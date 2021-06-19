Worship services
BLAIRSVILLE — United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., will hold in-house and online worship with the Rev. Timothy Monroe at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Mark 4:35-41 and I Samuel 17:32-37, 41-43, 48-49.
Livestream access is available at www.r-church.com and through the church’s Facebook page.
All are welcome.
o o o
Crete Presbyterian Church, 25 Brady Road, Indiana, will meet for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are Job 38 and Mark 10:35-45, and the sermon is titled “Answer Me!” by Bible Storyteller Randy Stear. Special music will be provided by Hazel Johnston. Flora Isenberg will sing “Daddy’s Hands” signed by Mikey Boston.
The worship service can be heard on FM 88.3 on the radio from or near the church parking lot.
Adult Sunday school meets at 9:45 a.m.
All are welcome.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Homer City United Methodist Church will hold adult Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
This week’s sermon, “Life’s Healing Choices: A Call to Healing,” is based on Isaiah 57:18-19.
o o o
INDIANA — Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., continues Pastor Bill Blair’s sermon series, “Divine Repairs for Inner Hurts,” on Sunday with his message titled “Healed Helpers Recycling Pain,” with scripture from Romans 8:26-30.
The traditional service begins at 9 a.m. with special music by the quartet of Audra and Debra Moore, Bob Penrose and Bill Taylor, and the contemporary service is at 11 a.m. Children’s Church is available during the services and the nursery is open all morning.
Sunday services are streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and at www.indianagrace.org.
o o o
KENT — Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 9:30 a.m.
The Rev. Richard Cassel will deliver the message titled “Hidden Treasure,” based on scriptures from 1 Samuel 3:1-10 and 2 Corinthians 4:5-12.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Presbyterian Church of Marion Center, 206 High St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Scriptures are John 21:18-23 and Hebrews 12:1-3, “Let Us Run: Go the Distance.” Setting spiritual goals and persevering toward them.
o o o
MARION CENTER — Marion Center First United Methodist Church will hold worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Join us for week four of our summer series, “Hanging with Jesus.”
Pastor Erica will deliver a message titled “A Healed Leper.” Scripture is Mark 1:40-45.
Don’t forget to wear your mask.
o o o
SHELOCTA — Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182, S. Ridge Road, welcomes everyone to join Sunday’s worship service at 10 a.m.
Pastor Kathy Nice is continuing June’s series on Hope. We all need a little hope, especially after this past 15 months. Sometimes hope feels like it’s in short supply. Maybe you need a “re-charge” or maybe you just need to recognize you’re still filled with hope from a faithful God. Time to “plug back in” and get a “tune up.”
This Sunday’s sermon title is “Hope & Help.”
Church services are in person and also can be found on the church’s website as well as live on Zoom. Contact the office at (724) 354-2352 for Zoom log-on information or email the church at sheloctapres@gmail.com.
o o o
The members of Calvary Bible Church invite the community to their services Sunday.
Morning worship is at 11 a.m. Pastor John Traxler will give the message “The Right Man at the Right Time.” There will be a gift given to all the Fathers in attendance.
Sunday school is at 10 a.m., with a focus on Revelation Ch. 3, Part 2. There will be a prayer meeting and Bible study at 6 p.m. with the message “Trusting God in Tight Spots.”
For more information, call (814) 743-5448. The church is located at 2712 Pinevale Road, between East Run and Rochester Mills.
Vacation Bible School
Christ Bible Fellowship, 178 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, will hold “Deep Sea Discovery” Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Elementary-age children are invited. There will be music, snacks, lessons, games and fun.
o o o
HOMER CITY — Victory Baptist Church, 139 E. Wiley St., will hold Vacation Bible School from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 to 16.
It is open to children age 4 to high school seniors. There is no cost to attend. There will be horseback rides, snacks, puppets and so much more.
For more information, call (724) 479-3494.
o o o
Grace United Methodist Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana, will hold Vacation Bible School, “Knight’s Round Table,” from Aug. 2 to 6.
Registration is open for children and volunteers at www.indianagrace.org or by calling Pastor Marty at (724) 463-8535.
Riverside worship
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., welcomes the community to join in worship “down by the river” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, with Pastor John Smaligo.
Service will be held along the banks of the Conemaugh River, beside North Water Street located behind the church. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. If you are not able to do so, chairs will be available.
In the event of inclement weather, worship will be held in the church. We hope to see you along the river on this Father’s Day.
The Jacobs Brothers in concert
Bible Baptist Church will host a concert by the Jacobs Brothers at 6 p.m. July 3.
The concert will be in celebration of Independence Day and will feature both gospel and patriotic music.
The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, are dedicated to the ministry of spreading the gospel through music. Since 1962 the group has traveled millions of miles, produced more than 50 albums and hosted many international tours.
Presently the Jacobs Brothers’ weekly television program is seen by many central Pennsylvanians on WGCB-TV, Channel 49 in Red Lion and on Direct TV. The King’s Campground, another branch of their ministry, provides a Christian camping experience for many families year-round. Their ministry also brings thousands of people to central Pennsylvania each July for a week of gospel music.
The group is comprised of two brothers, Bob and Mike Jacobs, who are original members of the group that started in the small town of East Berlin in 1962. The third member, Mike Lawvver, joined the group in 1972 and comes from McClure.
The word “versatility” best describes the Jacobs Brother program. Although they specialize in traditional and sacred music, their approach to the gospel is varied by using the diversified talents of the singers throughout the concert. The end result is a program that is appealing to all ages in the audience.
Many have testified that attendance at a Jacob Brothers concert is truly an unforgettable experience.
Bible Baptist Church is located at 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana, between Indiana and Clymer on the Sample Run hill. The public is invited and there will be a free-will offering taken. Compliance with current COVID regulations are observed. Masks are not required, but those who wish to wear one certainly may. For more information, call Pastor James McCaulley at (724) 349-3557 or (724) 422-1324.
Online children’s Sunday school
BLAIRSVILLE — Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., is offering online Sunday school classes for children each Sunday morning.
These classes may be accessed through Hebron’s Facebook page. Lessons will be taught by Pastor John Smaligo. Each week there will be a lesson, song and explanation of the home activity all online. You need not be a member of the church to participate.
If you have questions about accessing these lessons, you can contact the church at (724) 459-8920 or via email at hebronlutheran@comcast.net. Directions for the home activities can be emailed to you if preferred.