church, 233 Purchase Line Road.
Summer lunchbox program
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church is partnering with Indiana County Community Action Program to host a free drive-thru summer lunchbox program.
This program is available to all Indiana County residents with at least one child 18 years of age or younger. Each family will receive a food box with food staples, snacks, meal kits and recipe.
Stop by the church parking lot on the following Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.
This will be distributed in the church parking lot located at 182 S. Ridge Road.
Grab-n-go meal
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Presbyterian Church will host a grab-n-go meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The meal will consist of beef brisket sandwich, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and dessert.
Cost is a $10 donation. Pick-up times are from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 182 South Ridge Road.
Reservations are due by Friday. Contact the church office at (724) 354-2352 or register online at https://rsvp.church/r/loD4y2ui.
COURAGE and Cancer meeting
The monthly meeting of the COURAGE and Cancer support group will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 14, in Room 101 of Grace United Methodist Church.
The group will continue with mindfulness and meditation.
Grace United Methodist Church is at the corner of Seventh and Church streets, Indiana. Parking is available behind the church. For more information, please call Sue at (724) 422-5942, Kathy at (724) 463-8535, ext. 13, or Natalie at (724) 388-3929.
School blessings
BLAIRSVILLE — The Rev. John Smaligo will be blessing students and their backpacks, teachers and school staff on Sunday, Aug. 21, as they prepare for a new school year.
All are welcome to come to the 10:45 a.m. worship service at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St.
A special token will be given to each participant to remind them that Jesus is always by their side and that members of Hebron will be thinking of them as they embark on a new school adventure.
Scrapbook and card-making retreat
PENN RUN — There will be a scrapbook and card-making retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center.
Please call the church office for price and more details at (724) 463-0420.